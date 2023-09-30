Global Organized Crime Is On The Rise & We Can Reverse It By Addressing It.

IOJ first learned of the Global Organized Crime Index when we found they are quoted in OECD documents defining a “Hard Core Cabal”, which sounds a lot like UN-WEF in our protected opinion…

The other thing that sounds a lot like UN-WEF is the title of the table of contents:

“Introduction: Organized crime in a fractured world”

Is is just us, or does that title sound JUST like the UN Secretary General Guterres last month threatening that without “cooperation” there will be a “more fractured world”?

see article from last month:

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OK back to the story…

The newest version of the annual Global Organized Crime Index by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime is below for the first time in digital form so we can all know the data and share it with ease:

The Global Organized Crime Index 2023 reveals the continuing rise of organized crime globally, with 83% of the world’s population living in conditions of high criminality.

Conversely, the number of people living in conditions of low resilience to organized crime globally has declined significantly: now, 62% of the world’s population, compared to 79.4% in 2021.

Still, while more people today live in countries characterized as having high resilience, when comparing global resilience to the rise in the pervasiveness of criminality, the data shows that response frameworks have failed to meet the organized crime threat. The widening gap between organized crime and our collective resilience efforts highlights the urgent need for informed, practical strategies to combat organized crime globally.

This enhanced tool reveals the reach and complexity of transnational organized crime while assessing the capacities of 193 UN member states to resist criminal threats. Building upon the 2021 edition, our 2023 Index introduces new indicators, revealing a more robust and comprehensive global picture.

Along with the original 10 criminal market indicators, the Organized Crime Index 2023 has introduced five new indicators to measure criminal activity:

financial crimes

cyber-dependent crimes

illicit trade in excise goods

counterfeit goods

extortion and protection racketeering

These additions and the inclusion of private sector actors as a new “criminal actor” type provide a broader perspective on the emerging threats, and underscore our commitment to providing critical data that can help support effective response strategies.

As a data-driven toolkit, the Index now offers more expansive and refined analysis. This broadened lens enhances our collective understanding of the illicit economy and resilience capacities.

With the release of the Global Organized Crime Index 2023, we aim to empower global actors, from policymakers to civil society, to enact effective, evidenced-based strategies in the fight against organized crime.

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Appendix 1 An interactive tool

The Global Organized Crime Index website

To visualize the results of the Global Organized Crime Index, sort and compare the scores, investigate correlations and allow users to explore the data, a dedicated website – ocindex.net – was created for the launch of the first iteration of the tool. The 2023 version of the website offers users an updated platform featuring new functionalities and an improved user experience.

By exploring the Index and its functionalities, users are able to compare data geographically, substantively and – for the first time with this year’s edition – temporally, enabling them to identify trends over space and time.

As with the previous platform, the homepage features a criminality heatmap, which allows users to visualize the scores for the 15 criminal markets, five criminal actor types and 12 resilience indicators, in addition to the aggregate component and sub-component scores. By hovering over a country on the heatmap, an overview of its scores, both aggregated and disaggregated, comes up. In addition, the website allows for comparison of heatmaps for Index indicators across all components of the tool. Thematic and geographic sections are also available on the website, focusing on each criminality and resilience indicator, and each continental subregion, to allow for side-by-side comparisons of regions and thematic areas.

Under the criminality and resilience components, countries are ranked by their scores, allowing users the option for comparative analysis. Rankings are not meant to judge or merely identify the best- and worst-performing countries, but to start a conversation among policymakers and regional bodies, encouraging them to explore how and why organized crime affects their countries, and learn from one another in order to develop effective resilience strategies for specific contexts.

In addition to the scores and rankings, the Index website has maintained and updated its ‘country summaries’ section, allowing users to explore the narratives that underpin countries’ scores. The summaries provide the background context for each country’s criminality and resilience indicators, and illustrate key trends.

In the data explorer section, users can make their own comparisons by viewing the Index’s scores in relation to one another as well as to external indicators and other indices. The Index offers an overarching and holistic framework of a country’s overall relationship to organized crime. At the same time, its subcomponents and indicators allow users to disaggregate such information and determine correlations with various impact areas in any given country or region.

New features: improved user experience

As mentioned, users are now able to make longitudinal comparisons using historical data from the previous iteration of the Index. Besides that analytical capability, other features have been introduced to improve the overall user experience:

Short definitions of criminal markets, actor types and resilience indicators have been included, which pop up when users hover over an indicator (i.e. heatmaps, country pages, rankings, etc.). For the full definitions, users can refer to ‘Expanded definitions and guiding questions’ in the ‘Downloads’ section.

The ‘About’ section has been expanded to include all the analysis and dissemination activities, such as blogs, podcasts, papers on measuring different organized crime markets and events, that have been envisioned and realized to showcase the Index results.

A survey for users to complete evaluating their experience and level of engagement with the Index has been created (see the ‘Feedback’ section). This has been introduced to learn how the Index is used and what can be improved to help us provide the best possible experience.

There is a lot more if you go to the website of The Global Organized Crime Index 2023

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