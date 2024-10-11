"The most serious consequence of the whole fabricated operation called the COVID-19 pandemic is the endangerment of human health and the confirmation of the naivety of the world population to be subconsciously obedient," - Kotlar report "Let us at least make the right gesture together by stopping the administration of mRNA preparations until their effectiveness and safety have been proven," Kotlar demanded when presenting his report. The most serious finding is that mRNA preparations alter human DNA, he claims. The vaccines have been inadequately tested and are therefore dangerous. Share

By Amy Mek October 9, 2024

In Slovakia, Health Minister Zuzana Dolinkova has resigned. She belongs to the "Voice of the President" party, the moderate force in the populist left-right government of Prime Minister Robert Fico .

Her resignation came after only eleven months in office. She justified it with differences of opinion over the budget, which provides for deep cuts in the health care system. However, the decisive factor was probably the report that the government commissioner for the investigation of the COVID pandemic , Peter Kotlar, presented a week ago.

Slovak Health Minister Zuzana Dolinkova announced her resignation on October 4, 2024

In it, he not only questions the pandemic itself, but also calls for a ban on vaccination with mRNA vaccines developed by Western companies such as Biontech/Pfizer and Moderna. Experts disagree with him. In their view, these vaccines have helped to significantly reduce the number of deaths from the virus and the consequences of the pandemic.

This is exactly what Kotlar denies. "The most serious consequence of the whole fabricated operation called the COVID-19 pandemic is the endangerment of human health and the confirmation of the naivety of the world population to be subconsciously obedient," he said when presenting his report.

Anti-vaccination activists in power in Bratislava

Kotlar, a member of the ruling Slovak National Party, had spoken out against the then government's measures and the COVID vaccination on YouTube during the pandemic, for example, which earned him considerable popularity that helped him get into parliament.

Member of Parliament and Government Commissioner for the Investigation of the Pandemic, Peter Kotlar, in the Slovak Parliament during his swearing-in ceremony on 25 October 2023

Kotlar's call for a ban on mRNA vaccines has received support from Prime Minister Fico himself. "You all know that I personally have always been against vaccination with experimental vaccines against COVID," Fico said in his address to the nation published on Facebook at the weekend. He added that he had "many acquaintances" who had experienced significant health problems after the COVID vaccination . And he called on Kotlar to find out who in Slovakia had enriched themselves through the "unnecessary purchase of medical supplies and vaccines."

High mortality during the pandemic

Slovakia was among the hardest hit countries in the world in terms of the number of deaths related to the COVID pandemic. In this Central European EU member state of five million inhabitants, 21,000 people died as a result of COVID. In addition to a poor and underfunded healthcare system, disinformation campaigns , distrust of modern Western vaccines and the underestimation of COVID itself also contributed to this.

Covid tests during the pandemic in Slovakia

The mistrust led many Slovaks to reject Western vaccines and only wanted to be vaccinated with the Russian vaccine Sputnik . In spring 2021, then Prime Minister Igor Matovic sent a government delegation to Moscow to stock up on Sputnik. But after the EU did not recognize the Russian vaccine, it was ultimately not accepted in Slovakia either and the vaccine doses had to be destroyed.

No cooperation with the WHO

Nevertheless, the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico maintains its opposition to mRNA vaccines and its doubts about the pandemic. As a first step, it announced that it would end its cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) on the COVID issue.

"Let us at least make the right gesture together by stopping the administration of mRNA preparations until their effectiveness and safety have been proven," Kotlar demanded when presenting his report. The most serious finding is that mRNA preparations alter human DNA, he claims. The vaccines have been inadequately tested and are therefore dangerous.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is known for his opposition to mRNA vaccines

"This shows where Slovakia has ended up after a year under Robert Fico's government," Slovak political scientist Grigory Mesezhnikov, president of the Bratislava-based Institute for Research on Public Issues (IVO), told DW. "After all, at the time of the COVID epidemic, Fico was probably the highest-ranking leader of the anti-vaccination movement not only in Slovakia but in all of Europe."

outrage among scientists

"You cannot fight against unscientific facts," said Health Minister Dolinkova resignedly when she announced her resignation. "Mr Kotlar's ideas continue to find support in the government coalition, while they have no support in the world's scientific circles."

Before their use during the pandemic, the mRNA vaccines were subjected to rigorous testing by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In 2023, the Nobel Prize in Medicine went to the two researchers Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissmann , who contributed to the development of corona vaccines with the discovery of mRNA technology .

The outrage in Slovakia over the government commissioner's report is correspondingly great. His conclusions are even described as wrong by the Slovak public media, which are increasingly under pressure from the government.

Received the Nobel Prize in Medicine 2023: mRNA researchers Drew Weissman and Katalin Kariko

Doctors and scientists are even more horrified. "As scientists who have been involved in virus research for a long time , we are deeply concerned about the claims Kotlar has presented to the public," a group of experts stated on the website of the Slovak Academy of Sciences. "The views presented question facts that have been verified and accepted by the global expert community and the relevant authorities and cause unease among the public."

The opposition is also protesting against Kotlar's report and its conclusions. Oskar Dvorak, a member of the main opposition Progressive Slovakia party and deputy chairman of the parliamentary health committee, told reporters: "If we had a competition for uselessness, Peter Kotlar would win it. The commissioner for the investigation of the pandemic has no analyses, no evidence, but he is abusing his office to spread dangerous disinformation."

Source: DW

