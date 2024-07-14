Shots were fired at President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. Roughly ten minutes into Trump’s speech, what sounded like gunshots were heard.

The left and Globalists are afraid Trump will win and now he probably will win.

Below are some decent videos with good sound. We are very dismayed to hear there was an assassination attempt on President Trumps very life and thankful only his ear was injured.

Trump is once again expected to lead and based on his reaction to getting shot in the ear and almost getting killed being to raise his fist and yell fight, fight, fight, he will likely be beefing up security and also ramping up the fight against Globalism.

We support President Trump’s wise rejection of Globalism:

