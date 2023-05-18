The WHO’s plans are finally getting scrutinized. Good!

Alright folks, things are getting interesting. The people are starting to break through to members of US Congress and got them to hold a press conference on leaving the WHO. Thank goodness light is being shed on this topic, because the WHO plans are barreling forward way too fast.

Todays Press Conference with Congress Members: Get the US out of the World Health Organization:

Below is from: https://sovereigntycoalition.org/live-sovereignty-coalition-press-conference-get-the-us-out-of-the-w-h-o/

Make Sure To Sign T he Sovereignty Coalition Demand To Leave The WHO

MEDIA ADVISORY

For Immediate Release

May 17, 2023

CONTACTS:

Hamilton Strategies, Media@HamiltonStrategies.com,

Beth Harrison, 610.584.1096, ext. 105,

or Deborah Hamilton, ext. 102

TODAY!

Sovereignty Coalition to hold pivotal press conference with Rep. Ralph Norman and other lawmakers Wednesday, May 17 at 3pm ET:

#ExitTheWHO

WASHINGTON — The World Health Organization (WHO) is a supranational United Nations agency that is effectively controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), as evidenced, among other things, by the manner in which the WHO’s Director General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, has relentlessly accomplished Beijing’s bidding. That includes advancing the CCP’s interest in bringing about a post-constitutional America and “global governance” dominated by the Party. The CCP’s hegemonic ambitions have no place for a powerful United States of America, human freedom or personal sovereignty.

These factors make it hardly surprising that, in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO lied about the nature, origins and effective responses to the Wuhan Virus. It endorsed the “China Model” of lockdowns, masks and vaccine mandates and digital enforcement mechanisms. And the WHO approved the use of expensive and inadequately tested experimental and dangerous gene therapies as “vaccines” and the suppression of readily available, effective and inexpensive treatments. Thanks in part to such misconduct, the pandemic has resulted in the deaths of over a million Americans and many more elsewhere around the world, an untold number of whom perished needlessly.

Given the WHO’s appalling record, it is outrageous that the Biden administration is working to give the WHO and its Director-General more power over sovereign nations, including the United States. Yet, U.S. government officials are actively negotiating amendments to existing International Health Regulations and a new treaty governing future “public health emergencies of international concern (PHEIC).” These accords would effectively repose in Dr. Tedros the authority unilaterally to dictate what constitutes an actual or potential PHEIC and to order how affected nations must respond.

For all these reasons, the Sovereignty Coalition declares that the United States must end its membership in, cease funding of and submitting to the World Health Organization before the WHO is granted the authority effectively to compel compliance with the public health dictates of Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus or any other unelected, unaccountable international bureaucrat. Sovereignty Coalition members will be discussing all these issues, and more, with several key members of the House of Representatives — including Rep. Ralph Norman — in a press conference today, Wednesday May 17, 2023, at 3:00pm ET.

WHAT: A press conference to highlight the urgent need for America to pull away from the CCP-dictated WHO

#ExitTheWHO

WHEN: Wednesday, May 17, at 3:00 pm ET

WHERE: The House Triangle, United States Capitol, Washington, DC

WHO: Speakers will include Congressman Ralph Norman and other legislators and such members of the Sovereignty Coalition as: Frank Gaffney of the Center for Security Policy, Reggie Littlejohn of Women’s Rights Without Frontiers, Brigitte Gabriel of ACT for America, Jenny Beth Martin of Tea Party Patriots, and Kevin Freeman, host of “Economic War Room with Kevin Freeman.”

Representatives also scheduled to join the event:

Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13)

Rep. Harriet Hageman (WY)

Rep. Tim Burchett (TN-02)

Rep. Brian Babin (TX-36)

Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ-05)

Rep. Kevin Hern (OK-01)

Rep. Thomas Tiffany (MN-07)

Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21)

Rep. Eli Crane (AZ-02)

Rep. Paul Gosar (AZ-09)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (CO-03)

Rep. Eric Burlison (MO-07)

Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14)

Rep. Mary Miller (IL-15)

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (FL-13)

Rep. Dan Bishop (NC-08)

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Celebrate these small gains! Also, remember it is time to Sue The WHO.

Interest of Justice cannot perform our role of WHO accountability without your support.

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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