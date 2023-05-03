IOJ Just Got A Last Minute Slot To Speak To HHS OGA In The Morning Tuesday May 2, 2023 At The Stakeholder Listening Session In Preparation Of The 76th WHA!

After a back and forth today, just before closing, IOJ successfully got HHS OGA to accept us as speakers for tomorrow “to advise US government” in preparation of the WHO’s shindig May 21-30 WHA. Wahoo!!!

As usual we first got a NO because we were late. see Federal Register notice here which apparently ended April 20th to register to speak.

Our motto is Be The PERSISTENCE, so we don’t give up easy.

By the end of the day today we got the slot for our public relations guy Dustin Bryce to speak for Interest of Justice, Free Speech Association, Stop Agenda 2030 institute and Heath Rights Association!!! It was an all day back and forth mission.

They told us to choose one item.

But we exude PERSISTENCE… by the end of today we got them to agree to let us speak on THREE items with 3 minutes each! BAM!

The WHA agenda items IOJ chose to speak on: First, item 23. Audit and oversight matters (Proof WHO remains unaccountable to IOJ for breach of duty and even criminal activity. Independent oversight by judiciary necessary.) Second, 17.10 WHO reform (why not reformable) Third, 24. Collaboration within the United Nations system and with other intergovernmental organizations (why to Exit the UN)

Here is our confirmation email to speak tomorrow:

“Thank you again for your interest in the Stakeholder Listening Session in preparation for the 76th World Health Assembly on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. We have received your RSVP to participate as a speaker.

You should have received an email from Zoom with a link to connect to the listening session. If you have not yet received the link, please check your Junk folder. Note that this link is unique to you and that the event is RSVP only. Please do not share the link nor forward the email.

This session is an opportunity for the US government to hear from stakeholders and subject matter experts to help inform and prepare for U.S. government engagement with the World Health Assembly. This is an opportunity for leaders of the U.S. delegation to the World Health Assembly (WHA) to hear public thoughts and concerns about U.S. engagement with the WHA.

Aside from a brief introduction, panelists will not share remarks, nor will there be an opportunity to ask questions or debate policy matters.

You will have 3 minutes for each agenda item you included in your RSVP. The speaking order will be by agenda item. The moderator will call on participants to unmute themselves and share their remarks one-by-one. While you are not required to turn on your video while presenting, we recommend it. If you registered to speak on multiple agenda items, you will be called to speak once per agenda item. If your remarks exceed 3 minutes, the moderator will move on to the next participant. Although an updated version of the agenda has been released, we will be following the provisional agenda, as linked in the Federal Register notice. If your speaking topics did not relate directly to an item in this agenda, we have incorporated it to the best of our abilities under existing agenda items. As noted in the Federal Register notice, the listening session will be recorded for the benefit of the U.S. delegation to the WHA.”

This Is The Last Time To Speak Up For Humanity To The U.S. HHS Decision Makers And Delegates Prior To WHO May 21-30 WHA!

IOJ will be up ALL night preparing.

It takes effort to produce tomorrows historic 9 minutes of last minute speeches to explain why to EXIT THE WHO & Why IOJ intends to SUE THE WHO to the US government and delegates to the WHO 76th WHA.

Then we need to be there at 8 am ready to go.

It will be a hard night on us as usual but worth it to help STOP the WHO power grab.

We invited James Roguski, Rima Laibow and Meryl Nass as call in listeners in the morning and HHS agreed to let them in. Unfortunately Meryl Nass just wrote she is unable to attend although she wishes she could. Rima and James are in. IOJ will record and broadcast the HHS Stakeholder Listening Session later in the day tomorrow May 3rd 2023.

This same tactic worked last year because we had support of 50,000 signers. Today we need to start that last minute momentum again! Support IOJ again so we can explain to the government why we need to Sue The WHO & Exit The WHO! We have a feeling we are the only normal people talking for humanity in the event tomorrow to advise the US government on WHO reform, etc.

If IOJ were not in there last time it would have been only GAVI, Head of Global Vaccines, Pharma and Military shills to inform the delegates

James Roguski’s publicity was a huge benefit to IOJ’s legal effort to stop the WHO Treaty and IHR Amendments last year. Lets do it again! IOJ needs all the support and publicity on this initiative. Its even more important this year, as it is humanities last chance before the 2024 treaty votes.

Sign Now!

IOJ spoke major truth to HHS OGA in last years Stakeholder Listening Session In Preparation Of The 75th WHA which worked. IOJ proudly had a pivotal role in defeating the last Amendments, which is why we are so confident this time if we all join together to back up this unified master plan we can still crush the dreams of the tyrants in a couple days.

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For more info: HOW WE ALL WON TO STOP 12 IHR AMENDMENTS BACK IN MAY:

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to timely help us finish the job we started last year of prohibiting the WHO.

After the speeches tomorrow to inform the U.S. government before the WHA, IOJ will launch a one of a kind VIABLE campaign to Sue The WHO.

Here’s one of our last videos from the HHS OGA Stakeholder Listening Session In Preparation Of The 75th WHA 2022. Other videos will be released soon!

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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