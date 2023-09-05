Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Rob (c137)
Sep 5, 2023Edited

Such a stupid indictment. Money scams on a technicality? Haha

That's why they have a pseudo court run the impeachment, not a real court. 😂

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