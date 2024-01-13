GET USA OUT OF WHO/UN NOW!

THEY ARE HEARING YOU!

There is hope! Two companion bills have just been introduced into the U.S. House and Senate to remove the United States from the United Nations and World Health Organization, but we need to shout our support to Congress!

Click the link below to send emails to your elected officials urging them to support these great bills!

CLICK HERE TO SUPPORT HR6645 AND S3428!

JOIN DR. RIMA'S EMAIL LIST HERE: JOIN NOW

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IoJ Is also working on many fronts of the line of tyranny, we can use your support. Being a one of a kind CSO and International Organization, we walk into the lions den and will give them an earful to make sure the peoples voices are heard loud and clear. This way they cannot say they didn’t know when IoJ files our lawsuits shortly!

Hi Guys! I'm no expert but from the little I know about corporate law, any contract is null and void if it does not fulfill the obligation of full disclosure. That is the corporate law's own requirement and what all the banksters and WEF and UN and WHO and so on as corporations have to comply with. So according to their own laws, the New Amendments would be null and void as there is no full disclosure. They are not disclosing the true meaning and effect of their amendments to the public or to the governments and countries signed up to the WHO! Therefore according to their own laws it is fraudulent and will therefore be null and void - not a single country has to comply with their contract, even if they sign the contract. The people of the country and any new government in any country can void the contract immediately. Maybe an avenue to look at. ~Regards Matthias

WANT MORE INFORMATION ABOUT HR6645 AND S3428?

Click the link below to read Dr. Rima's explanation of the significance of HR6645 and S3428. CLICK HERE FOR DR. RIMA'S INSIGHTS

Click the link below to read James Roguski's thoughts on the importance of HR6645 and S3428.

CLICK HERE FOR JAMES ROGUSKI'S DISCUSSION

MAD ENOUGH TO MAKE "THEM" STOP?

ACT NOW!

SAY NO TO TYRANNY!

AMERICANS CLICK THE BADGE!

CANADIANS SIGN THE PARLIAMENTARY PETITION!

AUSTRALIANS CLICK THE BADGE!

UK CITIZENS CLICK THE BADGE!

DR. RIMA'S URGENT NON-COMPLIANCE MESSAGE!

CLICK THE IMAGE TO VIEW DR. RIMA'S CALL FOR GLOBAL NON-COMPLIANCE

THE TIME IS NOW...THIS IS THE HEAD OF THE SNAKE

-Do you think Biden is behind the gun ban? NOPE! The UN is.

-Do you think Biden is behind CSE? NOPE! The UN is.

-Do you think Biden is behind mass immigration?

-Do you think Biden is behind Gender Ideology?

-Do you think Biden is behind Net Zero?

-Do you think Biden is behind ____________? You fill in the blank.

The ANSWER is NO...

The United Nations or one of its subsidiaries is.

SUPPORT HR 6645 and S3428. Click the link below.

https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/promo/5bb

DEAD LINE

HR6645 & S3428 MUST PASS BEFORE January 2, 2025

CLICK HERE TO SUPPORT HR6645 AND S3428 !

IoJ supports these grassroots movements and believe its important to make your voice clear in the opposition of tyranny!

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IoJ Is also working on many fronts of the line of tyranny, we can use your support. Being a one of a kind CSO and International Organization, we walk into the lions den and will give them an earful to make sure the peoples voices are heard loud and clear. This way they cannot say they didn’t know when IoJ files our lawsuits shortly!

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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