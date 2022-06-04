Let that be a lesson, that when the people speak, the leaders [usually] have to listen. Many people and even nations such as Africa spoke up for their sovereignty to the Who, and as a result the proposed IHR amendments were withdrawn as we knew they would be.

What is happening is there is still an “iron clad” pandemic treaty to be negotiated on the table and some countries decided they wanted the treaty rather than the amendments to the IHR and are barreling forward to plan our future.

The problem is not over where unelected bureaucrats in a private International Organization with very limited accountability mechanisms are still trying to decide on a uniform health policy for your country.

Our Attempt to Speak Up:

To put the withdrawals and people power into perspective, we are very proud that Interest of Justice was chosen to speak on May 13, 2022, just before the IHR amendments were to be decided. We were selected as partners to speak at the Health and Human Services Office of Global Affairs (HHS OGA) in a two hour stakeholder listening session in preparation for the 75th World Health assembly where the 194 Member States were going to vote on the proposed amendments that originally came from HHS OGA.

WE WENT STRAIGHT TO HHS WITH SERIOUS LEGAL DEMANDS, BECAUSE THEY WERE THE SOURCE OF THE PROBLEM AND INTEREST OF JUSTICE RAISED HELL FOR HUMANITIES SAKE!!!

In the two hour session on May 13, 2022 Interest of Justice was chosen to speak nine times (more than everyone by far) and we repeated that they cannot possibly vote on these IHR amendments at the 75th WHA meeting May 22-28, 2022 because they will be illegal amendments for denying due process. We insisted they were not yet proven to be necessary, reasonable or proportionate (required by constitutional law of all nations) and any vote will be VOID AB INITIO. We said many things in that stakeholder listening session that people want to say to HHS (The same HHS who proposed these contentious amendments). We insisted that the WHO needs to use traditional medicine, instead of these non-vaccines that are causing so much damage, and we explained that huge numbers of people are terrified the WHO is about to usurp their countries sovereignty.

Interest of Justice explained to HHS OGA that we were speaking for many people and the people are not in approval of these rushed IHR amendments at this time with no due process.

The takedown:

After we spoke on May 13 at the stakeholder listening session, our website had about 50,000 petitions sent (which were actually VERY POWERFUL legal notices and demands) demanding the withdrawal of those amendments.

We give a HUGE thank you to James Roguski and Dr. Mark Trozzi for believing in our process and getting the word out about our legal demand letter/petition to the War Room, Stew Peters, Pete Santilli, Attorney Reiner Fullmich and much more. We created a movement together, and emails were literally flooding into the offices of Tedros, HHS office, the chief legal officer of the WHO and more.

No wonder they stood down.

On top of everyone else’s efforts, the petition was really a legal notice and DEMAND to withdraw the amendments more than a petition. Law is law. We gave notice of REAL legal issues, we DEMANDED those issues are resolved. WE WON. Fair and square.

We are aware that many other groups also sent in petitions of their own, not necessarily as hard core as ours to give exact legal issues of nullity and a deadline for the WHO to respond or face liability, with mountains of laws and evidence as well as a stakeholders engagement packet on their desk to back up each petition. Once again, we just have to say that the power of the people is greater than the people in power! 12 of 13 amendments were indeed withdrawn. They kept one amendment and adopted it to lower the current timeframe of 18 months to reject an amendment, and they lowered 18 months to 10 months (and HELL YES that can still be rejected by each country within the 18 months). Originally they wanted only 6 months and we raised hell. Ten months for countries to reject an amendment is obviously better than only six months proposed by HHS OGA, so even the one amendment that did happen is almost a win in itself as well.

We're not out of the woods yet…

The problem of overreach and bad policy is not solved yet. The Globalist cabal will probably come back with all of these issues later. But in the meantime, Interest of Justice is confronting all of these issues (including the clear conflicts of interest & use of pseudo science) directly with the HHS and WHO head lawyer in order to finally hold them to account to be responsive to the needs of the people's health or honestly, just be abolished FOREVER!

If you heard of some amendments being added last minute and are frustrated, don’t worry, they are different surprise last minute amendments and in our favor for giving countries more '“outs” or “leniency”. We will write about them soon.

All we know is that there is a lot of work for humanity to do to shake the Global Health Dictatorship Bio-surveillance Security Apparatus that is ACCELERATING…

Our goal is, by using DIPLOMACY, law and rationality, to CALMLY and COLLECTIVELY move RAPIDLY towards creating a new more responsive health system rooted in national sovereign legislation, celebrating freedom of speech, association, with a focus on evidence based traditional and “complimentary” medicines that cannot be influenced by the WHO’s spurious guidance that literally says the WHO is not liable if their guidance causes damage.



It is possible? YES.

ITS OUR DUTY TO MAKE DECENTRALIZED ACCOUNTABLE HEALTH AND SCIENCE POSSIBLE AND A REALITY!!!! Join us now!

If you have a CLAIM of wrongdoing against the WHO (most everyone does right?) please sign our NOTICE OF CLAIM to the WHO.

Yes, we are taking further legal actions to hold the WHO to account and you will hear a LOT MORE from us soon on how the WHO can AND WILL be met with some tough choices. According to law and the WHO’s own rules, the Organization must either reform to be responsive to all peoples health needs (and that means STOP THE CENSORSHIP and meddling in the Dr. Patient relationship where its always been legal and a HUMAN RIGHT to choose off shelf approved essential medicine (unlikely)), or finally be held responsible. If any attorney or group tells you the WHO cant be sued because they are sovereign they are only half right. The WHO is sovereign, and USUALLY has full immunity, but Interest of Justice has spent 2 years building a flawless record and perfect case with 4 wins in court so far against the covid lack of truthful information and wrongdoings. We have built a record for humanity which is flawless to use as evidence. There is a lot going on that can help expose flaws in the current system needed to create the new policies (just like the WHO is doing now right?).

Do NOT give up hope that we can beat the evil plan, because we have put in the hard work, and are at the final step before a claim is viable that can actually get past the immunity to hold the WHO responsible. The WHO honestly claims that it is their duty to be accountable and they say it is our right to hold them accountable.

Remember an organization is only as good or corrupt as it’s management. It’s up to the people to unite with law, straight facts, no heightened or negative emotions, no conclusory accusations, just pure logic, focus on what we DO WANT in a responsive health system and heart based courage now to warmly DEMAND our interests are met by a very responsive and nationally focused healthcare system (in the nicest and most firmly legal way).

We the people can DEFINITELY make Tedros, Swamithan and the WHO liable in the event of misconduct. Why do we say that? We say do not fear that the WHO cant be sued due to their sovereignty, because the WHO’s own policies say they must be accountable. We study 16 hours a day, and know exactly what laws and rules to use to hold WHO responsible. The WHO has a large packet of legal paperwork on their desk and they are obligated to answer soon.

But is there truly misconduct from the WHO?

What do you think while we all wait for the WHO to respond to our questions of possible misconduct?

We want to hear from you if you claim they are in the wrong.

Sign the NOTICE OF CLAIM and you can express yourself to explain what the WHO is doing wrong, and you can even thoughtfully decide what should the WHO be doing to stop any current violations of their international obligations!

We will pass on the messages to the WHO in our OVERSIGHT COMMITTEES reports and use them in court soon. All of your messages will be posted on our website (coming soon).

Humanity cant shake these health dictators until we do this thoughtful work and press our collective claim(s).

Stopping the IHR Amendments was with very little people knowing about the issues and that victory was somewhat easy.

The next phase to ACTUALLY hold the WHO to account will need all hands on deck so we ask you for your help to keep checking in (we don’t post much because we are always working on the problems) and share our legal demands/petitions for our many upcoming and current legal actions located on IOJ’s website

Join us here and state your CLAIM against the WHO if you have one so we can enforce humanities will using the existing legal tools before it’s too late.

Isn’t our will stronger than theirs? We the people of OUR world just defeated the big plans of the WHO where they wanted “Dr.” Tedros (and his bi-proxy private sector interests) to have supreme global sovereign authority to dictate emergencies in the absence of state approval.

It’s a big idea: global governance under the U.N.

It is such a big idea based in hidden agendas that it’s doomed to failure - JUST like the IHR amendments last week, because they CANT EXPLAIN it when confronted.

We just have to ASK QUESTIONS and use the law.

We can WIN THIS!!! Keep the faith!

Why be the resistance when you can be the PERSISTENCE?

InterestofJustice.org

https://t.me/InterestOfJustice

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