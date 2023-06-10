We are going to start releasing some choice laws for you to review before the main lawsuit is filed. Check this law of Medical Morality out and see if the shoe fits:

COSTA RICA CODE OF MEDICAL MORALITY

Article 8-The doctor with leadership functions has the duty to respect the hierarchical structure, avoiding interference in medical matters by non-governmental medical authorities

Dear readers, to read a statute you must first separate the sections for essential elements you need to prove:

The doctor - ( Dr. Tedros, Dr. Health Minister of each country?)

with leadership functions (D-G of WHO and Health Minister are leadership functions, yes?)

has the duty to respect the hierarchical structure, (Duty to abide by the WHO rules, international customary law and countries laws)

avoiding interference in medical matters (setting policy, definitions, suppressing cheap safe essential medicine with no ethical issues and overfunding vaccines Bill Gates profited from? That kind of interference in medical matters? Like Bill Gates telling us “there will be no going back to normal until the world is largely vaccinated”? Or Klaus Schwab insisting “No one is safe until all are vaccinated”?)

by non-governmental medical authorities (Is Bill Gates a non-governmental medical authority? He sure seems like one on T.V.. What does the court think? Does the shoe fit?)

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In Costa Rica, the Nuremberg Code is law. The appeals court has ruled that our expert witnesses must be heard. The case is ready for court and needs licensed counsel to argue it to judgment. Your gift helps fund that attorney.

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