Trump Apparently Shot: Survives Assassination Attempt & Raises Fist Like A BOSS And Says "Fight, Fight, Fight"
Things are getting serious for the beloved and infamous president Donald Trump. We pray for his protection and success in the fight against Globalism.
Shots were fired at President Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday. Roughly ten minutes into Trump’s speech, what sounded like gunshots were heard.
The left and Globalists are afraid Trump will win and now he probably will win.
Below are some decent videos with good sound. We are very dismayed to hear there was an assassination attempt on President Trumps very life and thankful only his ear was injured.
Trump is once again expected to lead and based on his reaction to getting shot in the ear and almost getting killed being to raise his fist and yell fight, fight, fight, he will likely be beefing up security and also ramping up the fight against Globalism.
🙏 that we in America return to normalcy and begin to have a country that heals and comes together. we should all pray that this is the end of the attempts on his life and anyone else who wants America to be sovereign again and for the people. God is watching over President Trump.
This was an answer to prayer… the Lord is SO good to have protected him. Let’s continue to keep him lifted up before the throne of our Father and Lord Jesus!