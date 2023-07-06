Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Piki
Jul 6, 2023Edited

It is so sad...and yes, indeed, anything to do with a critical point of view like this substack...also here in the Netherlands...at least on my computer, one can not donate anymore. It is disabled everywhere. Shall we fry the censors in a pan with lots of onion?

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