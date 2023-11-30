Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bluearea's avatar
bluearea
Nov 30, 2023

One down, more to go before we get back to peace of mind

Reply
Share
4 replies
Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
Nov 30, 2023

Well, they’ve told us he just died. He’s been undead for more than half a century.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Interest of Justice and others
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Interest of Justice · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture