Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
Jan 13, 2024

Joe Biden will NEVER allow this legislation to get his signature and neither will the Senate. The answer is NOT with the federal government. They are now the #1 enemy of the American people. We here in TN are declaring our Sovereignty by passing state legislation against all unconstitutional acts of the US federal government.

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
Jan 13, 2024

What amazes me is how easy it was to get all the world leaders on board, if they don't pay in this life, they certainly will in their next, and who's to say the UN wont bury these people when their usefulness is over. Canada is screwed too, its going thru the same crap as in the US, just on a smaller scale with dictator braindead Trudeau at the helm.

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