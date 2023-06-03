The World Health Organization DG Tedros (the man who is in breach of duty and currently refusing to answer our serious charges) spent some time today to answer questions in a press conference. Tedros, when answering really SERIOUS questions, did a lot of stammering, with a lot of the use “um”.

IOJ extracted a few main points you need to know. Below is the video of todays Media briefing and below the video are the key statements from todays WHO meeting that IOJ noticed and want to share with you.

We are putting the final question from Lancet first because its so interesting.

Here we find the WHO admitting theres a lot for Member States to discuss regarding future liability and risk management of therapeutics and vaccines.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: WHO essentially says they will assist Member States, but its on the States to deal with liability and indemnification in the treaty or not.

42:29 We're also getting close to time but we've got time for one more question and that will go to John Zaracostis who's based here in Geneva and works for the Lancet and Franz Ancatra John please unmute yourself and ask a question 42:44 Yes uh good afternoon uh just like to follow up on Dr Tedros's introductory remarks and I'd be interested to hear the views of who experts in the new draft treaty that's gone to member states what are your thoughts on the liability risk management uh going forward what guidance would you give member states how do you draw the balance between what member states should do for Indemnity and what should be the role of the manufacturers of vaccines and Therapeutics? where do you strike the balance thank you? 43:16 John that's a very specific question I'm and Dr Ryan has got an answer I never ever answered the satisfies John but thanks John um no I I I I I I think we have to be we have to be careful here uh this negotiation is between our member states and the the secretary is that influencing that discussion one way or the other although the the bureau or the the negotiating parties can ask the secretary at any time to produce background documents to do scientific analysis they can commission us to do things “so it's very important that we don't in this view since have a view, a particular view as to how they should codify, if they codify at all the issue of liability and risk management within the treaty” so whether it's in or out and what it actually constitutes and that is entirely up to them “but in general the issue of liability and risk management is an important issue when it comes uh to dealing with matters of equity because if we can't deal with the issue of liability if we can't deal with the issue of who owns the liability for the safety of a product and if all of that liability is forced on to a country that may not have the resources to manage that that in itself can drive inequity” so there's no question that managing liabilities terms and conditions and the legal requirements around the transfer of vaccine even if a vaccine is priced at a price that's affordable the actual risk of the risk uh cautioned attached to the accepting a particular product is very much determined by their liabilities that come with owning that product so there's a lot of issues to unpack there and I think generally what it reflects is that this is not a simple ABC thing this is not just about pricing this is not just about technology this is not just about liability this is not just about absorptive capacity this is not just about manufacturing capacity it's about all of this and our member states are going to have to come together and find a way to find an effective mechanism for us to respond to the next pandemic while keeping in mind the issues of it's more than keeping in mind keeping Central as they have said as they've set out on this journey keeping Central the ideas of equity access solidarity and the shared responsibility we have to serve every person on this planet and in doing that I think they will consider the issues of liability and risk management but of course we will leave it to them to decide how they wish to manage that but obviously stand ready to respond and input to that discussion as any time they see fit

Tedros insisting The WHO usurping Sovereignty is FAKE NEWS:

3:58. The WHO DG Tedros apparently looks forward: “to make further progress, in particular the high-level meetings in September on universal health coverage tuberculosis and pandemic preparedness and response at the U.N General Assembly are major opportunities to catalyze political commitment likewise the continuing negotiations on the pandemic Accord and amendments to the international Health regulations are unprecedented opportunity for us all to learn from the successes and failures of the response to the covid 19 pandemic

There are several key points words repeating to avoid misconceptions

First this Accord is a generational opportunity that we must seize. We are the generation that lived through the covid-19 pandemic so we must be the generation that learns the lessons it taught us and makes the changes to keep future Generations safer

Second, the two processes are negotiated by member states four member states and will if enacted be implemented in member states in accordance with their own National laws

Third, all member states will retain their own sovereignty to set their own domestic Health policies.

The idea that this accord or the amended International Health regulations will cede sovereignty to who is simply bogus and as I said it many times fake news.

WHO will not gain any power to override domestic policy decisions, nor would we want to.

I know the journalists listening to this briefing are largely health and science journalists who have a deeper understanding of health and understand how an accord can help bolster our Collective pandemic defenses, so I ask you to keep following the facts about these two processes to dispel myth and to inform your colleagues on the news and editorial desks so there is accurate reporting.

These processes represent the serious commitment from all 194 who member states towards their populations and we cannot let misinformation jeopardize them”

Great question from Ravi from The Wire Ravi but no real answer

(but we did get a lot of information and confessions)

22:38

please unmute yourself and ask your question

22:44

yeah that thank you madam my question is to the DG about you know complaints being made by Civil Society organizations and some governments about the ongoing discussions on privatizing several initiatives within who I am here referring to a76 stroke three two document why is it that the DG is sort of opting for this at a time when you know serving the vulnerable populations is his core uh concern because we all know that privatization of Health has caused major disasters in country after country uh could DG respond please

23:38 TEDROS USING CIA DIVERT THE ATTENTION TACTICS TO NEVER ANSWER THE GOOD QUESTION POSED BY Ravi from The Wire Ravi: “uh so Mr Kent you're and I should uh inform you that your the wire is a major publication from India are you referring to a particular uh resolution on universal health coverage is that I'm sorry we've been it's not completely clear what your specific request is”

23:50 Ravi from The Wire Ravi: it's about a seven six stroke three two doctor you know about uh bringing voluntary funds and trying to throw the doors open because of the resource crunch which the who is facing so that's the financing okay no I can

24:16 TEDROS: yeah thank you uh of course uh the most important decision by member states this year was not actually that member states have agreed to increase access contribution meaning um all member states to contribute based on the share they get to who and that's why in my speech I said the 20 increase agreed this year is significant it's historic and the big a huge milestone so that's where our resources come and the second will be the investment round which we have also got a signal from our member says to to start where the other bulk of the funding would would come and this is mainly again donor countries then the other part could be from the private sector but this is not part of the two for the private sector we don't get involved with directly so what happens is

25:29

we have the WHO Foundation which we have established a few years ago as part of our transformation so the private sector can contribute to WHO foundation so there is a firewall between WHO funded between the private sector and who

but the funding we get through that mechanism is is very very uh minor

[side note about the above statement: Tedros sounds guilty in IOJ’s opinion - we need to look WAY more into this!!! We bet its HUGE amounts of funds to fund NITAG and RITAG - more on those soon - with major conflicts of interest involved. We HIGHLY doubt the funding WHO foundation gets is VERY, VERY minor. Its as lame as Obama saying the IRS had not even a “smidgen” of corruption. Liars!]

back to Tedros answer: um so I think your concern is really well addressed when we design the way mobilize resources uh and um we don't allow any interference by the private sector or any entity and we focus on science and evidence and do our work based based on that

26:21

“but if there is any conflict of interest we have ways uh to to manage to money, thank you” - Tedros.

Small break for IOJ thoughts - Uh OK Tedros We think you are wrong and in breach of duty of due diligence for allowing funding with conflicts. Tedros, you could prove us wrong, but you won’t answer the ethics and criminal charges & you went into hiding so no one believes you. YOU must be TERMINATED! - It is time to Sue The WHO! - IOJ

Back to the Media briefing today:

Tedros obfuscating when asked if WHO has any studies on links with the covid vaccines and deaths or heart attacks:

37:33 um we've now have a question from India again this is from Malala Manorama a major newspaper in India and the journalist is Joseph Rubin Joseph please unmute yourself and ask your question 37:51 my question is about uh you know COVID vaccines and sudden surge of heart attacks and deaths even young I mean young people no do you have any any evidence uh that this deaths are linked to the post covid issues or or to the covet vaccines do you have any concrete study on this thank you? 38:10 Joseph that's a very broad question I think again we'd probably refer but Dr Van Keckoff has vaccines and sudden deaths in young people is that your question do we have studies on this causal studies that's a question yes yes and that is the question that's the question so he okay repeat the question please Joseph? 38:42 okay okay I will I will so my question is about the uh you know sudden a rise of heart attacks and deaths even I mean young people you know even India is reporting a lot of such uh deaths uh is there is any evidence that these deaths and linked to the post covid issues or or with the covid vaccines do you have any concretes study on this that is my question 39:10 thank you Dr Van Kecko for start yeah I can start um so uh the the question I think you've put two things into this question so one of the things that we're constantly looking at around the world are um any adverse effects related to covet 19. um first of all primarily from infection um and we still are seeing a number of hospitalizations ICU Admissions and deaths due to infection with covet 19. what we do have is ample evidence and studies upon studies of the protective effects of vaccines in preventing hospitalizations preventing severe disease and preventing death deaths and that is consistent over the last two and a half years where these vaccines have been in use so it really remains critically important that people get vaccinated there are Registries that follow Adverse Events following vaccination and that has been put in place over the course of since the vaccines have been put in use and that is something that will continuously be studied as these vaccines continue to be used but I do want to reiterate that the vaccines that are currently in use around the world are protecting people from from dying and they have prevented millions of deaths in the in the course of the last several years so please do get boosted if it's your turn if you are recommended to get one particularly if you are in an at-risk group this virus is still circulating in every country around the world we have millions of cases of infections and reinfections that are being reported to us there are hundreds of thousands of people in hospital every week for covid-19 and we have thousands of deaths every week the second part of your question I just wanted to address as well is post covid condition this is something that we are deeply concerned about and working on with clinicians around the world to better understand post-covered condition um there are some estimates that suggest that about six percent of symptomatic infections result in post-covet condition which affects multiple organs in the body the lungs the hearts the brain and really cause significant impairment in individuals the good news that we understand is that most people will recover after about a year but that's a very long time of causing very harmful effects in individuals and so this is something we are working on to make sure that post-covet condition is recognized and this is coming from infection with this virus um making sure that it's recognized making sure that there's treatments and there's good Rehabilitation the other thing that we are looking at is the impact of repeat infections of individuals over time we're in the fourth year of this pandemic and the virus is circulating and people are getting reinfected they're not developing severe disease because they have a high level of immunity either from vaccination or previous infections so that's the good news but what we want to better monitor are the long-term effects potentially in different organ systems of the body so there's still a lot to learn which is why we are working with all of our member states to ensure that not only do we prevent the impacts of covid-19 going forward but we also do what we can to prevent infections while we are living Our Lives 42:24 thank you very much Dr Van Keckoff I think we don't need to add any further

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