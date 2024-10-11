Slovakia's Covid Investigation Commissioner Report Seeks To Ban mRNA Vaccines - Says World Population Is "Naive & Subconsciously Obedient"
The Slovak government commissioner for the investigation of the pandemic, Peter Kotlar, considers mRNA vaccines to be dangerous and calls for a ban. He calls COVID pandemic "fabricated operation"
"The most serious consequence of the whole fabricated operation called the COVID-19 pandemic is the endangerment of human health and the confirmation of the naivety of the world population to be subconsciously obedient," - Kotlar report
"Let us at least make the right gesture together by stopping the administration of mRNA preparations until their effectiveness and safety have been proven," Kotlar demanded when presenting his report. The most serious finding is that mRNA preparations alter human DNA, he claims. The vaccines have been inadequately tested and are therefore dangerous.
By Amy Mek October 9, 2024
In Slovakia, Health Minister Zuzana Dolinkova has resigned. She belongs to the "Voice of the President" party, the moderate force in the populist left-right government of Prime Minister Robert Fico .
Her resignation came after only eleven months in office. She justified it with differences of opinion over the budget, which provides for deep cuts in the health care system. However, the decisive factor was probably the report that the government commissioner for the investigation of the COVID pandemic , Peter Kotlar, presented a week ago.
In it, he not only questions the pandemic itself, but also calls for a ban on vaccination with mRNA vaccines developed by Western companies such as Biontech/Pfizer and Moderna. Experts disagree with him. In their view, these vaccines have helped to significantly reduce the number of deaths from the virus and the consequences of the pandemic.
This is exactly what Kotlar denies. "The most serious consequence of the whole fabricated operation called the COVID-19 pandemic is the endangerment of human health and the confirmation of the naivety of the world population to be subconsciously obedient," he said when presenting his report.
Anti-vaccination activists in power in Bratislava
Kotlar, a member of the ruling Slovak National Party, had spoken out against the then government's measures and the COVID vaccination on YouTube during the pandemic, for example, which earned him considerable popularity that helped him get into parliament.
Kotlar's call for a ban on mRNA vaccines has received support from Prime Minister Fico himself. "You all know that I personally have always been against vaccination with experimental vaccines against COVID," Fico said in his address to the nation published on Facebook at the weekend. He added that he had "many acquaintances" who had experienced significant health problems after the COVID vaccination . And he called on Kotlar to find out who in Slovakia had enriched themselves through the "unnecessary purchase of medical supplies and vaccines."
High mortality during the pandemic
Slovakia was among the hardest hit countries in the world in terms of the number of deaths related to the COVID pandemic. In this Central European EU member state of five million inhabitants, 21,000 people died as a result of COVID. In addition to a poor and underfunded healthcare system, disinformation campaigns , distrust of modern Western vaccines and the underestimation of COVID itself also contributed to this.
The mistrust led many Slovaks to reject Western vaccines and only wanted to be vaccinated with the Russian vaccine Sputnik . In spring 2021, then Prime Minister Igor Matovic sent a government delegation to Moscow to stock up on Sputnik. But after the EU did not recognize the Russian vaccine, it was ultimately not accepted in Slovakia either and the vaccine doses had to be destroyed.
No cooperation with the WHO
Nevertheless, the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico maintains its opposition to mRNA vaccines and its doubts about the pandemic. As a first step, it announced that it would end its cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) on the COVID issue.
"Let us at least make the right gesture together by stopping the administration of mRNA preparations until their effectiveness and safety have been proven," Kotlar demanded when presenting his report. The most serious finding is that mRNA preparations alter human DNA, he claims. The vaccines have been inadequately tested and are therefore dangerous.
"This shows where Slovakia has ended up after a year under Robert Fico's government," Slovak political scientist Grigory Mesezhnikov, president of the Bratislava-based Institute for Research on Public Issues (IVO), told DW. "After all, at the time of the COVID epidemic, Fico was probably the highest-ranking leader of the anti-vaccination movement not only in Slovakia but in all of Europe."
outrage among scientists
"You cannot fight against unscientific facts," said Health Minister Dolinkova resignedly when she announced her resignation. "Mr Kotlar's ideas continue to find support in the government coalition, while they have no support in the world's scientific circles."
Before their use during the pandemic, the mRNA vaccines were subjected to rigorous testing by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In 2023, the Nobel Prize in Medicine went to the two researchers Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissmann , who contributed to the development of corona vaccines with the discovery of mRNA technology .
The outrage in Slovakia over the government commissioner's report is correspondingly great. His conclusions are even described as wrong by the Slovak public media, which are increasingly under pressure from the government.
Doctors and scientists are even more horrified. "As scientists who have been involved in virus research for a long time , we are deeply concerned about the claims Kotlar has presented to the public," a group of experts stated on the website of the Slovak Academy of Sciences. "The views presented question facts that have been verified and accepted by the global expert community and the relevant authorities and cause unease among the public."
The opposition is also protesting against Kotlar's report and its conclusions. Oskar Dvorak, a member of the main opposition Progressive Slovakia party and deputy chairman of the parliamentary health committee, told reporters: "If we had a competition for uselessness, Peter Kotlar would win it. The commissioner for the investigation of the pandemic has no analyses, no evidence, but he is abusing his office to spread dangerous disinformation."
Source: DW
The reason why they wouldn't allow people to have ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and in a lot of cases Z-Paks.... Is because they were very effective in knocking out the man-made virus if taken early. It was very clear and is even stated out loud by world leaders Like Biden and Kerry that they're trying to reduce the world's population, AKA kill you..... But I guess when people hear someone say something to their face like that they just can't believe their ears so they try to interpret it another way...
Fool me once, shame on you.
Fool me twice, shame on me.
No way. No more fake Frankenshots.
How these people can be on board with this agenda is beyond comprehension.
This is the worst kind of Snake oil.