Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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kiwi's avatar
kiwi
Jun 10, 2022

have signed the notice good luck, have book marked your page

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Margaret Anna Alice
Jun 4, 2022

Thank you for your vigilance and continued dedication to our #StopTheWHO efforts!

I have signed your Notice of Claim and added it to the growing list of action steps after my letter objecting to the IHR amendments:

• “Letter to the US HHS Office of Global Affairs” (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/letter-to-the-us-hhs-office-of-global)

I also added this article to the list of resources and included Interest of Justice in my recommended Substackers to follow as part of our ongoing #StopTheTreaty and #StopTheWHO campaigns in collaboration with the World Council for Health. I will be publishing more articles in the coming months on these topics.

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