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Giving Tuesday is today! For CSO’s like IoJ, this is how we keep going! From support like yours! We cannot do these difficult and amazing tasks like we do without your help! Let’s join together as a team and win this!

Interest of Justice is currently preparing 3 main cases in order to stop the COVID non vaccine biological agent attack, take the non vaccines out of the national vaccination schedules and declare them to be toxic experiments by design which must be taken of the market to protect the health and safety of the entire international community. The cases will be filed very shortly. Team IoJ, Dr. Yeadon and the other amazing witnesses are about to pull some legal moves which will expose these dark truths in a legal way which will allow us to confront and change many problems which we all face globally now and into the near future. Join us now to stop the attack on humanity by taking real legal action. We are 100% NON profit. Thanks for being part of the SOLUTION! We can still win this!

OK folks Dr. Yeadon (former VP Pfizer) posted today & he noted he will bring a recorder next speech so it can’t be censored like last weeks public hearing where Dr. Yeadon got his speech cut out for being too over the target. Good idea!

The poem and comment to which he just posted inspires an IOJ discussion and history lesson regarding the DOCUMENTED AND VERIFIED government plot to harm called MK Naomi and the FDA’s dubious ties to CIA through familial nepotism.

Its important to lay out the historical context of a plot to harm.

Poor Dr. Yeadon is out there trying to explain it must be to harm based on many reasons, but he seems like a maniac to the normies who can’t believe the government would ever plot against the citizens.

Dig in to this critical history lesson and learn how we got here, so we can dig ourselves out.

From Dr. Yeadon Telegram:

Follow him here:

Superb and chilling poem from my favorite author. And a comment you may find interesting, explaining what happened in Germany. Best wishes Mike

Dear readers - speaking of the truism noted by Dr. Yeadon in the comment above that you cannot oppose what you do not understand, shall we take a closer review of MK Naomi - the government plot to ruin peoples immune systems using synthetic biological agents?

Lets take a look:

you cannot oppose what you do not understand

Care to go down the dark rabbit hole?

Here is a 45 minute video of very relevant info from the late Bill Cooper on the secret MK Naomi Malthusian population decimation scheme.

US Congress & others are documented in his book to have paid to create a biological agent (plague) that attacks the auto immune system and thus render the development of a vaccines impossible:

At 13:05 he explains the funding for this project was obtained from the US Congress under House Bill 15090 in 1969 which gave a $10M budget to DoD 1970 budget.

Testimony before the Senate Committee revealed that they intended to develop a synthetic biological agent, an agent that does not naturally exist and for which no natural immunity could have been acquired.

“Within 5-10 years it will probably be possible to create a new infective microorganism which could differ in certain important aspects from any known disease causing organisms. The most important of these is that it might be refractory to the immunological and therapeutic processes upon which we depend to maintain our relative freedom from infectious disease” - Testimony before the Senate Committee

CIA FOIA (Foia.Cia.Gov) - Central Intelligence Agency [MKNAOMI]: https://www.cia.gov/library/readingro... [MK]NAOMI was a CIA project that created the aids virus and was spread to minorities. William Cooper talks about the project and why it was used, depopulation. According to Wiki: - MKNAOMI was the code name for a joint -Department of Defense/CIA research program lasting from the 1950's through the 1970's. Unclassified information about the MKNAOMI program and the related Special Operations Division is scarce. It is generally reported to be a successor to the MKULTRA project and to have focused on biological projects including biological warfare agents—specifically, to store materials that could either incapacitate or kill a test subject and to develop devices for the diffusion of such materials: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project...

Here is a short clip from Bill Cooper on MK Naomi:

*He was way ahead of his time and off on the timelines, but could it be that he may be onto something?

Bill Cooper refers to the following NY Times article:

Top 10 Forecasts

L.A. TIMES ARCHIVES

DEC. 12, 1989

The World Future Society’s “Top 10 Forecasts” for the coming decade and beyond:

1. Cash will become illegal in the future for all but very small monetary transactions. By 2050, no paper money with a value of more than $10 will remain in circulation. Restrictions on the use of cash, chiefly paper money, would provide one cheap and effective method of crime prevention.

2. “Electronic immigrants”--people who telecommute via computers to work in another country--will be the new global workers of the future.

3. Robots with human intelligence will be common within 50 years. Such artificially intelligent robots may one day possess levels of intelligence far greater than that of humans.

4. Physical restraints such as prisons will become unnecessary in the future with the availability and widespread use of electrical and chemical implants that will allow 24-hour-a-day control of individuals’ behavior.

5. Future furniture will be “smarter,” able to communicate with householders and move about the home. Voice-commandable robotic tables and chairs are already helping some elderly and handicapped people to live at home rather than in institutions. Non-handicapped people may also desire robotic furniture that obeys commands.

6. The greenhouse effect may cause Canada’s population to surpass that of the United States as U.S. citizens emigrate to warmed-up areas of Canada, attracted by favorable living and working conditions.

7. Replacing defective genes with healthy substitutes will be a common medical practice by the first decade of the 21st Century.

8. “Smart” cars with built-in computers will integrate navigation systems with collision-avoidance systems and controls that adjust the speed of the car of the distance and speed of the vehicle being followed. Eventually, automatic chauffeuring systems will be added that will do all the driving.

9. There will be an increase in two-generation geriatric families during the 1990s--adult children in their 60s and 70s caring for parents in their 90s. This could lead to changes in everything from redesigned houses to slowed-down traffic lights.

10. Future gardens will have artificial plants that can be programmed to change colors--or even species--with the seasons. The increased use of realistic imitation plants--which don’t require soil, water or weeding--for outdoor landscaping could outrage purists, divide communities and lead to new types of zoning laws.

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And here is from Ny Times September 17, 1975 on MK Naomi

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16 —The Central Intelligence Agency operated an 18‐year, $3‐million super‐secret project to develop poisons, biochemical, weapons and such devices as dart guns to administer them, the agency's director testified today.

William E. Colby, Director of Central Intelligence, told the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that pursuant to a Presidential order the project. code‐named “M.K. Naomi,” was halted in February, 1970.

Mr. Colby showed the committee a dart gun patterned on the Army's Colt semi‐automatic pistol but electrically fired. He said it could shoot a dart 100 meters and was “almost silent.”

The dart gun, brought before the committee at its request, was described in a C.I.A. memo as a “nondiscernible microbionoculator.”

The committee made public C.I.A. documents showing that the agency had a vast array of poisons, including many that would cause deadly diseases, and systems for destroying crops.

The documents also showed that the C.I.A. had used the New York City subway system as a “trial model” for a study on the vulnerability of subway riders to covert attack.

According to Congressional cources, C.I.A. officials have said they flooded the New York subways with a “harmless simulant” of a disease‐carrying gas.

It was in the secret project that two poisons, one a toxin made from shellfish, the other a derivative of cobra venom, were stockpiled by the C.I.A. in violation of President Nixon's directive, Mr. Colby said.

Later in today's hearing—the Senate Committee's first public session — Dr. Nathan Gordon said that, at his direction, the two poisons were not destroyed in 1970. He said that he had received no specific order from the C.I.A. hierarchy to get rid of the material.

Dr. Gordon, a chemist who retired from the C.I.A. in 1973, said that he had been aware of the Presidential directive ordering the destruction of biological and chemical weapons. However, he said he felt that the shellfish toxin was not covered on the ground that the order was directed at use of chemical weapons by the military and that the C.I.A.'s shellfish toxin didn't fall into that category.

Explains Hiding of Poisons

He said hat he did not ask permission to save the materials rather than destroy them, nor did he tell his superiors that he had secreted the poisons in a vault at his Washington laboratory. He said that he and two members of his section planned to reveal that they had the poisons if “higher authority” at the C.I.A. had asked them for suggestions for an effective poison.

Much of what was told to the committee about C.I.A. operations at the public hearing today had been reported previously, based on information from sources familiar with testimony given to the committee in secret sessions.

Mr. Colby said that in May, 1952, the C.I.A. began a joint project with the special operations division of the Army Biological Laboratory at Fort Detrick, Md. During the course of this project, his testimony and documents disclosed, the C.I.A. stockpiled substances that would cause tuberculosis. anthrax, encephalitis (sleeping sickness), valley fever, salmonella food poisoning and smallpox.

Development of Darts

He said the C.I.A. had developed darts that could shoot poison into a person without an autopsy or physical examination of the victim easily discovering that a dart had been fired.

Mr. Colby said that the project had been subject to a high degree of secrecy within the C.I.A. Only two or three officers at any given time were cleared for access to Fort Detrick activities, he said.

Though some C.I.A.‐originated documents “have been found in the project files, it is clear only a very limited documentation of activities took place,” he added.

Mr. Colby acknowledged under questioning that because of the paucity of records on the project he could not rule out that the poisons had been used for a substantial number of aggressive operations. He said that a technical aide had once suggested to him that poison be used in a C.I.A. operation but that he had rejected the idea.

An October, 1967, memorandum on the Naomi project said that there were silent electrical delivery systems, mechanical launchers and anti‐crop “dissemination kits.”

Situation Report

The memorandum was a standard end‐of‐year situation report on a project.

According to the memorandum, the purposes of the Naomi project were to “stockpile severely incapacitating and lethal materials for the specific use of TSD [Technical Services Division]” and to “maintain in operational readiness special and unique items for the dissemination of biological and chemical materials.”

Mr. Colby said that part of the operational use might have been to prepare fast‐acting suicide pills for American agents and nonlethal incapacitating substances that would prevent a captive from taking his life or a terrorist from carrying out his intent. He also said that the agency had done substantial research on how to incapacitate guard dogs.

Mr. Colby acknowledged, that “these materials” had been prepared for one operation, but said “we are aware that that operation was not in fact completed.”

Sources familiar with the Senate investigation, however have told The New York Times that the committee has testimony of at least two incidents in which poisons were prepared in connection with a planned political assassination. In one case the agency contemplated doing away with Patrice Luniumba, a Communist‐backed Congo leader who later died in an unrelated episode, according to these sources. The other case reportedly dealt with Premier Fidel Castro of Cuba.

The Naomi project operated in such secrecy, Mr. Colby said, that he learned of it only earlier this year when a former agency employee brought to his attention that two poisons had been kept in defiance of a Presidential order. Mr. Colby ordered an investigation by Dr. Sayre Stevens, deputy director of the science and technology division.

The investigation discovered that an 8‐by‐10‐foot, seldom used room in a C.I.A. laboratory building near the State Department in Washington con rained the shellfish toxin as well as the cobra venom.

A search of the room netted 19 other lethal substances in addition to the shellfish toxin and cobra venom. These included poisons such as strychnine and cyanide pills as well as a material that causes abortions in animals. There was also a wide range of “incapacitating” materials including those that lower blood pressure, cause temporary amnesia and impair kidney function.

Mr. Colby has asked permission from the Senate committee to destroy most of the substances after the investigation is completed.

Dr. Gordon testified that after the Presidential order was issued in 1970 for the destruction of biochemical warfare agents, he went to his superior, Dr. Sidney Gottlieb, and suggested that the C.I.A. transfer its stock of such materials to a private laboratory in Baltimore.

IOJ SIDE NOTE: Dr. Sidney Gottlieb is the proud papa of Scott Gottlieb the former FDA Commissioner and Big Pharma revolving door shill.

He identified himself as the, author of a memorandum submitted in evidence that made this proposal to Thomas Karamessines, then chief of C.I.A.'s covert actions. The memorandum showed that the C.I.A. had some 5.9 grams of the deadly shellfish toxin at Fort Detrick. Mr. Karmessines has told committee staff members that he never received the memorandum.

Transfer Reported Vetoed

Dr. Gordon said that Dr. Gottlieb had overruled the idea of transferring the materials to a private laboratory and had told him to let the Army's laboratory at Fort Detrick have the C.I.A.'s stockpile. Instead, however, Dr. Gordon said that he and his staff had decided to store two of the poisons.

Senator Richard S. Schweiker, Republican of Pennsylvania, said that there was an apparent discrepancy concerning the amount of shellfish poison given to the C.I.A. The agency has said that it has some 11 grams of the poison, yet Dr. Gordon's 1970 memorandum said there were about 5.9 grams on hand.

Senator Frank Church, Democrat of Idaho, chairman of the committee, said that the committee would ask Department of Defense officials if more than the C.I.A. portion of shellfish toxin was transferred to the C.I.A. in an effort by other agencies to subvert the intent of President Nixon's 1970 order.

The C.I.A. shellfish toxin about two teaspoons full, constitutes one‐third of all shellfish poison ever produced, Mr. Church said. He said that administered in one manner it could kill 14,000 persons and if used in another fashion could be lethal to “hundreds of thousands.”

The original production of shellfish toxin was made by the Department of the Army. Portions were later used by the C.I.A. and the Food and Drug Administration.

Mr. Church said that the committee will ask Richard Helms, former Director of Central Intelligence, tomorrow why clear orders for the poison's destruction had not been issued.

Ta-da! Now you know about MK Naomi

and the FDA’s role in using some of the CIA-Army biological agent shellfish toxin

and VERY IMPORTANTLY you also learned that Scott Gottlieb, the FDA Commissioner under Trump, was the son of the SUPERIOR in CIA, Dr. Gottlieb who in the 70’s had overruled the idea of transferring the toxic materials to a private laboratory and had decided to let the Army's laboratory at Fort Detrick have the C.I.A.'s stockpile.

Which… to a LOT of people kinda sounds a LOT like whats happening today that Dr. Yeadon is trying to say about it being toxic by design and intended to harm because there was no real emergency and they aren’t stopping no matter the level of iatrogenic harms shown.

How could it be far fetched and a conspiracy theory when the CIA totally admitted in testimony in Congress they stockpiled toxins for these purposes to harm people? What? That ended? Where is the testimony that it ended? They said back then that they transferred their MK Naomi stockpiled biological toxins to Fort Detrick all these years. Jeeze Louise.

Let us remember and never forget the same dude that is in CONGRESS TESTIMONY as SUPERIOR IN CIA which gave the CIA’s biological agents to the Army in Fort Detrick in the 1970’s in MK Naomi program - ON CONGRESS RECORD MIND YOU - is indeed the father of the former Trump FDA Commissioner who authorized the new biological toxin covid-19 experimental non vaccine gene therapy on the market!

Slightly important don’t you think?

More about Scott Gotlieb former FDA Commissioner:

In August 2017, Gottlieb announced an initiative to accelerate the development of cell based therapies while also taking actions to crack down on what he called "unscrupulous" actors who were marketing unregulated stem cell therapy products that had caused some patients harm. Many of the companies that the FDA cited had been performing liposuction to remove fat from patients, isolating stem cells and then injecting those cells back into the same patients to treat various ailments.[51] In May 2018, Gottlieb asked federal courts on opposite sides of the country to permanently stop two stem cell companies from operating after reports of patients being blinded by their treatments and released new guidelines on how the FDA would set enforcement priorities.[52] Gottlieb also announced an initiative to accelerate development of FDA regulated cell and gene therapies in anticipation of a surge of new applications for commercial products. Among other things, Gottlieb said the FDA would add 50 additional reviewers to its staff, and issue new guidance documents that would lay out the pathway for development of different kinds of products such as gene therapies for inherited blood disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. [53]

REPEAT OF ABOVE TESTIMONY IN CONGRESS:

Testimony before the Senate Committee revealed that they intended to develop a synthetic biological agent, an agent that does not naturally exist and for which no natural immunity could have been acquired. “Within 5-10 years it will probably be possible to create a new infective microorganism which could differ in certain important aspects from any known disease causing organisms. The most important of these is that it might be refractory to the immunological and therapeutic processes upon which we depend to maintain our relative freedom from infectious disease” - Testimony before the Senate Committee

Do you REALLY want to blindly trust FDA and the former FDA commissioner who is the son of the very same Superior in CIA that testimony shows was a CIA toxin stockpiler for human experimentation to harm? Its just so creepy isn’t it?

We thought you should all know that MAYBE Dr. Yeadon is right and the MK Naomi program may never have been shut down… only renamed.

Just MAYBE…

Thoughts?

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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