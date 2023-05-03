Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Christine's avatar
Christine
May 3, 2023

I hope to God that you people can make a dent and ultimately cause the total disbanding and elimination of this organisation along with the UN. Every nation should exit the WHO.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
May 3, 2023

Awesome!! Thank you for fighting for us and God bless!!!

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