Well, here we go again!

Shall we step in to quickly act to defend our Canadian allies from another big threat to our rights? Probably.

Calling all Canadians to sign! Everyone worldwide please share!

We think this one is indeed worth reacting to immediately, which is overwhelming, but worth it.

As if there wasn’t already total madness due to the impending doom of the IHR amendments curing, the Pandemic Treaty being agreed, the Pact for the Future, Global Digital Compact and Declaration on Future Generations, we should take note of what is happening to domestic law in Canada (and it will be your country next folks).

The Canadian government is on the verge of passing legislation to create a Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act - A HUGE plan to overhaul Canadian law, affecting substantive rights, WITHOUT first having an official review and analysis of the response to COVID-19.

The Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act was passed by the House of Commons on June 5, 2024, with 164 votes in favour and 144 votes against. The Liberals, NDP, and Green Party all voted in favour of this new legislation, while the Conservative Party and Bloc Quebecois voted against it.

Bill C-293 has already had its first reading in the Canadian Senate, and they will decide to either pass, amend, or reject C-293 at some point during the next session starting September 17, 2024. Let’s speak up right now in unison to demand we are heard - say it loud! NO to pandemic product peddling and profiteering in Canada!

Sign and send a notification email to STOP bill C-293 and send to your Canadian representatives within the Senate.

LINK: https://interestofjustice.org/rejectcanadianbillc-293

Together, by voicing our opinions and wishes, we can stop the pandemic racketeering programs encroaching rapidly into Canadian law!

Also read more on other peoples take on the details of why this Canadian Act is so critical to step in and urgently prevent. Below you can find much more info - thankfully we don’t need to rewrite it all! James Roguski has complied the rabbit hole on this issue in Canada and added ours and other petitions to sign, his own compilation of information and his take, Lawyer Lisa’s take, etc, etc. - Let’s act in UNISON on this!

We are co-creators in how the world will be governed - we are NOT slaves to the WHO concept of fake pandemics and we will NOT allow Canada to do this without OBJECTING!

Courtesy of James Roguski and Interest of Justice, information to manually send:



Physical mail may be sent postage-free to any Senator at the following address:

Name of Senator

The Senate of Canada

Ottawa, Ontario

Canada

K1A 0A4

To call, fax or email Canadian Senators:

https://sencanada.ca/en/senators/

Copy the email template below and send it to all 97 Senators.

SAMPLE EMAIL:

Feel free to copy the text below (edit it to suit your own personal opinion) and then paste it into your email account in order to send it to the 97 Senators listed below.

Please realize that you can send as many emails, as often as you want, to as many Senators as you wish.

Re: Bill C-293 should NOT pass because of the following deficiencies:

1. The section requiring a full review of the response to COVID-19 was removed.

2. There is no definition of the term “pandemic.”

3. There is no mention of addressing the violations of rights and freedoms that occurred due to government over-reach in response to COVID-19.

4. There is no mention of addressing the adverse effects that were caused by the COVID-19 jabs and other medical and public health interventions.

5. There is no clarity regarding the “lessons learned” from previous outbreaks.

6. The “One Health Approach” referenced in C-293 has never been scientifically proven to be “central to preventing the risk of future pandemics.”

7. The reliance on fraudulent diagnostic “tests” (PCRfraud.com) and worthless personal protective equipment (MaskCharade.com) are not addressed.

8. There is no provision for public input into the process of creating a plan for prevention and preparedness of any future “pandemic.”

Please VOTE NO on C-293.

- - - - -

Objet : Le projet de loi C-293 ne devrait PAS être adopté en raison des lacunes suivantes:

1. La section exigeant un examen complet de la réponse à la COVID-19 a été supprimée.

2. Il n'existe pas de définition du terme "pandémie".

3. Il n'est pas fait mention de s'attaquer aux violations des droits et libertés qui se sont produites en raison de l'intervention excessive du gouvernement en réponse à la COVID-19.

4. Il n'est pas fait mention de s'attaquer aux effets indésirables causés par les vaccins COVID-19 et d'autres interventions médicales et de santé publique.

5. Il n'y a pas de clarté concernant les « leçons apprises » des épidémies précédentes.

6. Il n'a jamais été scientifiquement prouvé que l'« approche « Une seule santé » mentionnée dans le projet de loi C-293 est « essentielle pour prévenir le risque de pandémies futures ».

7. Le recours à des « tests » diagnostiques frauduleux (PCRfraud.com) et à des équipements de protection individuelle (MaskCharade.com) sans valeur n'est pas abordé.

8. Il n'y a aucune disposition permettant au public de participer au processus de création d'un plan de prévention et de préparation à toute future "pandémie".

S'il vous plaît, votez NON sur le projet de loi C-293.

For your convenience, the email addresses for all 97 of the 99 current Canadian Senators are listed below.

The email addresses for two recently appointed Senators have not been made publicly available:

Dr. Kristopher Wells

Daryl Fridhandler

There are 6 vacant seats:

British Columbia (2), Nunavut (1), Ontario (1), Quebec (2)

Send both of the automated emails below:

Dear Senator,

Please VOTE NO on C-293

The Senate is on the verge of passing legislation to create a Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness plan WITHOUT first having an official review and analysis of the response to COVID-19 The original version of the proposed bill included a section that would have required a comprehensive review of Canada’s response to COVID-19, BUT THE REQUIREMENT FOR A REVIEW WAS DELETED from the version that was passed by the House of Commons on June 5, 2024

Re: Bill C-293 should NOT pass because of the following deficiencies:

The section requiring a full review of the response to COVID-19 was removed. There is no definition of the term “pandemic.” There is no mention of addressing the violations of rights and freedoms that occurred due to government over-reach in response to COVID-19. There is no mention of addressing the adverse effects that were caused by the COVID-19 jabs and other medical and public health interventions. There is no clarity regarding the “lessons learned” from previous outbreaks. The “One Health Approach” referenced in C-293 has never been scientifically proven to be “central to preventing the risk of future pandemics.” The reliance on fraudulent diagnostic “tests” (PCRfraud.com) and worthless personal protective equipment (MaskCharade.com) are not addressed. There is no provision for public input into the process of creating a plan for prevention and preparedness of any future “pandemic.”

Please VOTE NO on C-293.

- - - - -

Chère sénatrice,

VEUILLEZ VOTEZ NON au projet de loi C-293

Le Sénat est sur le point d’adopter une loi visant à créer un plan de prévention et de préparation en cas de pandémie SANS avoir au préalable procédé à un examen et à une analyse officiels de la réponse à la COVID-19.

La version originale du projet de loi proposé comprenait une section qui aurait exigé un examen complet de la réponse du Canada à la COVID-19, MAIS L’EXIGENCE D’UN EXAMEN A ÉTÉ SUPPRIMÉE de la version adoptée par la Chambre des communes le 5 juin 2024

Objet : Le projet de loi C-293 ne devrait PAS être adopté en raison des lacunes suivantes :