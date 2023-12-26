Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Gumnut123's avatar
Gumnut123
Dec 26, 2023

First time I have seen this request.

Submissions close on 04th January 2024.

The usual token offering to the taxpayers who pay these public servants salaries. The usual modus operandi, legislation or similar, done during the Festive Season - so the employees' can claim they did ask for input from members of the Public, their Employers - the Taxpayers, who are very busy with their own year end activities and visiting family members and friends.

The People are NOT here to be treated as though we are being given a kindness, what contempt! these people are employed to do a job - paid for by the Taxpayers to do it.

How can one trust these employees , they are the overseers who have sat by for years and watched this mess get to the levels it has.

STOP insulting our intelligence.

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StellaMaris's avatar
StellaMaris
Dec 26, 2023

They have been killing us, on purpose, for decades...... https://sagehana.substack.com/p/the-1969-day-tapes-predicted-the

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