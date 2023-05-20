Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Roger longo's avatar
Roger longo
May 20, 2023

Thank you for all you do!

The WHO,NIH, FDA ,all the drug companies, Fauci and his minions need to be held accountable for actions!

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Clyde J Thornhill's avatar
Clyde J Thornhill
May 20, 2023

I support those who are doing their best to combat the tyranny in our country and world wide. Groups like the WEF, kaus Schwab and his SS agents in ALL levels of government. If citizens remain silent, we will have a repeat of the event called the Third Reich, by Adolf Hitler, except under Klaus Schwab, it is called the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

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