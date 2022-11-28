WHO Secret proposed Amendments to the IHR are still unknown…
The voting is apparently being done behind humanity’s back in complete blackout secrecy. The WHO met TODAY in Geneva & will meet all week (Monday November 28-Friday December 2, 2022) to discuss these secret amendments.
FIRST, All we do know is that the “evil vaccine passport” is back on the table, as humanity’s privacy rights are challenged and the confidential meeting to discuss adoption of the secret proposed amendments is looming over humanities head on November 28-December 2, 2022.
SECOND, At the same time WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan is leaving office and no one held her to account. If this pisses you off TAKE ACTION NOW!
THIRD, And if thats not already a lot to deal with, there is another meeting to discuss the adoption of the first draft of the pandemic treaty the week of December 5th.
The next two weeks are CRITICAL in humanities freedom mission!
IOJ worked really hard to make it easy for you to take meaningful action below!
All 3 actions are on one page at WHOWatch.org
However, for convenience, the individual demands to sign are listed below:
Protest the secret IHR amendments in current meeting November 28-December 2, 2022.
Demand WHO investigate and lift immunity for WHO chief scientist in regards to filed charges of crimes against humanity prior to leaving office November 30.
Stop the Adoption of the Pandemic Treaty the week of December 5-10th.
WHY THE SECRECY W.H.O.?
No vax pass on our watch!!!
Someone needs to ask, are the WEF capitalist stakeholder & WHO funders conspiring to change health policy with Member States without transparency to evade your potentially negative input?
Total imbalance of power?
It sure seems like it because no one can get any information about the proposed IHR Amendments submitted by 14 countries and on behalf of even more unknown countries.
IOJ presented in a freedom of information request to ask WHAT IHR Amendments are currently proposed and being voted on in this weeks WHO meeting, but the answer will likely be very slow if at all.
Are you sick of the WHO’s SECRECY?
We all are.
SIGN THE DEMANDS:
URGENT!!!! G20 SPILLS THE BEANS?:
All we know at this point is VACCINE PASSPORTS are on the table in the “global health security apparatus”.
Thats all the peasants, whoops, people were told by the WHO Member state Indonesia at the recent G20 meeting.
The B20 calls on the G20 to adopt vaccine passports using WHO standards and to promote digital identity schemes. “Let’s have a digital health certificate acknowledged by WHO — if you have been vaccinated or tested properly — then you can move around,” said the Indonesian health minister in Bali.
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THE VACCINE PASSPORTS AND SECRET IHR AMENDMENTS ARE DOOMED LIKE LAST TIME, BUT ONLY IF WE FOCUS AND ACT NOW!
SIGN, SHARE AND SUPPORT THE 3 LEGAL NOTICE AND DEMANDS NOW!
Thank You!
Interest of Justice and the WHO Watch project will follow up with legal action to monitor & act during the ongoing WHO treaty drafting & negotiation process!
https://t.me/InterestOfJustice ~Telegram
Check out IOJ’s Public Participation Videos in front of WHO, FDA, HHS OGA:
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IOJ is a small organization fighting global corruption which exists due to the Awesome support of donors. Because we are truly independent with no government or corporate funding our ongoing legal work against WHO, FDA and Wrongdoer States needs YOUR HELP to be able to continue.
The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.
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Understand where this is going. A life with no human rights, no bodily autonomy, no free will, no freedom of speech, no freedom of thought, no property rights, forced medical treatments, mandatory brain control technology, and social scoring for "equity" in a metaverse tracked via your digital ID. At best, it is a return to slavery.
Realistically, the cruel, unprecedented loss of brain control as a computerized "transhuman cyborg" owned by patent holders is far worse than slavery. From case law, it appears computerized "transhuman cyborgs" will be treated as things/property, monetized by calculated social impact value, and traded in the bioeconomy. Most people have no idea what big tech plans to do - that is intentional.
Rather than attempting to argue to the WHO, being that I am a normal unimportant person in their eyes, I feel it’s more important and better spent time for myself if I try to convince my elected or other types of local people ... state level ....