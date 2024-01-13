Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
Jan 13, 2024

Thanks for your work. As I contemplate the Global Warming hoax I am reading about wind chills in Montana of minus-63 F. and their desperate efforts to rescue the homeless people there tonight.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Interest of Justice and others
The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
Jan 13, 2024

Interesting. 🤔🤔

I ascribe to the old skool tactical warfare ethos of, "...keep your friends close, and your ENEMIES even closer."

I'm sure your all over this, but a word of caution, like the sudden invitation to the traditional medicines communities last year, to included for the first time ever in international regulations and collaboration (despite being repeatedly denied admittance or acknowledgement historically) in the WHO international traditional medicines conference 2023. I would be wary of WHO bearing "gifts"😉🤔😐🤨

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture