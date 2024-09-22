United Nations, United States — Humanity gets new owners today…

The fight against global warming was one of the sticking points in the negotiations, with references to the "transition" away from fossil fuels having disappeared from the draft text weeks ago, before being re-inserted.

The UN ‘Summit of the Future’ should be called ‘Submit to the Future’!

A mural for the Street Art for Mankind event outside the United Nations Headquarters, Sept. 21, 2024.

SEVEN countries held out - objecting to Pact for the Future of Total Slavery

The United Nations on Sunday adopted a "Pact for the Future" aimed at addressing sprawling 21st-century challenges ranging from conflict to climate change and human rights, despite last-minute objections from a group of countries led by Russia.

OFFICIAL UPDATE FROM UN:

22 September 2024 UN Affairs

“World leaders are at UN Headquarters in New York this Sunday where world leaders have just adopted the Pact for the Future by consensus - with a small group of just seven countries holding out, having failed to pass a last-minute amendment. The centrepiece of the Summit of the Future is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine the multilateral system and steer humanity on a new course to meet existing commitments and solve long-term challenges. Watch the opening session here at UN Web TV, and UN News app users can follow our live coverage here.”

https://news.un.org/en/story/2024/09/1154581

When we find out ALL the nations that rejected the Pact we will update you all - IOJ

So far we see: Russia's objections were backed by allies Belarus, North Korea, Iran, Nicaragua and Syria, but its amendment was overwhelmingly dismissed in a motion to take no action. - who was the 7th nation? These are all despots who don’t want the Pact because it would allow UN interventions in their sovereignty to rule with an iron fist…. Who was the 7th?

The terrible news is below

At least its all ‘non binding’…

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who organized the "Summit of the Future," had billed it as a "once-in-a-generation opportunity" to reshape human history by rekindling international cooperation.



As an opening act for the annual high-level week of the U.N. General Assembly, which begins Tuesday, dozens of heads of state and government gathered for the signing of the text.



In the adopted version, leaders pledged to bolster the multilateral system to "keep pace with a changing world" and to "protect the needs and interests of current and future generations" facing "persistent crisis."



"We believe there is a path to a brighter future for all of humanity," the document says.

A vote on a draft resolution is taken during the Summit of the Future, Sept. 22, 2024 at U.N. headquarters.

The pact outlines 56 "actions," including commitments to multilateralism, upholding the U.N. Charter and peacekeeping.



It also calls for reforms to international financial institutions and the U.N. Security Council, along with renewed efforts to combat climate change, promote disarmament, and guide the development of artificial intelligence.



The adoption of the text faced a brief delay when Russia's deputy minister of foreign affairs, Sergey Vershinin, introduced an amendment emphasizing the "principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states" and urging the U.N. to avoid duplicating efforts.



Russia's objections were backed by allies Belarus, North Korea, Iran, Nicaragua and Syria, but its amendment was overwhelmingly dismissed in a motion to take no action.



During the negotiations phase, Guterres had urged nations to show "vision" and "courage," calling for "maximum ambition" to strengthen international institutions that struggle to respond effectively to today's threats.



But while there are some "good ideas," the text "is not the sort of revolutionary document reforming the whole of multilateralism that Antonio Guterres had originally called for," Richard Gowan of the International Crisis Group told AFP.



That sentiment was widely shared among diplomats, many of whom expressed frustration when discussing the ambition and impact of the text, describing it as "lukewarm," "the lowest common denominator," and "disappointing."



"Ideally, you would hope for new ideas, fresh ideas," said one diplomat.



Despite the criticism, it is still "an opportunity to affirm our collective commitment to multilateralism, even in the difficult current geopolitical context," one Western diplomat said, emphasizing the need to rebuild trust between the Global North and South.



Developing countries have been particularly vocal in demanding concrete commitments on the reform of international financial institutions, aiming to secure easier access to preferential financing, especially considering the impacts of climate change.



The text does indeed include "important commitments on economic justice and reforming the international financial architecture," Human Rights Watch (HRW) commented, while also praising "the centrality of human rights."



However, world leaders "still need to demonstrate that they are willing to act to uphold human rights," said Louis Charbonneau, HRW's U.N. director.



Regardless of its content, the pact and its annexes — a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations — are non-binding, raising concerns about implementation, especially as some principles — such as the protection of civilians in conflict — are violated daily.



"Our next task is to breathe life into them, to turn words into action," Guterres urged on Saturday.

Agenda 2030 is here - Join us to stop it!

