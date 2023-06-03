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Interest of Justice

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Dorothy N.'s avatar
Dorothy N.
Jun 3, 2023

Have I mentioned recently that I love you guys? And I wish I had money and could send more than my heartfelt gratitude and deepest respect...

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Piki V's avatar
Piki V
Jun 3, 2023Edited

I have sent 8 mails to our Prime Minister, Alexander de Croo and our minister of Health, Frank Vandenbroucke with questions. 'Will you follow the WHO IHR and Pandemic Treaty in Belgium? Are you aware that the people who vote for us in this matter are Belgians all working in Geneva for the U.N.? Not one of them is elected or known to us, the citizens. Not one of them is Flemish. They are all from the French speaking side of Belgium. / Where does the Corona Virus come from? Do we not have to know this as a bases for the Pandemic Treaty? How do the biolabs fit in the Pandemic Treaty? Why are so many people and children chronically ill since the eighties of last century? Do we not have to know the causes which have to be the bases of the IHR and the Pandemic Treaties? / I have sent these questions and more, I tried to be very clear in my communication, to all these representatives of the Belgian citizens in Geneva cc our Prime minister and minister of Health. I explained that I am a grandmother who had severe Lyme and cancer. And that I have serious agony about how and why such a tiny thing like a tick can cause such a devastation for so long? I never had an answer. What we go through is the most evil kind of physical and psychological abuse on a daily basis. Practically all our lives. I sometimes wonder what we are doing here on this planet....

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