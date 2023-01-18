Dear Klaus Schwab and WEF,

We saw your speech live this morning regarding inclusivity and cooperation with all in order to restore trust in a fragmented world.

It is our understanding that the world economic forum is meeting in Davos this week to discuss enormous changes to the societal structure under SDG and Agenda 2030, Digital ID, Digital For Freedom initiative, etc. The changes to all of society are arising from the presumption that there is a climate emergency, which so far is a presumption that is not settled fact and is highly contentious among global climate experts.

This morning you mentioned issues such as genetics and extinction level issues affecting large populations, among various other important issues.

Our organization has a question about the fourth industrial revolution that only yourself would be able to answer. We saw an interview with you explaining that “the fourth industrial revolution will not change what you are doing, it will change YOU. Take for instance a genetic editing, it will change what it means to be a human.” You further went on to wisely reflect that the situation may raise many ethical and even legal issues.

In order to ensure that the World Economic Forums promise of inclusiveness is not wholly illusory, we kindly request that in this weeks DAVOS meeting you ask your colleagues for, and provide the public with, the concrete science behind your presumptions of a climate emergency that is so grave, it requires sweeping reforms of the entire society and the way commerce is handled globally.

Furthermore, we ask that you, Klaus Schwab, to kindly explain in detail exactly which ethical and legal questions might be raised, and where does the WEF see gaps in the law that should be addressed in the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

Thank you for your time and the welcoming remarks. We take your offer to defragment the world through inclusion very seriously and look forward to your detailed response. We think your answering these questions will be the first step toward true inclusiveness, equity and defragmenting the world back into a cohesive orderly functioning society that will benefit everyone equally.

Sincerely,

Dustin Bryce, Interest of Justice International Organization

contact@interestofjustice.org

Sign the demand for Klaus Schwab & the WEF to answer the questions from the open letter.

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Klaus welcoming remarks today, January 17, 2022:

KLAUS VERBATIM: Dear partners and Friends of the World Economic Forum. A very cordial welcome to the 2023 annual meeting. We are coming together under the motto “cooperation in the fragmented world”. At the beginning of this year we are confronted with unprecedented and multiple challenges. First, Our global economy is undergoing deep transformation. The energy transmission, the consequences of COVID, the reshaping of supply chains are all serving as catalict forces for the economic transformation. And the hotspots of this geo-economic remodeling, a high inflation, high inflation, increasing interest rates and growing national debt. This is particularly hurting low and middle income groups. It is accelerating societal fragmentation. Second, It's a geopolitical system is also undergoing deep systemic transformation. Internationally we are moving to what some people would call a messy patchwork of powers. There are superpowers, emerging powers, middle powers, regional powers, rogue States and also large corporate and social media Powers all competing increasingly for power and influence. As a result the trend is again moving towards increased fragmentation and confrontation. Thirdly, Our Generation has reached a turning point, confronted by truly existential problems. Climate change, exploitation of nature, nuclear, possible incidents or even worse, extreme poverty and viruses they all can lead to an extinction of large parts of our global population. And we have seen how much dealing with those risks such as COVID or global warming have again fragmented populations. And finally, the fourth industrial revolution offers us tremendous opportunities. But at the same time Technologies as Computing a Quantum computing blockchain, genetics, and so on they also could create deep societal fragmentation. We have the ability to collaboratively build a more peaceful resilient inclusive and sustainable world, but to do so we need to overcome the most critical fragmentation. The most critical fragmentation is between those who take a constructive attitude and those who are just bystanders, observers and even go into the negative critical and confrontational attitude. But the spirit of Thomas is positive, it's constructive, it means investing into a Greener and more sustainable economy, investing into a more cohesive society by providing everyone with the appropriate skills and opportunities. Investing into the hard and soft infrastructure that modern societies require. And here in Davos it means despite all those challenges it means particularly investing in the spirit and the practice of solving problems so mutual respect and cooperation. We Believe that we can do it. The true Collective responsibility: innovation, human Goodwill and ingenuity. We have the capacity to turn the challenges into opportunities. Klaus Schwab January 17, 2023 Davos Welcoming Remarks

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