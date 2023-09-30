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Interest of Justice

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Eris's avatar
Eris
Sep 30, 2023Edited

I'm thinking of the imagery of ‘a borderless world’ which has been crafted long time ago and look at the experiment of european union. That's their globalization painted in nice wooden words. And that's organized crime too, free to exist. Organized crime is protected by them, globalists, governments, corporations. Is money. Even a child can see that. And what if is a "high criminality", UN will place their police in each country? That will serve for other of their needed purposes too....

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bluearea
Sep 30, 2023

I'm not finished reading the article but have to pause for a bit but will be back to finish, any word so far on WEF or UN along with the forgotten WHO are probably with them to, no they are the reason for a messed up world, I call them control freaks but psychopath seems to be in that category, trust me, just like the world trusted them, genocide ring a bell or is it out right murder

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