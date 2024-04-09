Time To Dismantle The UN-WEF-WHO

Share

Sue the WHO Initiative:

We are preparing a really brilliant lawsuit against WHO & States to invalidate the Treaty, IHR, and actually prosecute against the UN programs which allow experimental vaccines, censorship and to steal our land due to the climate scam agenda. Enough is enough! IOJ needs your support to sue the WHO - UN oppressors who are allowing widespread attacks on our rights.

WHO is not sovereign immune in this instance because they waived immunity multiple ways.

Sue the WHO Legal Fund

How do we take the huge globalist monopoly that penetrated almost all governments out appropriately and ON TIME??? Read on. It’s PRECISELY how we move mountains, laid out by WEF in 1994.

The thing is, we can BEAT them by using this exact strategy, so lets dig in and then begin to develop our tactics in line with this strategy as our guide.

“Tactics without strategy is the death rattle before defeat” - Art of War, Sun Tsu

WEF Planned their "Moral Force" & virtue signaling in a 1994 strategy to confront the ‘new world’.

Let us recall WEF merged with WHO & UN a few years back…

Never Let A Good Strategy Go To Waste

IOJ is reverse engineering the WEF plan now to conquer the UN oppressors and beat them at their own game using better "MORAL FORCE" than they can ever pull off!

WEF World Domination Plan Laid Out in 1994:

Wef A Partner In Shaping History 12.1MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Mission: We must use this strategy better than WEF-UN-WHO to win!

"The six characteristics are divided into three inner driving forces and three outward-oriented implementation powers:

MORAL FORCE: Identification with a system of values; moral strength; ethical actions and behavior; credibility; congruence between words and actions. FUTURE FORCE: Ability to develop strategies, concepts and a coherent vision; to prepare for the future appropriately and in time PHYSICAL FORCE: Capability to possess, cultivate and radiate physical force and vitality: to act with dynamism. MESSAGE POWER: Ability to reach collaborators, customers, voters effectively and intuitively with a distinctive "message", thus obtaining above-average attention and acceptance. IMPACT POWER: Ability to achieve results duck v: to carry out one's visions, strategies and concepts; to use time and speed to ones advantage NETWORKING POWER: Ability to develop and maintain networks. i.e. to create truly flexible partnerships to pursue mutual objectives

Forces and powers are interrelated, for example

Credible MESSAGE POWER is only possible if it is supported by MORAL FORCE

IMPACT POWER is only effective if it is guided by FUTURE FORCE

NETWORKING POWER will require today a strong PHYSICAL FORCE and vitality"

You may find the following information from WEF interesting:

Pg 175 - After 30 years, Davos had become a reference point. The name alone evoked the collegial, civil and collaborative spirit of the Annual Meeting and all the Forum’s other activities. As a result, many institutions and organizations tried to benchmark themselves against the Forum and against Davos. Some have even sought to emulate the Forum, present themselves as alternatives, or even to hijack the brand power of Davos.

Following the disruptive protests at the World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference in Seattle at the end of November 1999, the World Economic Forum also became the target of increased demonstrations requiring a reinforcement of security measures at Davos two months later.

Fundamental misunderstanding of the Forum and its ethos has on occasion led to attacks on the organization by those who allege that it is some kind of supranational global government that seeks to impose the will of the elites or a single world view.

As an organization devoted to dialogue, the Forum has always been in favour of protecting the laws that guarantee free assembly and free speech. Despite the widely covered street demonstrations at Annual Meetings over the years, the only damage, not counting some easily erased graffiti, has been a smashed window at one of the local fast-food shops.

In 2000, however, the demonstrations against the Forum reached a critical point at the Asia Pacific Economic Summit in Melbourne, Australia. This was the only Forum event when participation in a meeting was directly affected. Some 200 participants had been stranded at their hotels unable to reach the meeting venue, despite the use of helicopters to ferry five or six at a time to the rooftop.

Remember folks, this is a 2010 recap straight from WEF….

As an organization devoted to dialogue, the Forum has always been in favour of protecting the laws that guarantee free assembly and free speech. = WEF [using their morality pillar]

So that is their plan folks. It works pretty well all these years, don’t you think?

IOJ is hijacking it to make it OUR strategy since it works so well.

Join us and help us hold WEF to their previous moral compass where they allegedly used to act in favour of protecting the laws that guarantee free assembly and free speech:

Hey Klaus, Can we TALK about how your WEF private monopolies morality went way downhill? It appears the WEF is acting with monopolistic practices and tendencies, thus endangering commerce and humanities best interests. What happened to “the Forum has always been in favour of protecting the laws that guarantee free assembly and free speech?“ Your 110,000 information warriors you deployed with UN to attack our free opinion are censoring our constituents. Probably not, but we thought you may want to save face and stop censoring us and instead walk in the light to protect our right to ask! Morality is shown not spoken. IOJ Integrity Task Force For Vitality, Truth and Justice

Share

Subscribe to Interest of Justice Newsletter:

Sue the WHO Initiative:

We are preparing a really brilliant lawsuit against WHO & States to invalidate the Treaty, IHR, and actually prosecute against the UN programs which allow experimental vaccines, censorship and to steal our land due to the climate scam agenda. Enough is enough! IOJ needs your support to sue the WHO - UN oppressors who are allowing widespread attacks on our rights.

WHO is not sovereign immune in this instance, because they waived immunity multiple ways.

Sue the WHO Legal Fund

Let’s have a discussion. Can anyone think of ways we can use this strategy to discredit the WHO-UN and the pandemic treaty - IHR Amendments, Agenda 2030, censorship, etc? We can but we want to hear all of your ideas.

What would you suggest as a format to flesh this strategy out point by point and create a mastermind alliance to enact this and utilize this with activism, legal action and diplomacy? Let’s talk. All hands on deck!

Leave a comment

Also sign up: Our Sue the WHO Initiative (Idiots Guide To Exit the WHO) is about to launch in a big way. A LOT of work is going on behind the scenes to prepare and make sure everything is legally solid so no one wastes any precious time or energy. Let’s take the worlds most serious actions against the most serious threat to our way of life: UN Technocracy! All the actual actions will be hosted on Sue the WHO Initiate below to stay organized and will start any minute. Hang tight, we are frantically finishing major legal actions for everyone.