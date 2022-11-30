Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Shane Bartraw's avatar
Shane Bartraw
Nov 30, 2022

Where do I sign ?? Hang these bastards as far as I’m concerned

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Not giving my name
Dec 1, 2022

No immunity for any of them, just like the shots they forced on us, you make your decisions, you face the consequences 🤬🖕

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