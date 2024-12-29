From Dr. Yeadon today:

I believe there’s a vital piece of important context which we have a duty to impress upon readers.

That is that there was nothing spreading, no pandemic, no public health emergency preceding the declaration by WHO of a pandemic.

This was unquestionably known to both the manufacturers of the injections, whether pharma, contract manufacturers or the DoD, as well as to national authorities, long before the fraudulent, faked regulatory authorisations of the injections.

Couple that with the insight of a number of us that there are multiple, unnecessary, harmful and obvious mechanisms of toxicity inherent in the injections, and the full horror of what was done & is continuing comes into focus.

I’m aware many people don’t want to look this in its face. I respectfully ask that they do do. It’s not going away because it’s in no way a natural phenomenon.

WATCH STEVE KURT MELTDOWN WHEN CONFRONTED WITH RATIONAL BELIEFS BASED PURELY ON DATA ANALYSIS (Steves “Thing” is data analysis, so bias is clear)

This is a public service announcement by Interest of Justice

PLEASE BEWARE OF MIND VIRUS MELTDOWNS FROM SNOWFLAKE "FREEDOM FIGHTERS" INSISTING ON IMPENDING DANGER FROM “VIRUSES”!!! It’s not proven by data. Period.

For those interested in viewing the full interview between Steve Kirsch and Dr. Denis Rancourt, it is available on Rumble

200 Years & not one study to prove viruses:

long live TRUTH & respect for all BELIEFS!

Debate don’t hate!!!!

Dear readers, sorry for not writing much lately, we are working non stop behind the scenes to raise the funds for the attorney team and help them finish the cases and next steps after our recent Nuremberg Hearing. It’s so much work we haven’t had much time to post. We need a bigger team and funds to pay them haha… Bright side, we are working really hard to make things right and we truly believe IoJ will be able to help take down WHO and the ring of liars with our unique multi prong legal approach. We put in 4 years so far and feel we are a lot closer than anyone else in the world to waiving WHO immunity to sue them. Pray.

We are also about to finally release a ton of never before seen great footage of Dr Yeadon, Sasha Latypova and Dr. Janci Lindsay, so stay tuned. We will return with greatness and we LOVE you all so much!

