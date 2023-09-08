Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Laura Winter's avatar
Laura Winter
Sep 8, 2023

Forget it..we need $500 K a year to eat. I'm sure they don't have that problem....

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Gumnut123's avatar
Gumnut123
Sep 8, 2023

One way is to STOP the GEOENGINEERING for starters - money saved, food....

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