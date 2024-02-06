Todays Press Conference About WHO:

We support and are proud of all of today’s speakers that stood up to all of the WHO schemes.

IoJ will say we do not agree WHO can take sovereignty.

Our own sell out countries sure as hell can sign away their own responsibilities to the decrepit, corrupt organization, and through embedding WHO personnel into the Health Administrations, the WHO can get the sovereign countries to agree to put WHO in charge of technical and scientific recommendations. That’s why we can’t let our countries change norms to make the WHO in charge of an even further expanded role of protecting Global “One” blanket health using spurious pseudo scientific and technical concepts. To each individual Citizen, we rely on our nations for protection, because it is a national obligation to protect our health rights and the WHO is not functional. They failed. They hurt us all.

Let’s face it: WHO is the sole advisor to States that are VIOLATING health & other rights. They are a disgrace.

As a conscious society, we simply don’t put foxes in charge of guarding hen houses. Everyone knows this. Watch the press conference and remember to sign the 3 demands below if you haven’t already. Together the WHO schemes and dreams are FAILING!:

February 5, 2024

US Representative Chris Smith

Amid the World Health Organization’s (WHO) mad dash to finalize the text of a so-called “pandemic treaty” for a vote during May’s World Health Assembly, Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) hosts a press conference with key experts highlighting major concerns surrounding the proposed treaty—including the lack of transparency, the backroom negotiations, WHO overreach and infringement on US sovereignty, unknown financial obligations for US taxpayers, threats to intellectual property rights and free speech, funding for abortion, how the treaty will benefit China at the expense of the US, and other significant issues.

chrissmith.house.gov

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Link To Sign The Notice and Demand: https://whowatch.org/protest-wgihr-article-55-violation

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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