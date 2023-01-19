Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Glenn Noblin's avatar
Glenn Noblin
Jan 19, 2023

Your dogging of big pharma is great. You're asking the wrong questions. Big pharma is now big military industrial complex. The vac is a weapon, as is "COVID". Synthetic aerosol spike, morgellons and a shot of more nanotech to put them to work. War has been declared and we are the enemy, Just ask the CCP-DOD.

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Laurie Miller's avatar
Laurie Miller
Jan 19, 2023

It just shows what a coward and liar he is. He didn't even try to defend because he knows there is nothing to defend. Its all been lies.

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