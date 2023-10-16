Are covid vaccines an illegal experiment? Yes. We are attempting to take them off the local and global market.

Court Hearing To Determine If Covid Vaccines Violate Costa Rica's Medical Morality Code ORDERED For November 9, 2023: Nuremberg Code Is Law!

Lets look at Costa Rica’s medical morality law and see if the WHO and FDA are in compliance? That is the main topic of the November 9, 2023 court ORDERED Public Hearing. (hint: the WHO & HHS/FDA’s own ethics rules say they must abide by foreign laws, so these laws do indeed apply to the WHO and FDA who are directly or indirectly involved in the Costa Rica human research by sending the product to Costa Rica for human research)

Share

Support IoJ's Nov 9 Nuremberg Hearing

Code of Medical Morals

Executive Decree 35332

Article 10.- The doctor, in the exercise of the profession, undertakes to comply with the stipulated in the ethical principles of:

a) Hippocratic Oath.

b) Declaration of Geneva. World Medical Association.

c) Nuremberg Code.

d) Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

e) Declaration of Helsinki.

f) Universal Declaration on the Human Genome and Human Rights.

g) International Ethical Guidelines for Biomedical Research on Human Beings

h) Any other regulation that the country subscribes to in matters of health.

Gee Whiz, lets look at h) “Any other regulation that the country subscribes to in matters of health.”…

What might those other health regulations be?

Could it be that there are laws which prevent serious undue experimentation? Yes.

Lets review Costa Rica’s new Biomedical Research laws:

Law 9234

Article 78, 79 Serious Undue Experimentation

(8-10 years jail punishment) Is Tedros guilty?

ARTICLE 78.- Undue experimentation

Whoever subjects a person to research for the application of medicines, drugs, substances, treatments, techniques, devices or procedures, without duly informing him of the experimental condition of these and the risks he runs, and without express consent, written and documented from the victim or his legal representative and authorization of the procedure by a CEC; or whoever has used the impossibility of the victim to give consent, coercion, threat, deception, disinformation, manipulation or any other illicit means to obtain said consent, will be punished with a prison sentence of three to eight years.

Anyone who promotes or conducts biomedical scientific research without the informed consent validly granted by the participants or their legal representative, unless the respective CEC has exempted compliance with such a requirement in accordance with this law, or has used coercion. , threat, deception, disinformation, manipulation, or any other illicit means to obtain said consent, will be sentenced to imprisonment from three to eight years.

ARTICLE 79.- Serious undue experimentation

The prison sentence will be from five to ten years, when the behaviors described in the previous article are carried out by public officials or in the case of investigators who are repeat offenders in the sanctioned behavior or when they are committed to the detriment of minors, pregnant women , elderly and disabled people or who for any reason cannot express their opposition to the practice of research.

ARTICLE 80.- Disqualification

In addition to the corresponding prison sentence, the judicial authority must establish the sanction of disqualification for a period of five to ten years for biomedical research processes or for the exercise of their profession, or both, according to the assessment of the facts, to the person who has committed the acts typified in the previous articles.

Definitions: Experimental, clinical or interventional biomedical research: any scientific research in the area of health in which a preventive, diagnostic or therapeutic intervention is applied to human beings, in order to discover or verify the clinical, pharmacological or pharmacodynamic effects of an experimental product, a medical device or a clinical or surgical procedure; or that attempts to identify any adverse reaction to an experimental product, device, or procedure; or study the absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion of an experimental product, in order to assess its safety and efficacy or assess the outcome of an unproven psychological intervention. For the purposes of this law, all references to clinical research shall be understood as experimental, clinical or interventional biomedical research in human beings in the area of health.

We wish to disqualify & PROHIBIT the WHO, FDA, EMA and all “strict regulators” working with WHO, because they have “used coercion. , threat, deception, disinformation, manipulation, or any other illicit means to obtain said consent” for covid-19 [non] vaccine biological agents (bioweapons). Join us.

Share

This grassroots mission to take down the global health regulator experiments with a biological agent known to cause harm is funded entirely by readers like YOU. Thank you!!!

Support IoJ's Nov 9 Nuremberg Hearing

Leave a comment