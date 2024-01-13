IOJ WAS INVITED TO CONSULT WITH W.H.O. AGAIN JANUARY 12, 2024!

Apparently we have been invited to every GPW14 meeting for CSO’s, despite us being pretty hard core and unwavering WHO dissenters. We are really nice. Maybe thats it?

https://rumble.com/v46nfl2-ioj-zoom-with-who-and-jeremy-farrar-gpw14-cso-consultation-protest-mrna-cli.html?mref=138ft6&mc=6x039

Here’s the Speech:

My name is Dustin Bryce from IoJ and the collective action of the Global Science Integrity Task Force and Anti corruption unit I’d like to say thank you so much for this opportunity to speak here at this CSO’s consultation today and for the GPW working group. we appreciate it for the involvement of CSO’s I’ll try to make this as quick as possible to allow others, In the previous meeting we attended on Oct 30, 2023 GPW14, our sister organization free speech association was censored by World Health Organization after posting a video of UN head of communications saying the UN owns the science on climate and works with Google to rig the search results. SDG 13 climate emergency is not scientifically agreed upon and still in dispute. In order for WHO to meet their obligation of science integrity the WHO must prove and debate the contentious science of climate emergency as well as the SDG 3 which involves the novel gene vaccine science. We are very concerned that the SDG 3, involving unproven vaccine interventions about the mRNA and Viral vector, are unethical under Nuremberg Code and prohibited for affecting future generations without informed consent. We're calling

the Surgeon General of the State of Florida has issued a global call to action to halt mRNA due to the very real issue of proven DNA integration and WHO has failed to act appropriately by FAILING TO DELIST THE EUL FOR COVID VACCINES. The WHO should not increase funding to the EUL program because we tried to contact people to delist the EUL yesterday as a matter of fact and the email is broken., there may not be enough staff in regards to this, so there is no way to actually delist the toxic covid vaccines. We cant stop the global breach of obligations to human rights or protect the health and welfare of humanity because the EUL program is not functional and needs assistance. We are very concerned that WHOs misinformation programs are censoring and silencing dissenting professionals such as our experts that speak out about this crime against humanity of experimentation on the genome. These WHO information management programs are causing global systematic widespread human rights violations and must be stopped not funded. We’re actually calling on Jeremy Farrar to create a global action and come in to speak to our chief scientists, some of our head chief scientists that we have formed in our collective action that we have created. WHO's focus must be on the target of funding independent anti corruption actions because WHO refuses… Would you please conclude? Definitely In conclusion, We believe an independent monitoring, verification and assessment body at arm’s length or separate from WHO such as our Global Science Integrity Task Force is crucial to success of the international system for pandemic preparedness and response. Being a primary stakeholder in PPR. We haven't seen any public portal and we think there should at least be a public portal for them to participate in these events. Thank you so much for the time to speak and sincerely we appreciate to have a voice and free speech. Thank you…

IOJ got up early again today to speak at 6:30am Costa Rica time. Why?

To stand up to WHO’s expensive and nonsensical GPW14 scheme. Also, to demand the defunding of WHO mRNA and viral vector experiments on the human genome.

If the WHO fails to get all their crazy schemes through the Pandemic Treaty/Agreement (CA+) their plan is to get it ALL through the GPW14, rushed through a year early to push a “WHO replenishment funding” 1st Round Financing of a whopping $11.3 BILLION dollars!

IOJ was shocked a while back to find the WHO emailed us and unexpectedly invited our organization to consult with the WHO GPW14 Steering Committee on October 30, 2023 and again this morning Friday, January 12, 2024 as a “key constituent”.

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IOJ is also very busy building a record with the high up global BOSSES that make the heinous and abhorrent unethical and legally void decisions. We work very hard for our lawsuits about to be filed so they will be AIRTIGHT and we are almost done re-building the websites to explain our huge 2024 legal plan to make a real difference:

Stop Covid Vaccines NOW is an IOJ project and a 100% non profit labor of love for humanity. We stand for rule of law, Research Standards that uphold Nuremberg Code and Science Integrity in Public Health.

We cannot continue our important work without your support!

We are filing a VERY SERIOUS AND REAL global case for international responsibility against WHO and States involved in the dangerous toxic covid vaccine experiments for “dosing tolerance”, meaning they are experimenting to check the dosage needed until you die.

DO NOT LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT!!!

Support our real actions and international lawsuits!!

Todays meeting was with a small gathering of WHO employees that comprise the GPW14 Steering Committee. We learned today the Steering Committee is headed by WHO Chief Scientist Jeremy Farrar who was in the room to consult with us.

The meeting this morning marks the LAST Civil Society and Youth virtual consultation on latest version of the WHO 14th General Programme of Work, which is to be presented to the WHO Executive Board at its 154th session during 22-27 January 2024.

That’s why we do what we do and sacrifice our sleep for years on end haha. We have a war to win for dignity of man and an unwavering mission to stop corrupt vaccine peddler WHO tyranny.

We were the ONLY dissenters in there (this happens often when we speak to decision makers) and the other constituents made fun of us and strongly disagreed with us on mRNA DNA integration in the chat.

IoJ stands by our statements and we attempted to defend our position and educate the misinformed attendees.

As you can see below, CSO’s & youth heavily support the WHO & the GPW14…

and they apparently all seem to think we’re insane for thinking there is scientific proof of DNA integration… which is very dangerous ignorance.

(we are NOT crazy).

First, we know that our amazing experts will testify its a risk to DNA and future generations!

Second, see:

Preclinical studies of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, showed reversible hepatic effects in animals that received the BNT162b2 injection. Furthermore, a recent study showed that SARS-CoV-2 RNA can be reverse-transcribed and integrated into the genome of human cells. In this study, we investigated the effect of BNT162b2 on the human liver cell line Huh7 in vitro Our results indicate a fast up-take of BNT162b2 into human liver cell line Huh7, leading to changes in LINE-1 expression and distribution. We also show that BNT162b2 mRNA is reverse transcribed intracellularly into DNA in as fast as 6 h upon BNT162b2 exposure. https://www.mdpi.com/1467-3045/44/3/73

Also see:

Adenoviral Vector DNA- and SARS-CoV-2 mRNA-Based Covid-19 Vaccines: Possible Integration into the Human Genome – Are Adenoviral Genes Expressed in Vector-based Vaccines? The human population presently partakes in the exposure to foreign DNA in a huge experiment. After the completion of worldwide vaccinations, a post-vaccination sentinel program should be set up to monitor the exacerbation of unexpected, possibly novel, human ailments in vaccinated individuals. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8168329/pdf/main.pd.

Our biggest problem with the GPW14 - and there are many serious issues - is the false claim the WHO EUL Programme is a program with “teeth” that can be delisted.

What is the EUL program and why does it matter if it can be delisted?

EUL is the WHO’s Regulatory Scheme For Making Money Off Unregulated Biomedical Research Experiments!

For those who don’t know, the EUL is the WHO ‘s “Emergency Use Listing” and is how the WHO got covid [non]“vaccines” to COVAX and then the world through the UN Global Marketplace!

This WHO EUL program is literally non functional - a story for tomorrow…

Safe and Effective?

The GPW14 1st Round Financing of $11.3B is being decided soon and includes increasing funding to the non functional EUL global experimentation program.

Today we demanded to Farrar and the gang that WHO shut the mRNA experiments down NOW, not increase funding as proposed.

Our invite - how we were on a Zoom this morning with Jeremy Farrar:

Dear Civil Society and Youth representatives, Happy New year 2024! As indicated in the Save the Date message (below), please find in this mail more details and connection link for the Civil Society and Youth virtual consultation on latest version of the WHO 14th General Programme of Work, which is to be presented to the WHO Executive Board at its 154th session during 22-27 January 2024. The draft fourteenth general programme of work (GPW14), 2025–2028 “Advancing health equity and health systems resilience in a turbulent world: a global health agenda for 2025–2028. Promoting, providing and protecting health and well-being for all” is attached. You can also access the document here. The document is currently only in English but is being translated to other WHO official languages and published on the website for the 154th Executive Board meeting, you will need to change the language of the website to access the document in the language you wish to read it. Please find the connection details below: Time: Jan 12, 2024 01:30 PM Amsterdam, Berlin, Rome, Stockholm, Vienna Join Zoom Meeting ***** The consultation will be in English only. Should you wish to provide additional comments or if you are not able to join the consultation on 12 January, please send your comments and suggestions on the draft GPW14 to: Kind regards, External Relations Officer WHO

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The schedule for the next GPW14 task list:

January 12, 2024, the White paper was said to be released today

Finalizing the Document after the WHO’s Executive Board

January 16, 2024 WHO Program Budget & Administrative Committee (PBAC)

January 2024 22–27 Upcoming Executive Board meetings : 154th session of the Executive Board

February 6, 2024 comments are due From todays GPW14 CSO conference

March 4th, 2024 is the consultation document

April, 2024 -Finalizing financing and strengthening the GPW14 “narrative”.

June 2024: 155th session of the Executive Board

Note from IOJ:

On October 30, 2023 IOJ attended the 1st GPW14 CSO consultation and was CENSORED by WHO for exposing the UN’s climate scam. Interest of Justice WHO Censored Free Speech Association's Comments Yesterday In The WPG14 CSO "Consultation" If you are sick of the WHO bossing us all around and censoring us you are not alone. We are on a long game multi prong approach to get all nations to exit the WHO and to sue the WHO to force cessation of the wrongdoings and reparations to humanity. Its not a lofty dream, its a MISSION that has become our LIFESTYLE. Join us to take the Mengele Health M… Read more

We of course complained to US WHO delegate Loyce Pace and demanded she NOT FUND WHO!!!

Lets discuss Loyce Pace for just a second…

Yes, the same Loyce Pace SMIRKING next to our co-founder in the following video presentation by IOJ to HHS OGA (Loyce’s Boss): https://rumble.com/v2lwy0c-ioj-speaking-truth-to-power-exposing-w.h.o.-crimes-may-3-2023-hhs-stakehold.html

We sent Loyce and the whole HHS OGA gang a Notice of Claim (HHS OGA is the liaison of US to WHO).

Yes, US Delegate sell out to WHO (and the cause of the 1st set of mostly withdrawn 2022 IHR amendments which caused outrage around the globe), Loyce Pace, wrote us back December 20, 2023 with the following auto-response letter:

Automatic reply: Dear Friends, a kind request to accept our comment to the GPW-14 2nd Consultation Document 26 November 2023 “I am (blissfully, gratefully) out of the office for the remainder of this year. Please contact my chief of staff” - December 20, 2023 sent to IOJ from US Delegate Loyce Pace For almost 3 years Loyce Pace has ignored and evaded our letters and claims by being on vacation! Is she EVER ACTUALLY IN THE OFFICE???

Its odd because her latest “auto-response” came a couple weeks after getting our protest letter on GPW14, with her EXCUSE arriving to IOJ HQ at 2:30am saying she is “blissfully on vacation”.

We took that to mean US WHO delegate Loyce Pace was trying to save face for allowing the EXECUTIVE BOARD EB154/28 154th session Provisional agenda item 24.2 Draft fourteenth general programme of work document to go through once again without analyzing our critiques and dissent.

We thought the document must be coming out immediately and Loyce Pace was just trying to get ahead of it by sending us a pretend 2:30 am late “auto” response, claiming ignorance of ignoring us because she is claiming to just be on vacation, not actively throwing our stuff in the trash to move forward to fund WHO $11.3B with US approval!

Ta-da - the WHO’s GPW14 document came out December 21, 2023, the very next day after she wrote us on December 20, 2023 claiming “Blissful ignorance”. We think she knows we are right and has orders to pass this GPW14 no matter what anyone wants, but that is not honorable or legal and can be undone if we stay on top of this and protest on their record.

The current GPW14 doc appears to be in limbo and just an advance draft. Its unclear if they are stalling to include our concerns of being censored about UN’s claim to owning the science and the scientific integrity disputes on mRNA platforms which they want to heavily fund, and revise the deal, or if they are going to spring something crazier on us last minute in the FINAL VERSION to be given to the WHO Exec Board for consideration in the January 24-27 154th Executive Board meeting?

We will be posting tomorrow details on how you can become involved and help. Stay tuned for action steps.

Share If you want to Stop the WHO, Exit the WHO, Sue The WHO and PROSECUTE the WHO please support IOJ’s very serious mission of global accountability at the very TOP LEVELS. You haven’t heard much from us lately because we have been so dedicated to drafting real LAWSUITS against experimentation and Crimes Against Humanity.

IOJ is also very busy building a record with the high up global BOSSES that make the heinous and abhorrent unethical and legally void decisions. We work very hard for our lawsuits about to be filed so they will be AIRTIGHT and we are almost done re-building the websites to explain our huge 2024 legal plan to make a real difference!

Stop Covid Vaccines NOW is an IOJ project and a 100% non profit labor of love for humanity. We stand for rule of law, Research Standards that uphold Nuremberg Code and Science Integrity in Public Health.

We cannot continue our important work without your support!

We are filing a VERY SERIOUS AND REAL global case for international responsibility against WHO and States involved in the dangerous toxic covid vaccine experiments for “dosing tolerance”, meaning they are experimenting to check the dosage needed until you die.

DO NOT LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT!!!

Support our real actions and international lawsuits!!

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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