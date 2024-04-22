IOJ's Legal Protest Of UN 15 Minute City Climate Scam Just Scored An ENORMOUS LEGAL WIN!!!

Must Share And Save The Farms! Stop Agenda 2030!

Wanna stop wallowing in the fear porn, and face the facts that we are POWERFUL co creators to the unfolding of events, and the governments are not all corrupt?

It’s true. There is hope. We just won phase 1 of our Agenda 2030 battle in CR.

We just pulled off some legal ninja bad-assery and thought we should share with you fine readers…

Check out the story of the peoples VICTORY in Perez Zeledon, Costa Rica (CR) against the UN climate scam land grab coming to UN directed regional hubs near you…. The Agenda 2030 15 minute “eco barrio” Municipality plan in Perez Zeledon, Costa Rica has OFFICIALLY been SUSPENDED pending our legal block!! YES!!! We were asked to help by many people and it’s working. We are NOT the only legal blocks, we hear the Catholic pastor and Cattle Farmers, etc all filed legal protests as well, but ours went to the jugular and the precise things we asked for are missing, so the plan was suspended as irregular on this precise basis. Pays to hope & try.

From here, we either lose and Agenda 2030 will proceed as planned, or, FAR more likely to occur, we expect to find the Municipality will never, ever, ever, ever in a billion years be able to comply with LAW. Especially, they will fail based the right of PARTICIPATION, which means the plan will eventually move from the full SUSPENSION to a full ANNULMENT!!!

We highly suggest that interested parties follow the saga of IOJ’s legal process in Perez Zeledon, Costa Rica as an example to the world on a step by step model of reclaiming legal and participatory power through legal questions and due process!

The Story Of How Perez Zeledon Is Beating Agenda 2030, In A Nutshell:

First,

On April 4, 2024 there was a huge protest by humble locals (82% farmers) in Perez Zeledon to reject the new “eco barrio’s” (15 minute cities) “Territorial Rezoning” scheme. People feared that the re-zoning scheme would make us all slaves where we only rent land with yearly “land use permits” for our own properties and people feared it would make most of our lands unusable or into urbanized stack em and pack em “eco cities”! Many people feared they would be forced to stop activities such as animals, farming or mechanics, although the city disputes this.

The security forces were called in and told the city no one should enter the building to protect safety of those inside and outside. The City Council decided not to have the hearing and ended the April 4, 2024 session with absolutely no vote.

That was the first semi-win (delay tactic) about 2 weeks ago!

In the April 4, protest, just before the vote was scheduled, Interest of Justice was able to serve in person, a petition upon the city, shoved through the doors of City Council by nice policemen, which you can see in the video above being served.

We also sent our petition and legal demand by email. You read what is on the IOJ protest documents by scrolling to the bottom of this page.

See the plans and maps, etc with the full story & videos of the big protest April 4, 2024:

Second,

Just 5 days after the massive April 4, 2024 protest by the inhabitants of Perez Zeledon, the Municipality held a second hearing on April 9, 2024 at 6pm.

People calmed down a bit to come inside the building to hear the session, but it was still loud with a smaller protest outside. You can hear the noise in the video below.

In the session, the Municipality showed the world an exemplary model of good governance. The city called protestors “brave” April 9, 2024 and noted they will return weekly as long as necessary to protest. The city further noted and itemized a list of “irregularities”, which we had spelled out point by point in our protest. The city AGREED with us!

The city of Perez Zeledon did the most awesome thing we could ever pray for and they put the facts on the public record, the past 2 weeks in a row since the protest, declaring that the plan is inappropriate at present because it lacked participation of all groups.

The City said the agency which was paid to create the “territorial rezoning plan” and the Agency TEC, who was in charge of the re-zoning plan, also failed to explain to the people the future impacts this may have on the peoples property, work, businesses, and the city said the TEC agency fails to provide any required reports (which we asked for a list).

As a result of the same set of “irregularities” pointed out by Interest of Justice, which include lack of participation and lack of required studies and reports, the city actually went so far as to be A BEACON OF HONOR AND INTEGRITY IN THE DARK WORLD and FULLY SUSPENDED the act (Agenda 2030 Territorial Rezoning Plan) for being “inappropriate”.

Did you just hear us dear readers? Perez Zeledon Costa Rica has officially SUSPENDED the entire plan. Its being studied to see if they can salvage it (they can’t).

In fact the current board members just said it will forever be just a proposal that never gets passed, which is exactly what we are saying… see below!

Needless to say we are very proud that simple and real law worked! In our opinion the real law will not be able to be overcome here, because as you can see, the act is fully suspended due to both the protests and mainly because of our complaints about missing legal requirements.

We will help you all do the same! Even if adopted, it can and must still be reversed, suspended and annulled in all peace loving nations, so keep faith.

Third,

April 11, 2024 we received a nice letter from the Municipality INTERNAL AUDIT division!

It seems the Auditor was contacted about our April 4, 2024 legal petition, on April 10, by the same City Council members who suspended the “irregular” rezoning plan the night before on April 9, 2024.

Our legal demand is like hot potato and making the rounds, but is now in the hands of the boss in charge who is working with us and seems nice enough.

Apparently, our legal protest/freedom of information request made it’s way to the top boss: THE AUDITOR the day after the City realized we were right to request the plan be suspended until our legal questions resolved.

“You mess with the dough, you gots to go” - Auditor (the boss)

HALT! INTERNAL AUDITS OF AGENDA 2030 “ECO CITIES” AND REZONING PLANS ARE REQUIRED BY LAW!

FROM COSTA RICA, PEREZ ZELEDON INTERNAL AUDITOR TO IOJ

RECIEVED APRIL 11, 2024:

Subject: Management attention received on April 4, 2024. Dear Sir: On April 4, 2024, this Internal Audit Unit received a copy of an email issued from the *******@interestofjustice.org account, which sets out a series of considerations regarding the possible adoption by this Local Government of a new territorial planning plan, as well as the request for information related to the topic. Due to the above and because there is information that said management was brought to the attention of agencies of the Active Administration with the competence to provide the attention corresponding to your request, according to the current legal framework (on April 4, through the email accounts ******@mpz.go.cr and ********@mpz.go.cr, among others), you are informed that the procedure filed and information provided is considered known and the file will proceed with the notified copy. Sincerely, MUNICIPAL INTERNAL AUDIT

YES! The AUDITOR is acknowledging our petition is a legal demand (start of a lawsuit if they screw around) and promised to get us all the answers we requested above (It is a constitutional right to petition and get a response in 10 days).

Until these questions IOJ asked are adequately answered (which is literally impossible forever), it is clear that the threat of UN Agenda 2030 eco cities in Perez Zeledon is FULLY SUSPENDED for being “irregular”, and “inappropriate”, meaning ILLEGAL!!!

Yes, you heard us right, Perez Zeledon literally agrees the climate rezoning “15 minute “eco city” scheme is “irregular”, meaning ILLEGAL, and here it is SUSPENDED!

The Auditor noted our petition:

sets out a series of considerations regarding the possible adoption by this Local Government of a new territorial planning plan,

as well as the request for information related to the topic.

You should know the details, because it was supposed to work, DID WORK, and you can EASILY reach out to your Municipality to use the same type of questions and arguments, which really puts them in a bind! If they don’t answer, we have to sue. It’s easy.

(By Costa Rica Administrative law, the city owes IOJ a response in 10 business days and the AUDITOR wrote quickly to say they will comply)

IOJ’s Petition to the City Of Perez Zeledon (It worked! Copy the main points to block your city council!)

Thursday, April 4, 2024

Dear Friends,

Municipality of Perez Zeledon Costa Rica and the Government of Costa Rica and others,

We are formally protesting in this petition to the Municipality and the Costa Rica Government for the adoption of the PLAN DE ORDENAMIENTO TERRITORIAL DEL CANTÓN DE PÉREZ ZELEDÓN 2024 and all of it's processes including any adaptations of prior documents and also new and revised editions. We are formally protesting any actions taken in the future until the required due process is taken into consideration and acted upon.

We are requesting a formal hearing in regards to these measures being taken in order to preserve the state of things and have the necessary due process before any action be taken because we have many questions:

For instance we require to see:

Feasibility Studies

Environmental planning studies

All scientific basis for the presumptions that this intervention through land management is necessary to curtail carbon output for the purpose of protecting the environment. This is a scientific presumption that is widely believed, however it is still not proven and disputed and we require all scientific data regarding the municipalities presumptions that there is a climate emergency and that these interventions are necessary according to the unequivocal rules of science and NOT disproportionate.

A ll cost benefit analysis

Proof that the citizens were involved at every step of the process and are able to exercise their right to participate.

A list of all motivations why this path was chosen over others.

A list of the motivations why this area in particular was chosen over others to begin this program.

We have more questions and believe that many inhabitants also have more questions which require a hearing.

We require the Municipality to halt all decision making until our group with diffuse interests get our questions answered regarding certain criteria involved with Urban Renewal Monitoring Commissions decisions and finalizations. Example, Article 50 of the document states measures regarding telecommunications in which there are unresolved petitions in process which question the safety and validity of the telecommunication systems. The ministry of health has not responded to our requests and is still in process of the new implementation of the systems. Also, we have an open protest and are formally refuting the States presumptions regarding Agenda 2030 and Marco De Cooporacion which surely influenced the decision of the municipality to take these drastic and possibly disproportionate measures. For these reasons and many more, we will be amplifying this petition and demand, with more evidence and requests, complying with due process. We are protesting the Urban Renewal Monitoring Commissions decisions and require due process before any laws or policy is passed other wise affecting the legitimate interests and substantive innate rights granted by our creator for our group and of the inhabitants of Perez Zeledon and possibly more.

Formal information request:

The Auditor is busy now gathering all this information below for us to go through soon! What dirt do you think we will find?

Please provide all mail, emails, text, notes, telephone calls, messages, or any other types of communications regarding the planning of these acts, between the City of Perez Zeledon Employees and it's hierarchies within the National territory such as any administrative municipality offices outside of Perez Zeledon example San Jose hierarchy, and also between any international governmental organizations such as the United Nations, World Health Organization, World Economic Forum, Ministry of foreign Affairs Costa Rica, Ministry of Health of Costa Rica or any other entity or person involved. Please provide all resources and legal documents, minutes, drafts, plans, archives of this entire process, on a USB drive so we may assess the procedure as well as other audits and assessments necessary: Provide the Main Archive Please provide a list of names of all delegates involved in the Urban Renewal Monitoring Commission and their contact info.

Thank you for you time,

IT’S IOJ BITCHES (OK we actually signed it normal haha)

If you think we are doing a good job please help donate to our non profit work for humanity : )

Tuesday April 16, 2024:

The Municipality held a ordinary session. This was the second session after the protest stopped the vote April 4, and one week after the plan was fully suspended on April 9, 2024. In this hearing a few days ago it was announced that the head of the Technical Advisory agency that made the re-zoning plan (TEC) is being called to testify sometime on a Thursday in May, to accommodate her schedule, so she can answer these questions and more in a hearing in the Municipality.

There was a heated and angry argument over it all, with two shill ladies getting heated by pretending the protestors were violent.

One liar shill man got heated and called protestors liars for telling the press the Municipality blocked the doors (which they did block the doors - the people told the truth - we got it on video above of April 4th where we got our papers in the LOCKED doors with the help of friendly police!).

THE FOLLOWING SHILL GOT EVERYONE MAD BY CALLING PROTESTORS LIARS:

Two AWESOME City Council members called the liar government shill out and DEFENDED THE PEOPLE, SAYING THEY ARE NOT LIARS

(a diplomatic way of calling his fellow Council shill above a liar, without actually saying it)…

Other shill City Board members were angry the “wonderful re-zoning plan” being protested was “misrepresented” as limiting farming, and land use, etc.

The shill council member lawyer in pink below was angry about the alleged rumors not being properly presented to the town in order to ease our fears about the plan.

She was upset people think the plan will mean we need to kill our dogs, stop growing plants and move to a concentration camp, and be relocated like goats or chattel…

HERO CITY COUNCILMAN STANDS UP FOR THE PEOPLE!

He calls out the angry shill attorney in pink and her lame chicken and cows argument.

One shill member was angry the current City Council was going so far as to bind the next City Council to hold a hearing to question the Technical Advisory agency that made the re-zoning plan (TEC)…

Mayhem… total mayhem lol. They really did yell for 45 minutes straight haha. Doing their duty!

In the meeting, the awesome and courageous City Council reiterated the same thing they said the week before and insisted that the protestors on April 4, 2024 were “brave”.

This time April 16, 2024 they called the protestors “brave and warrior people”.

Gotta love it!

Friday April 19, 2024:

We are happy to announce the Municipalities Auditor wrote IoJ on time, April 19, 2024 to answer our questions about the re-zoning plan.

In particular, we find it of great importance that the Auditor noted, upon investigation for documents, the city did NOT have a required report named as required in the plan, and the Auditor has asked us to ask them more questions for clarity. OK.

We are now moving to convene a hearing to challenge each missing piece of requested information, and also to host a climate and mRNA science integrity dispute with the Municipality as well as Costa Rica’s Legislators regarding the adoption and implementation of Agenda 2030 SDG goals.

Things are picking up steam here in quaint Perez Zeledon, with our 82% rural farmers.

All IOJ needs to do to finish the job is to actually go from the plan being suspended to fully annulled. This is easy to do if we prove it’s illegal in one way or another. Happily, we are looking pretty good since the main required reports are missing right off the bat…

…and the Auditor did not answer quite a few questions, delaying by asking us to ask them more questions (requiring a hearing) which drags the process out, but, which is wonderful and not a problem. In reality, while cumbersome, it’s an opportunity to discredit the Agenda 2030 scheme for the world, and get discovery to do it right and prove illegalities point by point on a public record where our arguments are working and being respected by the same Municipality calling us “brave warriors”.

A new municipality board comes in on May 1st and is now warned on public record by the current City Council that they will need to expect to see the “Brave and Warrior” people outside the Municipality Meetings “as long as necessary”.

The way the Municipality Staff quickly shut the re-zoning “eco barrio” 15 minute city down, and began calling the people “brave and warrior”, we expect the current Municipal City Board to be attending the next May 1st, 2024 protest as protestors themselves!

They are with the people, because no one is above others in this culture. It’s proud. Its truth.

We are SO HAPPY to help this cause in Perez Zeledon, and so grateful that the community of light-workers has pooled together to donate here and there when we need you, in order to put us to work over full time on these issues for the global benefit of mankind!

Whats the point of redoing the whole world to be “sustainable”, if there is no justice or human rights in that system? The Agendas they claim to want are also able to bind them: For instance SDG 16 “Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions”…

When we get into the main case in court soon, we believe that truth will come to light and many UN programs are going to be JUDICIALLY SCRUTINIZED and FAIL, along with UN and WHO themselves. Justice and peace are unattainable under the evil UN SDG’s. We can become sustainable without UN dictating how!

The UN Agenda 2030 re-zoning scheme will not be revived here when the new administration comes into office May 1, 2024, mark our words.

It will continue to be a proposal over and over again… never to be agreed upon or found legal, proportionate or necessary

We believe this is predestined victorious, because the serious and obvious legal irregularities of “no meaningful participation” and “lack of many required reports”, cannot ever legally be overcome or fixed by the paid agency called TEC (probably foreigners running it) who is in charge of the re-zoning plan!

Some required reports are cost/benefit analysis, and others are to actually prove the climate emergency, which is why they say they want to re-zone in the first place….

They will clearly fail to convince us all of the threat of a scientific nullity, such as PCR pandemics and climate emergency alarmism, because they are UN fairy tales and unsubstantiated by the rules of science.

…AND also, we will fight like HELL to ensure our freedom and property rights are not subject to the whims of paid city planners who micromanage us and limit our ways of life and control our property use.

It is our law, our city, our way of life and we will unravel every detail to find the legal and ethical flaws in the rezoning schemes to completely stop it. Watch us remain free!

Today, Monday April 22, 2024 we have a huge day planned of contacting the government on all levels about this urgent issue, as well as some actions planned today regarding the WHO and the covid injections. Stay tuned…

We are building a website StopAgenda2030.org to guide everyone to challenge Agenda 2030 schemes coming up soon. Keep a watch out for it to be open live (we estimate we will announce asap at end of this week) and consider starting a country coalition to help Stop Agenda 2030 near you. Big plans here. We can stop them with logic and persistence. Its law. Its our right and their duty that law should work for our benefit.

We will return at the end of this week to begin to help you.

