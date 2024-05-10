The entire world celebrates the failure of the IHR amendments

CORRECTION: We posted the OPPOSITE in this post - whoops! - It was NOT the IHR Amendments - it was the TREATY that failed the deadline today.

We were on 4 hours sleep and got it opposite: Just changed the title to be accurate..

Thanks Karen Bracken for whipping us into gear - The TREATY failed - NOT IHR… although, we expect to hear those fail asap too…

Unfortunately for IOJ, but AWESOME for humanity, this means we still need to sue on the illegality of the IHR Amendments to determine they are void and can’t be adopted. At least the Treaty is a no go, just like we said this morning it will be! We knew the Treaty would fail and are ECSTATIC to hear this today!! Wahoo -

Sorry for the confusion and for our mis-info about the IHR failing - it was the Treaty! not being agreed today!!

They are still trying to push the treaty in the run up, and trying to concentrate on that being doable, but if you hear them its going to be impossible. Thats our real gut feeling.

We will also pull some legal moves this weekend and in the run up, to get a couple advisory opinions that could easily block it all. Once, again, sorry for the confusion - we are still VERY, VERY happy, but not as happy as half an hour ago when we thought the IHR was the part that failed. This meabs we have more work to do, but we won’t let you all down! Lets stop ALL of it. No new WHO norms on our watch!

See:

Incorrect article below, says IHR But should say Pandemic Treaty:

IOJ told you all this would happen this way where the TREATY (fix) would fail. We have a knack for predicting these things…

Thank Goodness - the mRNA platform technology and pathogen sharing nonsense isn’t being agreed upon!

Now we just have to get the Treaty to fully fail.

Do NOT worry, IOJ has thought long and hard, and of course we have your back with a LAST MINUTE LEGAL STRATEGY BEING FILED IN LESS THAN 72 HOURS : )

Share

Donate to Sue the WHO wrongdoers

LONDON (Reuters) - https://gazette.com/news/us-world/pandemic-treaty-talks-to-the-wire-likely-to-miss-first-deadline-sources-say

Talks to draw up a global pact to help fight future pandemics have ended without a draft agreement, sources close to the process said on Friday.

Negotiators from the World Health Organization's (WHO) 194 member states were hoping to have a final draft agreement of the IHR amendments by the end of Friday May 10, 2024, with a view towards adopting the legally-binding text at the World Health Assembly later this month.

But they stopped negotiating on the IHR amendments text at lunchtime and have moved instead to working out how best to continue work on the pandemic treaty - either in the next few weeks, months or even years, one official said.

The aim of the treaty document, alongside a series of updates to existing rules on dealing with pandemics, is to shore up the world's defenses against new pathogens after the COVID-19 pandemic killed millions of people.

But there have been deep disagreements throughout the negotiating process, particularly around equity, and the timeline for reaching an agreement was always ambitious, experts said. The accord, commonly known as a treaty, has also become politicized in some countries.

VACCINE SHARING

Some of the treaty's most contentious elements, including details around a “pathogen access and benefits system”, have already been pushed back for later discussion, with a deadline two years from now. The system intends to codify sharing of material with pandemic potential, such as new viruses or strains, and ensure that all countries benefit fairly from vaccines, drugs and tests developed as a result.

The existing draft treaty includes a clause asking pharmaceutical manufacturers to reserve 10% of such items to donate to the WHO, and 10% for the agency to buy at affordable prices to distribute in poorer countries during health emergencies.

A report earlier this week in the Britain's Telegraph newspaper said the UK would not sign a treaty the country says would force it to give away a fifth of its vaccines.

An official involved in the talks said while most countries supported a commitment to fairer vaccine access, a fixed percentage was not finalised.

An existing agreement that governs pandemic influenza also has a clause about selling vaccines at affordable prices or donating them to WHO. It allows for between 5% and 20% for both options, to allow for flexibility in negotiating with manufacturers.

This framework is what would be brought into play should the H5N1 strain of avian flu, which has raised alarm after being identified in cows in the United States as well as among other animals and birds, become easily transmissible between humans.

The WHO currently assesses that threat as low as there has been no evidence of human-to-human spread.

External experts said losing political momentum for the pandemic accord was a risk if there were long delays, particularly in an election year for many countries. But they said it was still worth fighting for the treaty.

"There are proposals on the table that, if they went the distance, could make a difference," said Michelle Childs, director of policy advocacy at the Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi).

"Our collective global health and security perhaps would be even more vulnerable if the agreement fails than if the process never began," said Alexandra Phelan, a global health law expert at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

Ok folks, we all KICKED THE WHO’s ASS!!! Good Job!!! Now, let’s STOP THE PANDEMIC TREATY!!!!! WE MUST WIN THIS & WE CAN WIN THIS! Let’s go!

Thank you for reading Interest of Justice. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Shall we get our act together and sue the WHO for the experimental shots, illegal censorship and fraudulent climate scam? Probably. IOJ absolutely plans to sue the WHO to save humanity & still needs help with this months bills. The lawyer and us are so close and READY TO FILE, but obviously need to ensure financial security as we embark on this mission against WHO. If you can help us take down WHO once and for all, you are our hero’s.

Donate to Sue the WHO wrongdoers

Leave a comment