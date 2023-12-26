Heads up everyone…

Looks like the Office of Research Integrity has a message for us all, including a nice Holiday message, that we should REALLY pay attention to if we care about research integrity (which we do).

The ORI Director Sheila Garrity asks for feedback on the NPRM and seems sincere in wanting to hear from us all to really get the new research misconduct regulations correct.

IOJ is launching something incredible in regards to this topic. If you want to support us in this mission we THANK YOU! We are 100% non profit and need help.

Before we get started - the current definition is:

§ 93.103 Research misconduct. (a) As defined below, research misconduct is fabrication, falsification, or plagiarism in proposing, performing, or reviewing research, or in reporting research results (see § 93.238). (b) Research misconduct does not include honest error or differences of opinion. § 93.104 Requirements for findings of research misconduct. A finding of research misconduct made under this part requires that: (a) There be a significant departure from accepted practices of the relevant research community; and (b) The misconduct be committed intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly; and (c) The allegation must be proven by a preponderance of the evidence.

Coffee Break Convos: Commenting on Proposed Changes to the PHS Research Misconduct Regulation

Posted on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 10:00

To read the proposed updates, click here.

Download this as a PDF

Happy Holidays from ORI!

57 views Dec 13, 2023. [Lets get it more views and help them out with well researched comments!]

Click this link to read the NPRM and leave your comment(s):

https://www.regulations.gov/document/....

The Office of Research Integrity’s Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) needs your input! This proposed regulation affects many people involved in publicly-funded biomedical and behavioral health research. You can make multiple comments and even post anonymously, if you wish.

The deadline to comment is January 4, 2024.

We Want Your Comments on the NPRM

Nov 14, 2023 To leave a comment on the NPRM, follow this link: https://www.regulations.gov/document/.... ORI Director Sheila Garrity asks for feedback on the NPRM.

We Want to Hear from You!

Nov 16, 2023 To leave a comment on the NPRM, follow this link: https://www.regulations.gov/document/.... ORI Director Sheila Garrity asks for feedback on the NPRM.

ORI Extends the NPRM Comment Deadline

Great news! You have more time to provide your input and feedback on the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking!

Nov 29, 2023 To leave a comment on the NPRM, go to https://www.regulations.gov/document/.... In this video, ORI Director Sheila Garrity announces a 30-day extension to submit comments on the NPRM now due on or before Thursday, January 4, 2024.

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IOJ is about to launch something incredible in regards to this topic. If you want to support us in this mission we THANK YOU! We are 100% non profit and need help!

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