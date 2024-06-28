Share

The treaty set to agree on last month failed to be agreed upon during the World Health Assembly (WHA77) which was a huge win, but it is NOT over or defeated!

The pandemic treaty negotiations are resuming in 2 1/2 weeks… So here we go again folks!

This is our LAST shot to prevent the treaty ushering in new norms that would force countries to fund novel experiments and censorship in WHO declared emergencies, and secure funding to the health cabal that could be better spent, so are we going to work hard this year and win, or will we let the WHO pandemic treaty win?

Support Sue the WHO Actions

Below we explain how IOJ’s hard work literally stopped the pandemic treaty for Costa Rica, but it was NOT easy. WAKE UP! What will YOU do?

We won the time to save ourselves - BARELY - but will we use it or lose it?

IOJ is terrified the other countries without people as tenacious as us will fail, pass the treaty and be trapped with new norms that literally trap humanity in WHO “concepts”.

The “Pandemic Agreement” seeks to incentivize and reward the search for pathogens with pandemic potential by setting up a WHO Coordinated Laboratory Network to submit genetic information to the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) System, leading to the development of highly profitable products to be provided through the WHO Global Distribution and Logistics Network.



Of great concern is the fact that the “Pandemic Agreement” is structured to be a framework convention, much like the Framework Convention On Climate Change. Adoption of such a framework convention would set up an ongoing Conference of the Parties that would meet on a yearly basis to adopt protocols in a manner that would occur largely without public input and outside of public scrutiny. The planned expenditures would be obligatory and could wind up costing countries enormous funding for experimental interventions and censorship that should be prevented, and the funding could go to much better things than the treaty would mandate in our opinion.

Below is the WHO press release.

Pandemic Treaty is ON for almost all countries! Sigh. This really, really sucks!

Tenth meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) for a WHO instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response

16 – 17 July 2024

09:30–12:00, 14:00–17:00 CET, Geneva, Switzerland

On 1 June 2024, the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly extended the mandate of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. The Health Assembly mandated the INB to finish its work as soon as possible, and submit its outcome for consideration by the Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly in 2025, or earlier by a Special Session of the World Health Assembly if possible in 2024 with only one agenda item that would be dedicated to this outcome.

The World Health Assembly also decided that the INB should hold its next meeting in July 2024.

In this light, the 10th meeting of the INB (INB10) will be held in hybrid format from 16-17 July 2024. The meeting will consider and agree on the INB’s workplan and meeting schedule and, as appropriate, updates to the INB’s method of work, consistent with the decisions by the 77th World Health Assembly and the Special Session of the Health Assembly held in December 2021 that established the INB process. The World Health Assembly’s decision regarding the INB’s continued work allows for the INB Bureau’s rotation, as appropriate, and if agreed within each region. This will be for consideration at INB10, as appropriate.

The opening and closing plenary sessions of the INB will be open to WHO Member States, Associate Members, Observers and regional economic integration organizations, as well all relevant stakeholders. It is anticipated that the open sessions will be publicly webcast and archived for later viewing.

Dear WHO INB, This is Interest of Justice. EVERY session you say you will be open to ALL stakeholders, but no matter how often we write in to ask to be included, you wont open the meetings to us. WHY? Do we CHALLENGE the status quo too much? See you in court! - Love IOJ, the interested and relevant stakeholders outrageously censored and excluded by WHO

It is important to realize Interest of Justice is considered stakeholders in the treaty negotiation process declared by WHO INB, just like GAVI, World Bank and Amnesty International, but it was only after we dissented, that they decided the WHO is not going to allow us full participation, and this is an issue in court right now! We are going to beat the WHO and pandemic treaty by being the PERSISTENCE!

If the pandemic treaty scares you as much as it does us, please support us during this critical year with a monthly donation or subscription.

IOJ directly stopped the treaty in Costa Rica! It’s true! Be the PERSISTENCE!

Hope is possible - WITH REAL WORK

It was our organization, Interest of Justice, that directly caused Costa Rica to disassociate from consensus to continue the treaty a month ago in WHA77.

Costa Rica is not bound to the treaty due to our work!

We can HELP YOU GET YOUR COUNTRY OUT of the Treaty, but ONLY with serious legal challenges and diplomacy ALL YEAR and STARTING NOW.

PLEASE SUPPORT OUR 24/7 WORK TO STOP WHO PANDEMIC TREATY AND IHR AMENDMENTS, ETC, ETC, ETC!

We are the only organization dedicated right now to the mission of suing the WHO and reforming public health research and emergency laws. We can and will stop the WHO from being in charge of Member States technical measures based on rigged science.

We really need to raise serious funds right now - IMMEDIATELY - and it’s for the best cause ever - keeping IOJ in the game to sue the WHO (we are way too close to having to fold up shop) and to help IOJ continue to pay the law-firm working their asses off in finishing up the Nuremberg Case! They deserve payment and can win against the waivers of informed consent! Nuremberg Code is the written law here - help us enforce it! Dr. Yeadon and other experts deserve a venue to prove the shots are toxic.

Please notice that we are serious about suing the WHO and below is a screenshot of just one of our court files where the court has just assigned a professional in law to deal with our case against WHO and the Ministry of “Health”. The case involves unanswered complaints as WHO pandemic treaty stakeholders, WHO censoring us directly in a meeting and ignoring us the whole IHR and treaty negotiations!

Our Case in process against WHO & Ministry of Health:

(bad ass details coming asap, stay tuned)

Our case is against WHO censorship, PCR fraud, fake emergency, IHR amendments violating Article 55(2) and so much more! One way or another we WILL be heard!

The exact full letter verbatim that is the cause of the above lawsuit is in full in the following lengthy post - the case is very important and very damning for WHO - it will reflect on the invalidity of the pandemic treaty once we win. IOJ is SERIOUS!

Support for us to be able to Sue the WHO is essential and beyond appreciated. We have done this CRITICAL legal work at the very GREAT expense of years of our lives and the ruin and ultimate depletion of our own finances!

Happy to help, of course, but Interest of Justice (IOJ) could REALLY use help in return!

We believe it is our PERSONAL record that can help stop the treaty and hold WHO to account. There is NO ONE else who exhausted all remedies that we are aware of.

We can and will sue for you all, and Sue the WHO for accountability.

