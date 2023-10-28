Share

Why are we suing the WHO, US govt. and big pharma from Costa Rica? Because the laws are far more strict for biomedical research & requires INSURANCE from the sponsor prior to research and gives 8-10 years in prison for serious undue experimentation and Nuremberg Code violations. Pay up Pfizer & BioNTech - The victims of the experiments deserve insurance - its law! NO PREP Act immunity here folks. Help us fund Nov 9 Nuremberg Hearing and the full main case (due 15 days after the hearings ruling) so we can stop the Mengele Medical Murder Mafia!!!! Sign up to watch at StopCovidVaccinesNow.org & a link will be sent by the court a day or two early.

Help Take Down Pfizer Mengele Mafia

“A variety of risks associated with conducting research and clinical trials abroad and marketing our product candidates internationally could materially adversely affect our business.” - BioNTech SEC filing

Clinical trials of our product candidates are currently being conducted in several countries, and we plan to commercialize our product candidates, if approved, globally. Accordingly, we are subject to additional risks related to operating in multiple countries, including:

•Differing regulatory requirements in such countries;

“This [research] contract must include a clause whereby the sponsor is responsible for short-term and long-term adverse events resulting from the research. The absence of such clause does not relieve the sponsor of its responsibility.” - Costa Rica violated law

YES, Costa Rica has differing regulatory & human rights requirements! STOP THE ILLEGAL EXPERIMENTS NOW!

The research for Pfizer and AstraZenica is started in violation of Article 58: see: CONIS Law (CONIS is Costa Rica’s newly formed Biomedical Research Regulator): ARTICLE 58.- Contract All biomedical research that has external sponsorship to the public or private entity, where such activity is carried out, must have a contract that regulates the rights and obligations of both the sponsor and the researcher who carries out the research. This contract must indicate the agreed payment for carrying out the research and include a clause whereby the sponsor is responsible for short-term and long-term adverse events resulting from the research. The absence of such clause does not relieve the sponsor of its responsibility. Said contract must be signed by the representative of the sponsor, the principal investigator and the representative of the public or private entity, and must be signed prior to the start of the research.

•unexpected changes in tariffs, trade barriers, price and exchange controls and other regulatory requirements;

•increased difficulties in managing the logistics and transportation of storing and shipping product candidates produced in Germany and shipping the product candidate to the patient abroad;

Import and export requirements and restrictions;

IoJ will get into this problem of Pfizer BioNTech violating Import and export requirements and restrictions in an upcoming post. Suffice it to say that when US exports products like covid “vaccines”, the US laws subside and the transaction is going by the receiving States laws. This is a big problem because the Costa Rica laws for import & biomedical research are being violated by the importation and use of these experiments on humans with no informed consent of the risks or experimental nature. Big risk for Pfizer in SEC filing. We see why.

•economic weakness, including inflation, or political instability in particular economies and markets;

•compliance with tax, employment, immigration and labor laws for employees living or traveling abroad;

•taxes, including withholding of payroll taxes;

•currency fluctuations, which could result in increased operating expenses and reduced revenue, and other obligations incident to doing business in another country;

•difficulties staffing and managing operations outside of Germany;

•workforce uncertainty in countries where labor unrest is more common;

•differing payor reimbursement regimes, governmental payors or patient self-pay systems, and price controls;

•Potential liability under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977 or comparable regulations in other jurisdictions;

•challenges enforcing our contractual and intellectual property rights, especially in those countries that do not respect and protect intellectual property rights to the same extent as Germany and the United States;

•production shortages resulting from any events affecting raw material supply or manufacturing capabilities abroad; and

•business interruptions resulting from geopolitical actions, including war and terrorism, or public health epidemics or pandemics.

The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our operations, including our clinical trial operations, will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the outbreak, new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the coronavirus and the actions to contain the coronavirus or treat its impact, among others. In the future, similar events could affect our ability to manufacture and commercialize our product candidates.

These and other risks associated with our international operations and our collaborations with our collaborators may materially adversely affect our ability to attain or maintain profitable operations.

Let’s face it, the collaborations with Pfizer BioNTech’s collaborators are illegal human experiments. It is past time to stop this undue experimentation on the human genome, which is the heritage of humanity being destroyed as we speak.

