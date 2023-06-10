Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
Jun 10, 2023

I say lock them all up and give them a death sentence, they should not be allowed to breath free air ever again.

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Thomas for TRUMP's avatar
Thomas for TRUMP
Jun 10, 2023

The Doctors in the US doing surgeries on children can be charged under the same Nuremberg Code as the NAZI doctors were !! Indict them NOW !!!!!

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