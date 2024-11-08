President Vladimir Putin in our opinion, is saying there will be a sea of change in globalism and how this is our window of opportunity to make the outcome in which we want to see! We’re seeing a bright future for mankind as we take back our mother earth and our higher consciousness as humans. We MUST be the change we want to see in order to dominate over the dark forces controlling our societies and the oppressive nature of our current systems and institutions.

Thank you Putin for addressing this global fight for a better world!

A certain extent, the moment of truth is coming. The previous world order is irreversibly becoming a thing of the past, one could say has become a thing of the past, and the shaping of the New World Order is become the scene of uncompromising fight, uncompromising first and foremost, for the reason that it's not even the battle for power or geopolitical influence, it's a clash of the very principles that would be the foundation between the relation for the relation of the countries at the next historical stage, and its outcome will define whether all of us jointly can build a world that would allow everyone to develop and to solve the outstanding contradictions based on mutual respect of cultures and civilization without coercion and use of force in.

This is our only window of opportunity to rise against the evil wrongdoers of the world.

If we do not act now, this window will be closed and they will win. God is on our side

Join Interest of justice in the extended battle to see a brighter future for us and our children so they can grow into incredible peoples who will soon be in our shoes but without the chaos of the previous world leaders. A global shift is coming, truth is exposed and we will win! Never give up! Love IoJ! There’s still hope and destiny to follow.

We’re humbled and incredibly grateful for everyone who has stepped up so far to support our Hearing & case with Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Janci Lindsay and others. We still have a long way to go, but drip by drip, step by step we get the mission accomplished right dear conscious creator friends! Justice takes Just US!

Please know that every effort you make matters—every donation, every share, and every word of encouragement helps carry us closer. If everyone could share this message and give what they can, no matter the amount, we believe we can reach the support we need to move forward. For those in the U.S., donations to Interest of Justice are tax-deductible under EIN 99-2410252. We are a reader-supported nonprofit, and every bit goes directly toward ensuring our case for humanity doesn’t falter at the final stretch. We need people with resources to step up and back us up, like we are trying to do for all of humanity! CONQUER OR DIE. Thank you for believing in this cause and for standing up for global justice. Let’s make this happen, together on a journey until we get to the end of the road. With deepest gratitude and determination,

The Interest of Justice Team

