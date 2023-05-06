Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Bhavana Lymworth's avatar
Bhavana Lymworth
May 6, 2023

Your brilliance shines on. Many blessings for your release, to be with Stella, your children and the rest of your family. Actually, though, if you count all the people who love you, and mourn your suffering, your family is vast. We want you out, dear Julian. Please stay strong.

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Happy Days's avatar
Happy Days
May 6, 2023

This most excellent fellow.

Our hearts go out to all those suffering under the heel of elitist barbarism.

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