HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT AND ACTION TO SIGN COMING TOMORROW.

STAY TUNED FOR: #TerminateTedros

The WHO rules give us the right to present an 8 day notice of claim and the wrongdoers have the right of reply.

Tedros is in hiding as we mentioned 3 days ago:

Tedros simply will NOT answer actual charges in the WHO “oversight ethics system”, despite having had the repeated right of reply within 8 days.

Clearly Tedros is in default, thus agreeing to everything in our documents as far as the law and IOJ is concerned.

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Tomorrow we are presenting an 8 day notice of claim to WHA and we will want you all to sign it. We will be up late or all night if needed to finish it for the historical occasion. The ‘Final Notice Of Claim To Terminate Tedros’ will be explaining why WHA has no choice but to TERMINATE TEDROS on the spot with no benefits and waive his immunity for the upcoming prosecutions.

WHA meets TOMORROW!

Lets take over the meeting to demand terminate Tedros!

Get ready to help IOJ explain why WHA has no choice to terminate Tedros for "reasons of exceptional gravity likely to prejudice the interests of the organization."

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Update: Sign The Notice And Demand To Sue The WHO

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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