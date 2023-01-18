Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Carol's avatar
Carol
Jan 18, 2023

Let's get a few things straight Mr.Schwab. Firstly, the WEF is a self -elected bunch of greedy narcissists who have absolutely no mandate to act or speak on behalf of humanity. Secondly, while I agree there is certainly an ecological crisis, you and your cabal's agenda has nothing to do with the wellbeing of planet and people. You, the Davos crowd, are one of the main drivers of the planetary crises we face. Having been an environmentalist and proponent of natural health and agriculture for decades, I dispute that any of the WEF's proposals are conducive to human wellbeing. We real environmentalists have been offering solutions in agriculture, human health and the environment for decades yet have been ignored and suppressed. Let you, Mr. Gates and the rest of the Davos "elites" be the first to ditch your jet-setting lifestyles before forcing the rest of us into changes with which we do not agree.

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Jan's avatar
Jan
Jan 18, 2023

Dear "friend" ?? No friend of Ours! He is too blind and dumb to words that have substance! Let's stop and the converse to the Truth. Anybody that is part of the Elite group are Evil and let's all Mock and Shame , rather than even giving them credit, time, and most obvious - money!!

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