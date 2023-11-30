“Thank goodness that horrible century in world history and foreign affairs is over” - IOJ

Henry Kissinger is no longer here to unduly influence leaders and global affairs.

This is a pretty good video for those who are curious just how depraved and influential this man who subverted and escaped justice was.

We can’t forgot his Superior roles with MK Ultra and MK Naomi!

The mainstream news is making him seem like some sort of wise leader, when we believe he was a monster who was totally not high vibration or awesome at all. Good riddance to bad rubbish Henry!

We are moving on and feeling a great sense of relief that energies and tides are shifting. Now that Henry Kissinger is finally out of the way and gone, can humanity have a chance to fill the void and move to a kinder, less psychopathic war criminal-like leadership in the foreign affairs arena? We just want international human rights law to reign supreme after all these years of suppression by the Kissinger influences.

Lets hope Henry Kissinger’s protégé Klaus Schwab doesn’t automatically get his role as worst foreign affairs advisor to governments. Who did Henry nominate to take his role when he passed? Will they exert the same undue influence as Henry Kissinger to further the same agendas? Henry was so influential, we can’t help but wonder what will change as far as global relations with his no longer being in the global politics and diplomacy mix? Will this affect the peace and tranquility of nations? For some reason it feels like a safer Earth can emerge from this transition. Lets all hope so.

Share

The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

Interest of Justice Media Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, EIN 99-2410252. Gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law. Checks, donor-advised funds and partnerships: interestofjustice.org/donate · media@interestofjustice.org

Leave a comment