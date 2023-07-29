Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Susan Gaura's avatar
Susan Gaura
Jul 29, 2023

Here in Chile it has incrementally more difficult to find incandescent bulbs in the past 10 years, to the point that I could not find any in the mega home depot type chain recently, and only saw some in a grocery store a few months ago. I put in one of those new bulbs and it has a weird vibrating bright white light- not a solid, tranquil light, but rather a jarring, active, moving light that is very unsettling to be around.

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Creole Gumbo's avatar
Creole Gumbo
Jul 29, 2023

Is anyone in a position of power trying to get an injunction to stop this?

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