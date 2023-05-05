Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Eris's avatar
Eris
May 5, 2023

Don't trust them, they are playing with words. Thank you for your hard work.

"If a foreign minister is pushing for a peace conference, you can be sure that his government has already prepared planes and warships". Stalin

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Kim's avatar
Kim
May 5, 2023

They need to be sued now and PROSECUTED!

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