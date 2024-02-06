Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Claire De Lune's avatar
Claire De Lune
Feb 6, 2024

We need to understand that we are sovereign individuals and they are nothing but corporations. They can't contract with us unless we agree to be our strawman. Get back to being mankind instead of legal persons, ditch all the titles they give us and become the men & women we are designed to be. Then no government, national or global, can dictate terms to us.

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Donna's avatar
Donna
Feb 7, 2024

Riveting video! Thank you!

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