It’s time to really talk about crimes against humanity and real soul-utions.

We are ALL under attack and you need to realize they are literally rolling covid murder protocols out again as we speak!

This is lady Xylie, one of the co-founders of Interest of Justice.

Over last Christmas and new years BOTH of my parents died - 11 days apart. What are the odds?

We believe they were both murdered by the US government working with WHO, with my parents both dying only from iatrogenic harm caused by the non vaccine experiments administered without informed consent.

Yes, both had taken 3 doses of Moderna.

The doses were taken against our advice, pleading, begging, “proving” and our incessant grandstanding that we were friends with the former VP of Pfizer, Dr. Yeadon, insisting that we are all saying it’s too dangerous, but my mom and dad were ‘normies’ and brainwashed.

My mom said and I quote, “but no one will hang out with me unless I take the covid vaccine”. It was coercion.

My dad LOVED concerts and The Rolling Stones wouldn’t let them in the Las Vegas show without the “vaccine” murderous concoction bioweapon dual use potion from Hell.

My dad believed his government put out the shots to protect them from the fake virus that never existed. It was a psyop and he paid the ultimate price.

In August 2023 my dad had a stroke… of course, this was around the time CDC’s Walinski was cracking up and admitting strokes could be increased from the shots.

My dad was in extreme pain the last 5 months of his shortened life after the stroke.

When my mom died December 19th, just before Christmas, he said he wanted to die as well due to the pain and his life being utter hell on Earth from the harms that befell upon him. He died 11 days after my mom.

My dad was PERFECTLY healthy prior to the doses and he was working in construction. Being bed ridden and dying from a stroke and government poison was not his vision for his future.

We are so sorry mom and pop pop’s! We will do EVERYTHING in our power to avenge your untimely deaths and make this right for the future. We will work day and night to take the poison off the global market and to change laws so this NEVER happens again!

THIS IS WHY WE FIGHT FULL TIME.

SOMEONE HAS TO TRY HARDER.

My mom’s birthday was last week and my dad’s was yesterday.

We celebrate their lives, and mourn the loss of their physical presence, their support, their love and are so sad that our son will grow up without really knowing his grandparents who loved him so much!

We love you and miss you so much!

If you have lost loved ones, or your loved ones are injured, please know we are with you, and many others are with you as well. Together we will create a brighter future. Together we will NEVER let this go until we beat the weaponized public health kill box system.

We send so much love to you all! Never trust your government. They MURDER.

Our Nuremberg case will have a big update in the next couple days. We are moving forward. All support is appreciated to pay up the legal bill to Sue the WHO and start the trial to nullify the non vaccines. If not us, then WHO? It’s time to stop the genocidal experimental shots.

Donate to Stop Covid Vaccines Now

We would love to finish and file our case - more people need to ACTUALLY step up to fund it!

Expert witnesses such as Dr. Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Dr. Mihalcea, Dr Janci, etc, etc are ready to be deposed and file - If you wonder why it’s taking so long to file, the Attorney fees for their depositions, etc are the ONLY thing holding up the show.

