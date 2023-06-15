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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
Jun 15, 2023

They also aren't considering how much more EMF radiation will be emitted globally with all those devices constantly online.https://romanshapoval.substack.com/p/emf101

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Piki
Jun 17, 2023

The details of the crimes (very good); https://bailiwicknews.substack.com/p/make-murder-a-crime-again?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=37889&post_id=128769710&isFreemail=true&utm_medium=email

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