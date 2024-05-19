Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation loses the Melinda side… So will the name change to the Bill Gates Foundation? How about the Gates of Insanity or the Gates of Hell foundation? Ah, that has a much more authentic ring to it, don’t you think?

New YorkCNN —

Melinda French Gates, one of the world’s preeminent philanthropists, said Monday she would resign as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that she has helped lead since 2000.

The foundation has made nearly $78 billion worth of grant payments in the nearly 25 years since its founding.

French Gates made the decision “after considerable reflection, based on how she wants to spend the next chapter of her philanthropy,” the foundation’s CEO, Mark Suzman, wrote in a statement Monday. “Melinda has new ideas about the role she wants to play in improving the lives of women and families in the U.S. and around the world. And, after a difficult few years watching women’s rights rolled back in the U.S. and around the world, she wants to use this next chapter to focus specifically on altering that trajectory.”

Apparently Melinda wasn’t down with the cow farts vaccine trajectory Bill was taking:

Startup raises $26.5 million for vaccine to stop cow farts and burps

Source: https://www.axios.com/2024/05/10/arkeabio-cow-emissions-bill-gates

May 10, 2024

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

ArkeaBio, a Boston developer of a vaccine to reduce livestock methane emissions, raised a $26.5 million in venture capital funding led by an investment fund founded by Bill Gates.

Why it matters: Caring about cow farts (or burps) has become a political punchline, but they're estimated to create more than 5% of global greenhouse gasses.

Vaccines could be a relatively low-cost, scalable solution, particularly as food demand increases.

The science: Methane is much more potent than is carbon dioxide, in terms of its trapping atmospheric heat, although it also dissipates down faster.

The deal: Breakthrough Energy Ventures led the Series A round, and was joined by Grantham Foundation, AgriZeroNZ, Rabo Ventures, Overview Capital and The51 Food & AgTech Fund.

BEV previously funded ArkeaBio's $12 million seed round.

The bottom line: The whole thing feels a little dystopian — giving animals injections so they cook the planet a little less before we cook some of them — but agribusiness sailed over the dystopian hurdle long ago.

The taker of the light: The sun. Don’t forget, we must invest in ways to block the sun… https://www.forbes.com/sites/arielcohen/2021/01/11/bill-gates-backed-climate-solution-gains-traction-but-concerns-linger/

Save the Planet by Cutting, Burying Trees: https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/climate-activists-seek-to-save-the-planet-by-cutting-burying-trees-2-post-5499439

The funniest parody that is actually real: Bovine flatulences are a big climate problem, apparently, insists Bill.

All to meet the Paris Agreement goal of lowering Earths temperature by 1.5 degrees

Now Bill Gates apparently has found the holy grail of VACCINE investments…. BOVINE VACCINES TO STOP FARTS… UH OK Bill… Whatever! Seriously?

But there are so many cows we could vaccinate - it’s a vaccine peddlers dream!

Is there a vaccine for crazy? Can we get one for Bill?

