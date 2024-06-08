Judge Sees It All: Man Answers Zoom Court Call WHILE DRIVING For A Court Hearing About Driving With No License! Which Is Worse, Him or The Guy Smoking Weed In The Same Virtual Court A Few Months Back?
Case so absurd it goes viral. Now we learn the man NEVER had a license when he answered the court call while driving and parking. He didn't even try the argument that licenses are legal but unlawful!
IOJ could not help but laugh. Had to share!
Where was his Sovereign citizen private defender to say drivers licenses are legal but not lawful and argue for him that he has the RIGHT to travel under Thompson v Smith? He didn’t even try to defend his actions lol.
This seems like a parody, but it is real.
Just click the video below & it will play
Man seems shocked when the judge lays down the law when he shows up to the Zoom court hearing behind the wheel of a moving car.
To the judge he can’t believe his eyes at what he is seeing. Yes, the man is appearing while driving, to answer for the charge of for driving with no license. IOJ is super amused at this. Can’t help it.
Some other day we will have to tell you all about our efforts to challenge the system about licenses a decade ago. Saving it for another day, but its tough. Let’s just say that. This man had it easy compared to our fate for rising up against the drivers licenses machine.
Long version from Judges perspective
Most patient and through judge in the world looks into the facts like ALL judges should do after being challenged that the guy had a license. He did NOT have a license as he alleged & the Judge did his homework the past few days. Never try to cheat in court. It does NOT work.
Judges can easily become a detective and look into your past for every detail, if the Judge is worth his salt, and many are honorable and thorough, not wanting to err.
Busted Smoking Weed in the Virtual Courtroom? Not very savvy…
Helpful hint from IOJ: Turn OFF the CAMERA and mic when awaiting the hearing to begin to avoid any privacy issues. Think about it!
Apparently this same judge has had some rather negligent people appear to do some pretty illegal things on camera in front of this Judge.
IOJ likes this Judges demeanor.
He is way too awesome haha
It’s hard to believe these are not parodies lol. Oh man.
What else has this Judge seen?
Jeeze Louise.
People need to learn the rules of the game & how to NOT broadcast their statutory infractions to the deciding court and Judge! Hot tip of the day from IOJ :)
The defendant's t-shirt!!? This seems like a the whole thing is planted for some kind of psy op or something. 😯
Front:"Trust me"
Back:"🤞🏻"
WTaF!?
Who would wear a shirt like that to a criminal court case? Although.... I do know an idiot who was busted for selling acid in the 80s who went to court in a t-shirt that said: "IT DOES SNOW IN FLORIDA!" with a pic of a razor blade and white powder 🙄
Watch The Original Video It's Hilarious!
https://youtu.be/QYLI1iSsGrE