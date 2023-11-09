Public Hearing on Human Experimentation in violation of Nuremberg Code is TODAY!!!!

NOTICE: We apologize for anyone who received the link straight from the judge (about 850 were sent out from the court) but those links were cancelled due to an error.

https://rumble.com/c/c-1567585

Attorney/activist Todd Callender will be live-streaming it on his site https://clouthub.com/c/vaxxchoice:

THE HEARING WILL RESTART AT 11AM COSTA RICA TIME!

JUDGE JUST TOOK A BREAK - BE RIGHT BACK

If you are compelled to help but do not know how to best help the cause:

Please like, share, comment and donate material support that is absolutely critical right now! Our team is still massively short of the costs needed to finish the lengthy detailed main case ( which is literally the most important global case in the world) to sue all regulators in one case to stop the shots globally . If you can support IOJ’s legal fund monthly or a one time donation, just know that we have NEVER needed your support as much as we do right now!

WE CAN PARTNER AND CRUSH THE TYRANTS PETTY DREAMS.

THEY ARE WRONG. WE ARE LIGHT!

Support IOJ Nuremberg MAIN CASE

Tune in live - https://clouthub.com/c/vaxxchoice

We will be in the hearing starting at 8:30am Costa Rica time but will not start the livestream until the court formalities are over which require us and the witnesses to put our ID's up to the camera. For the safety and privacy of the participants IOJ has decided to delay the start of the live stream.

Probably starting within the first hour - just stay tuned - we WILL broadcast the actual hearing, just not the introduction where we all need to give our ID’s.

You can also watch on our Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1567585

Just admit it’s an “experiment” Costa Rica. Enough with the games already!

LEGAL RULES WHOSE SUSPENSION IS REQUESTED

1. Covid 19 vaccine is actually a vaccine.

2. Executive Decree No. 42889-S of March 10, 2021; The suspension of this decree is requested because it establishes the Covid 19 vaccine as a vaccine in the basic scheme when it is not and because it maintains the mandatory nature of vaccination for minors.

a. Covid 19 vaccine being No. 15 . b. Declares that the Covid-19 vaccine is mandatory for the personnel established by the National Vaccination Commission, in the extraordinary sessions number VII-2021 on February 16, 2021 and VIII on February 23, 2021 c. The second version, which is from October 7, 2021, makes a small modification to the target population; d. The 3rd version of December 13, 2021 mandates that this vaccine be mandatory for minors (childhood and adolescence) according to the agreement LI (51) – 2021 of November 4, 2021 of the CNVE, those over 15 years of age They do not require adult accompaniment (authorization). e. The 4th and final version of March 27, 2023 maintains the Covid 19 vaccine as part of the universal basic public scheme (No. 15), mandates that the COVID-19 vaccine will be mandatory only for health officials and workers. who participate in direct patient care; both the Public Sector and the Private Sector. Eliminates the SPECIFIC mandate that this vaccine is mandatory for minors and indicates that it is the responsibility of parents to carry out the vaccination of minors for those that are mandatory.

3. Decree No. 43364-S of December 13, 2021 modifies decree 42889-S of March 10, 2021, but the latest version of decree 42889-S of March 27, 2023 leaves a gray area regarding the mandatory nature of application. of vaccines in minors and above all leaves said future obligation to the decision of the CNVE.

4. We provide as evidence to better resolve Official Letter No. MS-DM-0318-2022 of January 24, 2022 in which the Minister states that these products are not yet vaccines. (See page 1 final paragraph and page 2 paragraphs 1 and 2).

This representation considers that the cited regulations demonstrate that the chemical products that were applied to the Costa Rican population as Covid 19 vaccines were not really vaccines in accordance with said regulations, but rather from the first moment and even before these products existed at all, They were already considered and treated as vaccines with all the technical, scientific , medical and legal legitimation that this implies. As the process of applying these products to the population progressed, it continued to be mistakenly assumed that these products were vaccines, even when the same regulations determined that they did not meet that requirement and that they still do not meet it because they do not have the proper health registration . of vaccine and since these products do not qualify as vaccines, the only possible resulting option is that they were and still are experimental products and that their application has been part of biomedical research as established by the aforementioned regulations. To this it must be added that at no time was the citizenry granted the right to informed consent required by law, but rather at various times this vaccine was applied compulsorily, which means that it was applied even against the will of the people, which is why, respectfully, we request that the resolution that is appealed here be annulled, issued by the Contentious Administrative and Civil Court of the Treasury (Goicoechea) at 4:30 p.m. on March 13, 2023 and in its place the application of all the aforementioned regulations that legitimizes the supposed Covid 19 vaccines is suspended until the main action that will be presented in order to definitively annul said regulations is finally resolved.

