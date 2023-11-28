Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Piki's avatar
Piki
Nov 28, 2023

Un be Lie VA BLE...

And yes, AfD has received many death threats lately...

Is that why they censor Mike?

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David Vella's avatar
David Vella
Nov 25, 2024

https://www.thegms.co/medical-ethics/medethics-rw-24082501.pdf

This peer reviewed article explains two core physician competencies required for licensure, and the recent widespread failure of physicians to provide safe medical care for the communities which they serve.

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