From Todays absolutely HISTORICAL RULING!!!!!

US Supreme Court rules correctly & frees us all!

We all just became FREE of the Administrative State!

Happiest day ever in our headquarters! We have dreamed of this day for so many years!

INTEREST OF JUSTICE IS IN FULL CELEBRATION MODE!

Supreme Court Finally Overruled Chevron Deference!

https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/23pdf/22-451_7m58.pdf

An agency’s interpretation of a statute “cannot bind a court,” but may be especially informative “to the extent it rests on factual premises within [the agency’s] expertise.” Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms v. FLRA, 464 U. S. 89, 98, n. 8. Delegating ultimate interpretive authority to agencies is simply not necessary to ensure that the resolution of statutory ambiguities is well informed by subject matter expertise…. …By forcing courts to instead pretend that ambiguities are necessarily delegations, Chevron prevents judges from judging. Pp. 23–26. …(4) Because Chevron’s justifying presumption is, as Members of the Court have often recognized, a fiction, the Court has spent the better part of four decades imposing one limitation on Chevron after another.

June 28, 2024 Chevron Ruling Overturned 622KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

We will return A.S.A.P. with a full legal analysis and most importantly, we will explain precisely how we can USE this in so many great ways to fix the broken US justice system that from 1984 (how ironic) until TODAY was subject to the whims of erroneous or biased Agency policy, interpretation and ENFORCEMENT.

The Agencies RIGGED THE GAME… Until TODAY!

About 5 years ago Judge Andrew Napolitano brought attention to this often-overlooked Supreme Court doctrine called Chevron Deference, which he said often gives bureaucratic agencies a "leg up" on the individual.

We always remembered the following video as a great explanation, so we found it to share with you on this historical day so you can see why this was such an amazingly huge win!

“The EPA could decide a puddle on your land is a navigable waterway and charge you $10k a day for fines”… Thankfully this nonsense ENDED TODAY! Cheers! We are getting MUCH closer to rule of law. Under Chevron rule of law was IMPOSSIBLE.

GAME OVER CORRUPT AGENCIES.

WE ARE TAKING BACK OUR CONSTITUTION. Chevron dies in peace today.

FBI, GEC and so many other Agencies were just dethroned.

How many rulings can be REVERSED now? A LOT, because MANY rulings were based on Agency interpretation!

Justice Scalia was wanting to overturn the Chevron ruling which he himself first voted for… Then he died or was murdered…. Its VERY important what just happened today. We became FREE of the Administrative State!

This is the beginning of The Great Reset Of Rule Of Law!

Share

Please support our long term efforts in overturning the non vaccines, global censorship, medical experimentation and other “Administrative State” horror shows! Interest of Justice has one of the most serious cases on earth, with top experts that need to be heard such as Dr. Yeadon, and we could use all of the support that you are able to provide right now. We truly believe we were put into this mission by God, and can win with your support and prayers!

Support Justice For Humanity Legal Fund

Leave a comment