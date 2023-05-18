Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Bhavana Lymworth's avatar
Bhavana Lymworth
May 18, 2023Edited

This is stunning news, and this is the only place I have read it. We need this in Canada. I went to sign the petition, but I suppose it makes sense you can only sign it if you are in the states. We need this in Canada, I think it bears repeating. I am feeling what has to be waves of relief in my body. Palapable. Let it be true, may it be so, that the people shall be free. Thank you for being there, IOJ.

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RebeccaGrrrl's avatar
RebeccaGrrrl
May 18, 2023

Please lets share this around so it gets more coverage!! More US Citizens (and worldwide) need to support this

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