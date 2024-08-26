Official news was just released from the French prosecutor hell bent on taking down Telegram founder Pavel Durov (thus gaining a back door to spy):

Press Release

Pavel DUROV, founder and CEO of instant messaging and platform TELEGRAM, was

arrested at Le Bourget airport in the outskirts of Paris on Saturday, the 24th of August

2024, then taken into police custody at 8 p.m.

This measure comes in the context of a judicial investigation opened the 8th of July

2024, following a preliminary inquiry initiated by Section J3 - JUNALCO (Fight against Cybercrime) of the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office.

This judicial investigation was opened against person unnamed, on charges of:

- Complicity – web-mastering an online platform in order to enable an illegal

transaction in organized group,

- Refusal to communicate, at the request of competent authorities, information

or documents necessary for carrying out and operating interceptions allowed

by law,

- Complicity – possessing pornographic images of minors,

- Complicity - distributing, offering or making available pornographic images of

minors, in organized group,

- Complicity - acquiring, transporting, possessing, offering or selling narcotic

substances,

- Complicity - offering, selling or making available, without legitimate reason,

equipment, tools, programs or data designed for or adapted to get access to

and to damage the operation of an automated data processing system,

- Complicity – organized fraud,

- Criminal association with a view to committing a crime or an offense punishable

- Laundering of the proceeds derived from organized group’s offences and

crimes,

-Providing cryptology services aiming to ensure confidentiality without certified

declaration,

- Providing a cryptology tool not solely ensuring authentication or integrity

monitoring without prior declaration,

- Importing a cryptology tool ensuring authentication or integrity monitoring

without prior declaration.

The investigative magistrates in charge of this preliminary judicial investigation have

requested a co-referral of the Centre for the Fight against Cybercrime (Centre de lutte

contre les criminalités numériques, C3N) and the Anti-Fraud National Office (Office

National Anti-Fraude, ONAF) for the pursuance of the investigations.

It is within this procedural framework in which Pavel DUROV was questioned by the

investigators.

The custody period was extended until the 25th August 2024 by an investigative

magistrate and can last up to 96 hours (that being the 28th August 2024) given the

applicable procedure for organized crime offences, as referred to above.

Laure BECCUAU,

Prosecutor of the Republic

Sign now to demand France release Pavel Durov and allow Consulate!

http://www.StopGlobalCensorship.org/FreeDurov

IOJ is working non stop to do the right thing and make a difference. We are non profit and work 24/7 to make things right after the ubiquitous attacks on global free speech and the covid attack crimes against humanity.

Content of the demand to Free Pavel Durov & allow access to Russian Consulate is below:

Today Is Monday August 26, 2024 and My name is Dustin Bryce, I am speaking today on behalf of of Interest of Justice, Free Speech Association and Stop Global Censorship. We would to address a matter of utmost urgency and international importance in the recent detention of Pavel Durov, a Russian citizen and the founder of Telegram. France has raised serious concerns about the respect for consular rights and international law. The world is concerned that France's approach may be intended to chill free speech and is unjustified. The Russian Embassy in Paris has made immediate requests for consular access to Mr. Durov, as is their right and duty under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. However, we have received reports that French authorities are refusing to cooperate in this matter. This situation is unacceptable and potentially violates international law. The Vienna Convention clearly outlines the rights of foreign nationals to communicate with their consular representatives, especially in cases of arrest or detention. France, as a signatory to this convention, has an obligation to uphold these principles. We call upon the French government to immediately grant consular access to Mr. Durov. This is not a request, but a demand based on established international norms and treaties. The right of a citizen to communicate with their country's representatives is fundamental and must be respected, regardless of the circumstances surrounding their detention. Let us remind ourselves of the potential consequences of violating the Vienna Convention. Such actions can lead to cases being brought before the International Court of Justice, damage diplomatic relations, and even result in the suspension or termination of treaty obligations. France must consider the gravity of its actions and the potential repercussions on the international stage. We urge French authorities to rectify this situation without delay. Allow the Russian Embassy in Paris to fulfill its consular duties and ensure that Mr. Durov's legal rights are fully respected. This is not only about one individual but about upholding the principles that govern international relations and protect the rights of all citizens abroad. The world is watching, and we expect France to demonstrate its commitment to international law and diplomatic norms. The time for action is now. Let us work together to resolve this issue swiftly and in accordance with established international protocols. Go to StopGlobalCensorship.org/FreeDurov to support free speech and sign the demand Organized by Interest of Justice and Free Speech Association. Thank you

This petition has been co-drafted by the Co-Founders of Interest of Justice and Free Speech Association, the international community is gravely concerned about the wrongful detention of Pavel Durov. Along with the signatories below, we demand the immediate release of Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, who was wrongfully arrested on August 24, 2024, at Le Bourget airport in Paris. The accusations against him—ranging from supporting terrorism to drug possession, fraud, money laundering, and more—are unfounded and politically driven. Pavel Durov’s arrest represents a direct assault on the values of privacy, free expression, and secure communication.

Background: Pavel Durov, a trailblazer in digital privacy and freedom, established Telegram as a secure messaging service to shield users from unauthorized surveillance and censorship. With a global user base of over 700 million, Telegram is a crucial platform for free communication, particularly in areas where freedom of speech is under threat.

On August 24, 2024, while making a routine stop for refueling at Le Bourget airport in Paris, Pavel Durov’s private jet, which was en route to another destination, was seized. Despite being aware of the potential risks in France, Durov, who was accompanied by his wife and security detail, was confident that his innocence would prevail. However, he was unexpectedly and wrongfully arrested based on false allegations.

The Baseless Charges: The accusations against Durov are not only shocking but also entirely without merit. These include:

Supporting Terrorism : There is no credible evidence to substantiate this claim. Telegram is a neutral platform that upholds privacy and free speech; any misuse by individuals is not reflective of its founder.

Drug Possession and Money Laundering : These charges are fabricated to damage Durov’s reputation. His record as an entrepreneur is spotless, with no involvement in criminal activities.

Possession of Pedophile Content : This vile accusation is a smear tactic aimed at discrediting a man who has always advocated for individual rights and freedoms.

Fraud and Receiving Stolen Goods: Once again, these charges are groundless. Durov’s business practices have always been transparent and lawful.

These accusations seem to be part of a broader effort to undermine encrypted communication platforms like Telegram that empower individuals against surveillance and control.

Why This Matters: Pavel Durov’s arrest is not just an attack on one individual; it is an attack on everyone who values privacy, freedom of speech, and secure communication. Allowing these charges to stand would set a dangerous precedent, enabling governments to suppress dissent and control information by targeting those who provide tools for free and private communication.

Our Demands: We demand the immediate release of Pavel Durov and the dismissal of all charges against him. We also call for the protection of encrypted communication platforms, which are essential for safeguarding privacy and freedom in the digital age.

How You Can Help: Sign this petition to show your support for Pavel Durov and the principles of freedom and privacy he represents. Share this petition widely to raise awareness of this injustice and urge the French authorities to rectify this wrongful arrest. Time is critical—please share this petition with as many people as possible.

Pavel Durov’s arrest is a gross miscarriage of justice. Let us stand together to free him and defend the values of privacy, freedom of expression, and secure communication. Together, we can make a difference.

