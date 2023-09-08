The UN is still out hustling for the NWO on climate scam tour and just spoke at ASEAN in the lead up to the SDG Summit (September 18-20, 2023) and the signing of the new political Declaration on September 20th, the same day as The High-level Dialogue on Financing for Development where the UN expects to be awarded $500B a year in SDG Stimulus.

Of course he is begging for “more cooperation on the climate front” which gives us hope that the climate scam takeover is not yet complete and can still be unravelled.

In the protected opinion of this author, the UN Chief is not convincing because his eternally black eyes just scream: “I am peddling a multi billion dollar power-swindle with fraudulent climate statistics and I am NOT a man who should be entrusted to guide nations”.

Its just an opinion - maybe he is a wise leader and IOJ is wrong. Maybe its all real, backed by science and not a UN pseudo-scientific climate financing and control scam. If so, we better listen to this dude from UN in the video below pronto before humanity becomes more of a threat to humanity and we all die from climate boiling.

Give him “More resources to grow the green economy” and a “New Bretton Woods arrangement” and an “effective debt mechanism” and “increase liquidity” and by the way, the UN Chief would like all nations to know that “we need $500 BILLION A YEAR TO HELP RESCUE THE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS”. (all quotes from the video below)

Yes, he just asked for $500 billion dollars every damn year to “rescue” the SDG’s. Lets give pause for a second. THIS is our time to strike. The SDG’s are failing if they need rescuing! GOOD. The globalists at UN will fail if confronted quickly with logic (and a comptroller who asks science data questions haha) because this SDG Stimulus is way too overly ambitious and not supported by risk feasibility studies or scientific consensus.

The so called “sustainable” development goals are completely fiscally “unsustainable”.

It was hard not to laugh out loud when he said “we need $500 BILLION A YEAR TO HELP RESCUE THE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS”.

IOJ thought you readers may enjoy watching the shameless begging & shilling of the climate grifter UN Chief Guterres at ASEAN to “rescue” the failing and doomed SDG’s, if we will just give the UN $500 billion dollars a year.

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Official video information:

Addressing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) summit in Indonesia, António Guterres, the UN secretary-general, emphasized the urgent requirement for enhanced collaboration in tackling climate issues.

"This past June, July and August were officially the hottest three-month period on record,' Guterres said, underscoring the severity of the situation by stating that the traditionally sweltering "dog days of summer" were not merely making noise but causing tangible harm.

What is ASEAN: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a significant regional organization that plays a crucial role in promoting peace, stability, and cooperation not only within Southeast Asia but also on the global stage.

It has become an essential partner and a model for international collaboration.

ASEAN's partnership with the United Nations (UN) has been growing steadily, marked by the adoption of the "Joint Declaration on Comprehensive Partnership between ASEAN and the United Nations" in 2011 and the subsequent ASEAN-UN Plan of Action for 2016-2020. This plan outlines key priorities and measures to enhance cooperation in political-security, economic, and socio-cultural domains, as well as cross-sectoral issues. In October 2020, the Secretary-General and ASEAN Foreign Ministers endorsed the 2nd ASEAN-UN Plan of Action (2021-2025). This new plan includes expanded areas of cooperation such as climate action, gender mainstreaming, and cyber-security, reflecting the evolving challenges of the region.

The partnership involves extensive collaboration among more than 30 UN departments and regional agencies across New York, Bangkok, and Jakarta, with regular meetings at different levels to assess progress. ASEAN-UN Summits have been held since 2000, bringing together ASEAN leaders and the UN Secretary-General to discuss and advance their joint agenda.

Additionally, the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA) liaises with ASEAN and actively engages in sustaining peace, preventive diplomacy, and conflict prevention efforts, including organizing regional dialogues and training programs on various critical topics such as women's role in peace and security and the law of the sea. These collaborative efforts aim to strengthen peace and security in the Southeast Asian region and beyond.

The SDG Stimulus was proposed by the UN Secretary-General to address both short-term and long-term needs for sustainable development finance. It calls on the Group of 20 countries to significantly increase financing for sustainable development, to the tune of at least $500 billion per year, through a combination of concessional and non-concessional finance. It aims to offset challenging market conditions facing developing countries and accelerate progress towards the SDGs, including through investments in renewable energy, universal social protection, decent job creation, healthcare, quality education, sustainable food systems, urban infrastructure and the digital transformation. The SDG Stimulus urges immediate action: to tackle the high cost of debt and rising risks of debt distress, massively scale up affordable long-term fi­nancing for development, especially through public development banks, and expand contingency financing to coun­tries in need.

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It’s time to Sue The WHO & UN.

The first cases against WHO are filed now for mere information requests & discovery. There will need to be a lengthy series of civil and criminal cases against WHO-UN-WEF to handle the various issues of mRNA and viral vector human experimentation, many breaches of duty and the unscientific climate scam unproven interventions (which are societal and behavior experiments that need to be declared unethical and prohibited for violating “WHO MEURI ethical framework for the use of unproven interventions outside a clinical trial”).

Help us take down the WHO and UN health cabal. IOJ is doing the hard work and using the courts, legislators & diplomacy. We really need all hands on deck and your support is CRITICAL in this fight! We are over 2 years in and have the UN and WHO legally cornered, but its a series of legal actions that is needed for humanity to win the war for freedom and dignity. This is an ongoing fight and we need monthly help to fulfil our mission.

We are 100% reader supported and need your help to continue to fight in court (we are the only ones on earth doing this hard work) to disprove each UN presumption our governments fell for over all these years (a big job) and to then keep fighting in court until we get a judge to declare the limits of the Director Generals authority, create new policies, firm up definitions, stop the IHR amendments, treaty, etc.

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