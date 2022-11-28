WHO Secret proposed Amendments to the IHR are still unknown…

The voting is apparently being done behind humanity’s back in complete blackout secrecy. The WHO met TODAY in Geneva & will meet all week (Monday November 28-Friday December 2, 2022) to discuss these secret amendments.

FIRST, All we do know is that the “evil vaccine passport” is back on the table, as humanity’s privacy rights are challenged and the confidential meeting to discuss adoption of the secret proposed amendments is looming over humanities head on November 28-December 2, 2022.

SECOND, At the same time WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan is leaving office and no one held her to account. If this pisses you off TAKE ACTION NOW!

THIRD, And if thats not already a lot to deal with, there is another meeting to discuss the adoption of the first draft of the pandemic treaty the week of December 5th.

The next two weeks are CRITICAL in humanities freedom mission!

Someone needs to ask, are the WEF capitalist stakeholder & WHO funders conspiring to change health policy with Member States without transparency to evade your potentially negative input?

Total imbalance of power?

It sure seems like it because no one can get any information about the proposed IHR Amendments submitted by 14 countries and on behalf of even more unknown countries.

IOJ presented in a freedom of information request to ask WHAT IHR Amendments are currently proposed and being voted on in this weeks WHO meeting, but the answer will likely be very slow if at all.

Are you sick of the WHO’s SECRECY?

We all are. SIGN THE DEMANDS:

URGENT!!!! G20 SPILLS THE BEANS?:

All we know at this point is VACCINE PASSPORTS are on the table in the “global health security apparatus”.

Thats all the peasants, whoops, people were told by the WHO Member state Indonesia at the recent G20 meeting.

The B20 calls on the G20 to adopt vaccine passports using WHO standards and to promote digital identity schemes. “Let’s have a digital health certificate acknowledged by WHO — if you have been vaccinated or tested properly — then you can move around,” said the Indonesian health minister in Bali.

THE VACCINE PASSPORTS AND SECRET IHR AMENDMENTS ARE DOOMED LIKE LAST TIME, BUT ONLY IF WE FOCUS AND ACT NOW!

SIGN, SHARE AND SUPPORT THE 3 LEGAL NOTICE AND DEMANDS NOW!

Thank You!

Interest of Justice and the WHO Watch project will follow up with legal action to monitor & act during the ongoing WHO treaty drafting & negotiation process!

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

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