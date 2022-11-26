Interest of Justice

Interest of Justice

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Laura Winter's avatar
Laura Winter
Mar 1, 2023

If there had been a real pandemic, go for it. But a treaty based on nothing? Based on fake pandemic, fake vaccine, fake virus, fake climate change, and fake carbon tax, all this based on BULL SHIT. ALL FRAUD! Yea, we really need a treaty....for what? The obvious is just they want total control period, which most of us know....

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