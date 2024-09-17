Dripping Whale Fluids From Kennedy’s Beheaded Whale Enter Car With His Child? Oh The Recollections… WTH?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has revealed that he is under investigation for an incident from nearly 20 years ago involving the decapitation of a dead whale and the transport of its skull across state lines. The disclosure came during a recent campaign event where Kennedy was supporting former President Trump. According to Kennedy, he received a letter from the National Marine Fisheries Institute last week informing him of the investigation.

The whale story resurfaced in recent weeks when a left-wing environmental group, the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund, called for an investigation into Kennedy’s actions. The group contends that the animal was protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act, making it illegal to possess any part of the whale. They also argue that this may constitute a violation of the 1900 Lacey Act, which prohibits the transportation of wildlife obtained illegally.

Kennedy did not go into detail about the event but acknowledged that it has been widely known since his daughter, Kick Kennedy, discussed it in a 2012 interview with Town and Country magazine. In the interview, Kick recounted how her father removed the head of a dead whale found on a Massachusetts beach and strapped it to their car for transport to New York. The incident reportedly occurred in the mid-1990s.

Kick’s description of the journey included vivid details about the mess caused by the whale, with fluids leaking into the car as they drove. This bizarre story was recently brought back into the spotlight following Kennedy’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race and his endorsement of Trump. The whale incident is not the only controversy involving Kennedy and dead animals. He previously admitted to disposing of a dead bear’s body in Central Park, New York, over a decade ago.

In the end, let it be known that super environmentalist Robert F. Kennedy Jr has a lot of experience with animals, and is such a bad ass he can catch a rattlesnake in his bare hands! Now, it would be extra cool if he could just catch those snake like Public Serpents in office…

