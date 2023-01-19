WATCH VIDEO OF PFIZER CEO ALBERT BOULA IN DAVOS DIRECTLY CONFRONTED ON THE DEATHS, PFIZER PAST CRIMINAL FINES, FAILURE OF THE PFIZER COVID EXPERIMENTAL INJECTIONS

At one point in the video, as Albert Bourla was frantically trying to escape the hard probing questions, his team ran into a corner and trapped themselves…

Sorry to admit, but it was terribly sad and frustrating that Bourla decided he is not accountable to the people for answers, but lets be honest, also hilarious to watch.

This is a must watch, download and share this classic episode of Rebel News fine reporting. Thats the look of a cornered animal desperate to escape.

Why?

Does the Pfizer CEO owe a civic duty to speak to Rebel News and other independent media? We think so.

Rebel News can use support to do this critical work: WEFreports.com (and more info)

IOJ would like to help support Rebel News by demanding CEO Pfizer, Albert Bourla answer the questions asked on that eventful day in Davos, 2023.

IOJ also added two more critical questions humanity must have answered. Here are the Questions:

Dear Albert Bourla,

You failed to answer reasonable questions posed by reporters from Rebel News in Davos 2023 about the experimental product covid-19 [non]vaccine regarding its failure for ineffectiveness, its deadly nature, and if governments should get a refund, among other issues such as Pfizers indisputable criminal history. see video here: https://rumble.com/v2658gm-caught-him-rebel-news-pummels-pfizer-ceo-with-questions-at-world-economic-f.html

This is a common law freedom of information request which is required to answer because the information sought that you refused to answer is in our interest as well as the public interest to know.

Who did you meet with here [Davos 2023] in secret? When did you first know the product was ineffective and did not stop transmission without saying it publicly? The protection alleged went from 95%, 70% and kept lowering, until efficacy was announced to be below acceptable legal standards. Why did you keep it a secret that the product does not stop transmission? Are you worried about myocarditis? What do you think about the sudden deaths, including young men dropping dead every day? Why wont you answer these basic questions? If any other product in the world doesn't work as promised you get a refund. Should you not refund to countries that laid out billions for your ineffective vaccines? ie: Does Pfizer have a duty to refund the money that countries paid due to fraud by inducement, considering they purchased the product to "prevent" covid, as a vaccine, however, it is a failure, incapable of preventing one or more diseases required by law to legally be defined as a vaccine? ie: Are you responsible? Should you apologize (duty of satisfaction) and compensation to the countries that poured all the money into the ineffective [non]vaccines? Who do you pay commissions or royalties to? In the past Pfizer has paid 2.3 B in fines for deceptive marketing. Have you engaged in that same conduct again with the covid-19 vaccine? How much money have you made personally off the covid-19 experimental [non]vaccine?

Two additional questions from Interest of Justice:

The phase 4 data from CDC and FDA shows death is common, 1.29% of users with adverse effects die and death is the #6 effect after 30 days of taking Pfizer Biontech. see: https://www.ehealthme.com/vs/pfizer-biontech-covid-vaccine/death/ and also see: https://www.ehealthme.com/vaccine/pfizer-biontech-covid-vaccine/side-effects/ If it is true death is common and the #6 effect after 30 days, which it is presumed that the above phase 4 data links are true, do you, as CEO of Pfizer have a personal duty of due diligence to know of the unjustifiable risk to human life and public health and safety, and also of cessation to immediately pull the product from the market? If not, why not?

Respectfully,

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We can still win this in 2023 if we take persistent action together.

Thank You!

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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