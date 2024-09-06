This is pretty interesting… Chile finally accepts State Responsibility for Serious Breaches of human rights and international law in STEALING CHILEAN BABIES FOR USA ADOPTION!

It’s about time Chile! 40 years to right serious wrongs like this? It’s obscene.

Now IOJ is just patiently waiting for Countries and WHO to accept their duty of State and International Organization responsibility for their outrageous covid crimes against humanity!… We’re suing the WHO to make that happen for the world!

Why do people even trust governments? They apparently steal our babies (Costa Rica just got caught using the countries child protective agency to traffic children and let us recall CPS with HHS in the US has repeatedly been accused of the same - It’s a widespread and systematic global government trafficking problem).

Not only do they steal our babies, we all know they generally acted as criminal dictatorships under their spuriously declared covid false emergency powers.

We are at the mercy of madmen. And the wheels of justice grind so slow, it’s so incredibly unfair! Why be the resistance when you can be the PERSISTENCE! Do you feel like a crime victim? Are we all victims of government attacks? Probably in one way or another. We need to hold some evil monsters responsible and Chili is a good place to start! We are proud of this litigant for taking this horrible crime, exposing it and holding his corrupt government to account. May we all be so brave and persistent!

Stolen at birth, an adoptee sues Chile over thousands of similar dictatorship-era crimes

Born in Chile and adopted in the U.S., Marine Jimmy Lippert Thyden arrives at the Supreme Court to present a criminal complaint against the Chilean government for child abduction, a widespread practice that spanned decades, in Santiago, Chile, Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

A Chilean-American raised in the United States filed a criminal complaint against the Chilean government on Monday, alleging that it engaged in a systematic plan to steal thousands of babies from perceived enemies of the state in the 1970s and 1980s.

The case filed by Jimmy Lippert Thyden González, 43, aims to advance the task of Chilean prosecutors and human rights groups working on accountability for crimes committed under Gen. Augusto Pinochet.

On Sept. 11, 1973, Pinochet led a coup to overthrow Marxist President Salvador Allende, ushering in a period of brutal repression until 1990 during which at least 3,095 people were killed and tens of thousands more were imprisoned and tortured for political reasons.

Little more than a year after learning about his origins as one of thousands of Chilean adoptees taken from their biological parents without consent during Pinochet's dictatorship, Thyden González lodged his lawsuit in Santiago, Chile's capital.

He did it at a pivotal moment. On Monday, a new judge assumed control over the judicial investigations into the dictatorship's child-trafficking operations, the latest action as the left-wing government of President Gabriel Boric seeks to strengthen Chile's accountability efforts.

“First and foremost, we start with acknowledgement by the government that this has happened. Acknowledgment that there was a wrong," Thyden González, a lawyer and former Marine who was raised in Virginia, told The Associated Press in Santiago. "From there we can build on what reparations look like."

Last year, with the help of Nos Buscamos, a Chilean nonprofit facilitating the reconnection of families severed by coerced adoptions, Thyden González managed to track down and hug his birth mother, Maria Angelica González, who last glimpsed her newborn son being whisked away in a Santiago hospital ward.

Medics had told her that her premature son died shortly after delivery and that they had buried him while she recovered in the hospital. In reality, baby Thyden was given up for adoption to a family in the United States — one of the thousands of illegal overseas adoptions in Chile that predated Pinochet's dictatorship but increased during his 17 years in power.

According to reports from the Chilean judiciary obtained by the AP, there were some 20,000 cases of coerced or criminal adoptions overall. Civil society organizations such as Nos Buscamos estimate that more than 50,000 Chilean families have been affected.

It took until 2017 for Chile to launch judicial investigations into the chilling practice. The government has built a DNA database to enable adoptees and biological families to connect.

No one has been charged in connection with the abductions. Rights groups have criticized the government's failure to investigate the crimes more diligently and swiftly.

Officials in the Justice Ministry say 1,200 cases of coerced adoption — with most involving the Chilean babies taken to the United States and Sweden for adoption — are winding their way through the Santiago appeals court.

Chile's president met last week with the Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Stockholm, where they struck a cooperation agreement to “advance information sharing” about the coerced adoptions.

Thyden González's lawsuit is one of many attempts at finding justice. But while most of the previous criminal complaints turn on the specifics of individual adoptees' experiences, González’s case hopes to have a broader resonance.

His complaint stands out in denouncing a “systematic situation that spanned decades.”

“Apart from individual responsibilities, we are interested in determining the responsibility of the Chilean state," said Ciro Colombara, a human rights lawyer who filed Thyden González’s complaint. “This will be a discussion in local courts, national courts and eventually international human rights courts.”

Source: The Associated Press

Published July 1, 2024 7:30 p.m. CST

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) -

