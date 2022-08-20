It’s been 75 years since the Nuremberg trials ended and the Nuremberg Code was born. Here we are today almost 100 years later and history repeats itself once again with the WHO and States being responsible for OMISSIONS of informed consent, and unilateral acts of wrongdoing.

What happened? What happened 75 years ago in comparison to what is happening today?

Not a whole lot except for the technology is changed and the way that the pharmaceutical companies have evolved into dictating new ways to test their products using “observational studies outside clinical trials”.

It’s been 75 years since Nuremberg Code and NOTHING is changed much as far as schemes of tyrants, but the scale of Trusted News Initiative and now 110,000 WEF online troll Ministry of Truth agents to “shape the narrative”. Psychological warfare and nudging is now done on an unprecedented scale by International Organizations and States directing and controlling super elite technocratic agencies such as big tech, social media, news media and all is directed and controlled bi-proxy through the big money of by Big Pharma lobbyists to get the word out to the mass population - “necessary” “safe and effective”…. “Brought to you by Pfizer”.

We are apparently under the psychological warfare tactics of the same elitist groups as in Nuremberg Germany, and there is certainly a little bit of history repeating, but this time is global and involves systemic coerced genetic tampering.

On top of all the conflicts of interest and regulatory ambiguity, why not use the shady situation to change the course of the entire human genome outside a clinical trial. What? Yes, let’s tamper with the human genome, the heritage to humanity - outside a clinical trial on everyone! Sounds crazy right? That’s because it is insane and reckless international wrongdoings that is prohibited by human rights and customary law!

The Nuremberg trials happened because the the Nazi doctors were experimenting on people without permission and not telling them what they were experimenting on. It’s called informed consent. It seems that the new tactic is that there is a guise of informed consent without giving the entire truth and behind the scenes making legal exceptions to the requirements of informed consent.

When the WHO and States have been omitting the entire truth of the gene therapy called vaccines possible secondary effects, including that Pfizer BioNtech Phase 4 study results show death is a common significant adverse outcome, one can easily tell the reality is the governments are not giving informed consent at all, which of course is an international wrongdoing that they are responsible for.

What happens when you inject almost the entire world with mRNA gene therapy technology that is known in old FDA & scientific documents to affect the human genome and cause delayed adverse effects such as cancers up to 15 years later? We don’t think humanity really knows because this is the first time it’s ever happened in history on a large scale.

Giving an experimental drug to almost the entire population of the world seems like a pretty lofty goal just to see what happens on a large scale. Or really what is the motive? There are speculations of dubious origin, but we may never know!

Nuremberg Code was born out of a very dark period of forced experimentation. The right not to be experimented upon is an essential part of the customary laws and peremptory norms owed to the world erga omnes and made into written form.

In particular, an essential distinction should be drawn between the obligations of a State towards the international community as a whole, and those arising vis-à-vis another State in the field of diplomatic protection. By their very nature the former are the concern of all States. In view of the importance of the rights involved, all States can be held to have a legal interest in their protection; they are obligations erga omnes."

It just feels right. It’s custom. It stands the test of time immemorial. Don’t experiment on your fellowman. If you do that, we all agree its a WRONGDOING that you must cease, compensate, acknowledge, apologize for and make reasonable assurances it will NEVER EVER happen again! Thats the customary law - the way humans do things. The Nuremberg Code is simply the right, just and moral thing to do. It’s how to behave in a civilized society. We all know this internally as correct.

The down-pressers are masters of using global lockstep political force which is controlled and directed by the UN and WHO and their banker cohorts, using their spurious WHO unilateral definitions intended to mislead and change customary law and change legal definitions we have had in place for centuries.

These are unilateral acts of the WHO and sadly our overly compliant public officials follow the WHO’s edicts like obedient lemurs. The laws are not applied, every ethical law has an inferior policy exception or waiver. The WHO has redefined pandemic and lowered the international threshold and now they want a new pandemic treaty to define pandemic (they said that) which was already defined correctly until they decided they would unilaterally OMIT the one element required under common law of “great danger” … It’s all wrong. Seriously wrong to the point of international wrongdoing and the law says the WHO and States are all responsible for fixing this mess. (we will need to give them the rules obviously, if we want the process to go well).

RESPONSIBILITY: WHAT IS IT AND WHO OWES IT?

CESSATION RESTITUTION OR COMPENSATION SATISFACTION (Acknowledgement of wrongs and apology - cannot take form which would humiliate the wrongdoer) REASONABLE ASSURANCE OF NON REPEATABILITY

We all know some unscrupulous Countries went off the rails under their Leaders who received Young Global Leaders training from WEF.

Costa Rica, our headquarters, was led into the covid debacle by the treasonous Carlos Alvarado Administration (youngest global leader ever & Klaus Schwab super suckup).

Carlos and his chosen Health Dictator Minister Daniel Salas Peraza even lied in testimony to their population that the products are not experimental and force mandated them on a 6 year old against the families will.

Daniel Salas (Left) and Carlos Alvarado (Right)

Over and over the Health Minister and agents gave misleading information to the Constitutional Chamber who then sent our accusations of false testimony to the prosecutor. The State has done nothing so far to prosecute the false testimony and tell the people they were experimented upon. It’s sad and frustrating.

Back in January 2022, mere days after the Ministerio de Salud stamped our cease and desist letter urgent and pertinent (because IOJ proved Pfizer causes death in a percentage of users, which is against Nuremberg Code 5) the government decided to force injected a 6 year old against his pregnant mother’s wishes.

The State then subsequently denied our claim based on the false fact stating that “its NOT experimental”… Six days later we got a confession from Robert Tijerino the Vaccination Commission Secretary who finally told the truth they are indeed “investigational”, a word meaning experimental in law. Its pretty shocking when you think about this type of atrocity in Costa Rica, the land of Pura Vida (pure life) where we have the University of Peace and the International Human Rights Court.

Roberto Tijerino From the Costa Rica CNVE (Vaccine Commission) with DEEP conflicts of interests with the WHO and More!

Even after we proved that they are experimental due to the vaccination commission secretary confessing under oath in our court documents that they are “investigational”, the Costa Rican government still has not told the people they were experimented upon or the dangers they were subjected to.

These are blatant Nuremberg Violations and are still not punished or compensated.

Where is the APOLOGY?

AND WHERE IS THE REQUIRED ASSURANCE OF NON REPEATABILITY???

We the people in Costa Rica are lucky, we got them to drop the mandates on August 4th then days later on August 10th we got the entire emergency decree lifted.

WE ARE FREE here - our new President and Health Minister are bad asses so far, even getting rid of Pharma Monopolies the same day the emergency was lifted! BE THE PERSISTENCE - IT PAYS OFF EVENTUALLY!

The problem is they need to give adequate and truthful information to ensure this never occurs again and to respect the peoples rights. It has got to be so hard on them, coming into a new office where the last Administration has done so much wrongdoing and figure out how to break the news to the people that they are all victims of government abuse and Nuremberg code violations.

If anyone understands anything about psychology they realize pretty quickly that narcissists are the only ones who would do anything like this, and they are the same type of people who cannot handle criticism. Narcissist never say sorry and they don't have any empathy. Narcissists always run in mobs because they are not very original and what is occurring now in many places around the world is nothing more than a narcissistic mob attacking the good people of the world who just want to live their lives and go back to work.

Typical Narcissist

How do you ever win against a narcissist? You always have to make it seem like it's their idea. Most governments signed the Nuremberg code into law. In Costa Rica the Nuremberg code is codified into article 10 of the health law. Article 7 of the Health law explains that the health law is the highest law with an exception for the treaties which are higher.

Well it is true that the governments right now are the problem and the fact of the matter is that most of them signed Nuremberg code into law so let’s just deal with it.

Because most of the governments are wrong doers at this point in time we cannot expect them to prosecute themselves, or invoke their own responsibility, so it will be up to us.

We the people in all countries have never tried to exhaust all remedies no matter what all the lawyers are telling you.

We can promise you that the ICC or any international court can never see any case that could still be seen by a national authority. Most countries freedom fighters have not taken their claims all the way up to the top courts and exhausted all remedies in reality. Long story short most countries have the duty to deal with this themselves and it's not time to go to an international court until we solve all this in each country.

Here in Costa Rica we are at the very last phase of almost getting into an international court for the Nuremberg code violations. We believe we are probably further than most people around the world as far as actually getting to remedy.

IOJ team has spent thousands of hours to come up with the remedy and we are currently enforcing an international law that allows the States and WHO to be held responsible.

IF YOUR COUNTRY SUCKS ASS and is involved in Nuremberg Code violations please sign the form on our website, and put your country on the list of wrongdoers. We are doing a real claim using real international laws to force the states to work with each other to stop the mandates and other Nuremberg Code violations.

There is a preliminary form to gather signatures while we craft the final claim over the next couple weeks. (it will be switched out with the final draft of the accusations once the final draft of the global Nuremberg Code Claim is perfected so stay tuned)

www.interestofjustice.org/globalclaim

We will be filing the claim to all the wrongdoers with the list of signatures attached in a couple weeks or so, once legally perfected with all key points and we will continue to get signatures once the final claim is drafted and posted to show the international court if needed.

It’s possible the states will do their duties without court through DIPLOMACY, if not, the rule is that the Global Claim we are filing must be referred to the ICC to resolve.

Diplomacy and phone calls is how we won in Costa Rica and why we are free now. It was done through FOIA’s, exposing information and behind the scenes diplomacy. There is obviously a lot more work to do, but the reality is there is a law of responsibility that is signed by most States and if the shoe fits…. responsibility is an obligation.

More importantly, invoking the responsibility of the World Health Organisation and all of the wrongdoer States is our responsibility as humanity.

Interest of Justice team has put literally many thousands of hours into finding this remedy, studying international law and we are convinced it is one of the only remedies we the people have left in this dire situation. It’s the Superior law & our choice of law. National laws will NOT work - its not applicable to the WHO and other wrongdoer states!

This law demands non repeatability as an obligation!!!

THE LAW OF RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNATIONALLY WRONGFUL ACTS EXISTS! WE BETTER USE IT OR LOSE IT!

www.interestofjustice.org/globalclaim

Inside the Global Claim form you can give us ideas. Example - give us ideas for invoking the WHO and States duty of non repeatability (what do we insist on so this never happens again) & name your own Country as a Wrongdoer to be included as a responsible party.

Nuremberg Code deserves to be ACTUALLY ENFORCED. Join us!!!

Expect more information soon to explain these international laws. Also, in the next couple of months we have compiled over 30 actions we can all take to get to the heart of the most important issues & restore rule of law & freedom!

We will be posting the other actions as they are ready and we will ask for your help.

For now nothing is more important than signing and sharing the Global Claim - Humanity needs to invoke and DEMAND the remedy of responsibility, pronto!

RESPONSIBILITY: CLAIM IT NOW!!!

CESSATION OF THE WRONGFUL ACTS & OMISSIONS RESTITUTION OR COMPENSATION SATISFACTION (Acknowledgement of wrongs and apology - cannot take form which would humiliate the wrongdoer) REASONABLE ASSURANCE OF NON REPEATABILITY

Stay Vigilant - Stay Tuned - Stay Awesome!

WE CAN DO THIS

Much love from IOJ team

InterestofJustice.org

