Yesterday, November 25, 2022, the WHO’s INB published the seven (7) documents listed below on their web page:

For some reason WHO delayed the release of this draft. About a week ago the Zero Conceptual Draft of the Pandemic Treaty was released before WHO: This Conceptual zero draft came from James Love (below) and was posted by James Roguski (below)

Thanks both James’s for the heads up since the WHO is quite secretive:

We have had a chance to review the zero conceptual draft which they say is a living document and we are drafting a legal action to voice our many concerns to the WHO’s INB, which we will post as soon as it’s ready for everyone to join.

Our biggest concern is the lack of procedural mechanisms to invoke human rights and there is no way for us to force the State and WHO to meet their burden of proof of science.

We do have many more valid concerns that must be addressed before the INB considers this zero conceptual draft the week of December 5, 2022.

Heres the Timeline:

Remember, there are two processes going on at once (the Treaty and the secret IHR Amendments)

The schedule below is in regards to the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.

November 28 - December 2, 2022: (IHRRC)

Face-to-face meeting (5 days, Geneva, Switzerland) for report drafting purposes, with, at least, one day meeting with Member States, United Nations and its specialized agencies and other relevant intergovernmental organizations or nongovernmental organizations in official relations with WHO, the Bureau of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB), and the WGIHR; We believe they intend to vote on secret proposed IHR amendments in a few days that no one in WHO will reveal to us.

See our unanswered FOIA:

December 15-16, 2022: (IHRRC)

Closed virtual working meeting;

January 9-13, 2023: (IHRRC)

Face-to-face meeting (5 days, Geneva, Switzerland) for finalization of the report, with, at least, one day meeting with Member States, United Nations and its specialized agencies and other relevant intergovernmental organizations or nongovernmental organizations in official relations with WHO, the Bureau of the INB, and the WGIHR.

January 15, 2023

WGIHR is scheduled to submit amendments to the Director General of the WHO.

May 2023

The WHO consistently claims that their goal is to consider these amendments at the 77th World Health Assembly in May 2024, but the amendments COULD be voted on by the 76th World Health Assembly in May 2023.

IOJ is bringing a legal action against the WHO for the treaty process which excluded relevant stakeholders in the design of health policy which affects us.

We will create a way for you all to join as class action charges. Stay posted. This can NOT be allowed!

If you like cheat sheets, James Roguski did a great job as well putting together the following flyer with key points laid out for everyone:

We will return shortly with an in depth analysis and a legal plan of action you can join to stop the WHO power grab!

Check out IOJ’s Public Participation Videos in front of WHO, FDA, HHS OGA:

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