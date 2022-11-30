Interest of Justice was savvy enough to press formal charges for breach of duty and crimes against humanity against WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan prior to her leaving office today .

Because IOJ took action now the new WHO Chief Scientist will take office with formal charges of scientific misconduct and PCR fraud on their desk in which they now are required to answer.

Many people signed up to back up this action to lift her immunity and we hope more will back us up on these charges against WHO Staff who is normally granted sovereign immunity.

The WHO is NOT reviewing themselves.

The WHO Staff is forced to answer Interest of Justice point by point because this is a full legal process with depositions, subpoenas, right of reply and evidence.

The process and all disputed science is reviewed by an independent reviewer agreed upon by WHO. This is the first of many steps required by international law prior to humanity being able to sue these alleged wrongdoers or exiting the WHO.

These charges filed by IOJ begins a serious legal battle which has the very real ability to result in lifted immunity of top WHO staff. This will definitely take some time, this isn’t something that just happens overnight. But we do think that our case is very solid and worth filing on behalf of humanity’s sake.

It really is shocking that no other hugely funded and well connected group ever took the effort to hire an attorney to press the correct formal charges needed by international law to waive the immunity of these well insulated derelicts to even hope to achieve the long anticipated justice for humanity we all hope for.

WHY INS’T ANYONE IN THESE LARGER GROUPS DOING ANYTHING OTHER THAN TALK ABOUT THE PROBLEMS?

IOJ filed charges in the only legal avenue for humanity to ask to lift the wrongdoers immunity as a WHO Staff member.

Interest of Justice filed charges as an international group (so that you and everyone else can be included) and just commenced the ONLY official case against top WHO Staff for crimes against humanity with actual legitimacy and public force to arrest the wrongdoers.

Support IOJ’s Official Charges For International Wrongdoing And Demand Immunity Waived.

You can sign this campaign for crimes against humanity, and more actions against the WHO on:

Notice And Demand (sign here)

WHO Watch (can also sign here)

Download your copy of the Nuremberg Code here

Nuremberg 85.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Thank You!

Interest of Justice and the WHO Watch project will follow up with legal action to monitor & act during the ongoing WHO treaty drafting & negotiation process!

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Check out IOJ’s Public Participation Videos in front of WHO, FDA, HHS OGA:

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IOJ is a small organization fighting global corruption which exists due to the Awesome support of donors. Because we are truly independent with no government or corporate funding our ongoing legal work against WHO, FDA and Wrongdoer States needs YOUR HELP to be able to continue.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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