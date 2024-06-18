We have an ORDER for the New World Order.

We agree the state of the world sucks.

Interest of Justice would like to place our ORDER for a new world with:

Rule of law Ethics Kindness Anti-corruption Human Rights Natural Rights Sanity A fresh jail cell for Bill Gates and the hard core cabal that unleashed an attack on humanity

We are not part of the douchebags calling themselves elite (who calls themselves elite but a narcissist?) however, we will make an open call for a new world order.

A new world with order out of the chaos established by the PEOPLE. The current system is not working.

If there is going to be a new world with law and order we will need to get rid of the evil ones trying to decide the paths forward for us.

Every eon humanity moves from the old world to the new world, its linear, it universal law, its OK to change. Obviously we are due for a change, a new way globally of doing things which deals with advancements and rules, but THE NEW WORLD ORDER they envision, ruled by psychopathic authoritarians and hideous imperialistic murderer tyrants must not be able to come to pass!

If there is going to be a new world order then you better stand the hell up and PLACE YOUR ORDER NOW… (Sue the WHO - say HELL NO - we are not having it)

Because they are BUILDING OUT THE INFRASTRUCTURE RIGHT NOW FOR THE NEW WORLD ORDER THEY DREAM OF and we all do NOT want that.

How do we get a chance to place our own ORDERS? We decree. Made in God’s sovereign image we DECREE. The will of the people WILL be heard and we will remain free. Not this century for THE NEW WORLD ORDER, that’s passe… it’s over. It failed. No one wants their version of a new dystopian world!

It’s time for the “NEW WORLD LAW AND ORDER” - IOJ’s plan.

The Great Reset of Rule of Law!

We are Interest of Justice (IOJ). Get to know us. We speak for a lot of good people!

The future is OURS, not theirs! They can’t have it.

Winning this is a game, but you gotta play and you gotta be in it to win it. Otherwise we are pawns to move around on the chessboard of MADMEN!

Place your ORDER for a new and just world where government persecution and law-fare, censorship and forced experiments are a thing of the past. Do it by being awesome, spreading truth, avoiding controlled opposition and mind viruses based on group think and envisioning the brighter future that we are meant to have. Advocate and support groups like ours so we can sue on the key policies and confront the NWO being established head on to impede it. We need your help and humanity needs ours if we are to impede and beat such a powerful, well connected, well funded entity.

The obstacle of evil are those who work to impede the establishment THE NEW WORLD ORDER. The supporters of good and light work HARD DAY AND NIGHT to establish the new policies, annul the old laws and bring in the new ethical rules we need to sustain a just and kind world with dignity for all humans and animals.

Interest of Justice will return shortly with the whole story and proofs of the ABSOLUTE HUGEST GREATEST yes, the biggest news yet in the fight to stop IHR Amendments.

To show you how powerful us children of light over at Interest of Justice are (and you are included dear reader), keep in mind the dark forces and imposters of light and truth keep FALSELY telling you the WHO can not be sued, and the IHR amendments are fine. They are not fine, they bring in cell and gene experiments as a standard for every pandemic, which means we MUST annul the IHR amendments as a common danger.

Because we are the ones in control and we are the oversight of the countries and WHO, rest assured that WHO internal oversight got two very solid IHR cases within days of the adoption of the IHR Amendments June 1, and the WHO internal oversight is referring IOJ to sue nationally to annul the IHR amendments! Boom.

IHR Amendments Package from WHA77, 2024 LAWSUIT FILED for nullification!

Interest of Justice is already busy in court assisting the entire International Community to NULLIFY the IHR Amendments threatening to make still experimental cell and gene therapy a “global health good” that can be mandated by Countries (not WHO) in an emergency. Its in process if you will notice because we do not play games. Full story and legal angle coming A.S.A.P….Stay tuned for the historical news!

Donate to IOJ Legal Fund

All other groups with tons of support, CLAIMING to be fighting IHR and WHO, could not do what little Interest of Justice just did, and is about to pull off, because they either work for, or live in fear of WHO and as such are utterly POWERLESS to effect real change, which can only be done in court or legislative assembly’s to nullify laws by the real deal Children of Light.

The WHO will not control our future because IOJ is stepping in like a boss with these writs and so are the dreamers, the creators, the ethicists and the sane ones. We are rising up vibrationally to reclaim our rightful thrones. That’s YOU. We are the bosses.

Tedros, your FIRED! And NO, you are absolutely not immune for your crimes against humanity. This is our world and we are taking it back. Building back bigger, better, brighter, more bad ass and without all the riff raff calling themselves elite. Many of them need to be behind bars, not out dictating global policy affecting human rights.

Things must and will change for the better.

Light-workers ACTIVATE!!!!! There is REAL WORK to do.

We CAN, MUST and WILL Sue the WHO and Member States as necessary to stop the global experiments on our minds and bodies. We are under attack and to be dignified we must confront our bullies and stand up for everything pure and just.

Anything less from the Children of Light is BASE and UNDIGNIFIED. We are PURE.

Much love, Interest of Justice (IOJ)

It is DECREED

Dei Gratia (by the Grace of God)

IOJ was working so hard during the past month we had NO time to fundraise and we are SHORT on the lawyers fees - but SO close to filing the GLOBAL STOP COVID VACCINES NOW case! Its to invoke Nuremberg Code (law here) and it’s going to work. Top experts Sasha Latypova, Dr. Yeadon, Dr. Janci Lindsay, Professor Norman Fenton, etc are all going to testify and the Appeal court ruled November 9, 2023 that the lower court must hear our experts and the evidence! It took 6 months to assemble and we are about ready to file the case again. PLEASE help us get Dr. Yeadon in front of the Judge and on record. He flew to Costa Rica in 2021 and went toe to toe with the Health Minister for us and the record is built perfectly to win now. Doesn’t anyone want to FINISH this? Yes? Well then the Attorney’s needs to be paid and we need YOUR help team! IOJ is also Suing the WHO for the 2022 and 2024 IHR amendment and censorship cases on our own dime and can use all the assistance you can provide in this VERY expensive and time consuming 100% non profit pro bono, mostly self funded battle for humanities freedom in a real and strategic way that can work to fix things!

