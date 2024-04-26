Share

We have been preparing what is likely the worlds most complex covid litigation, to tackle many of the most egregious acts and policies during covid, to protect humanity into the future.

WEF advisor Harari shows his soft side…

The following Yuval Harari videos deserve to be shared (especially the bottom one), so here you go!

The following two transcripts are from Youtube translate and not fully edited. We figure you get the point, and we are sorry, but way too busy working on the lawsuits to edit : )

PBS NEWSHOUR Apr 15, 2024

Yuval Noah Harari is a professor renowned for his broad and thought-provoking perspectives on human history. Harari, who is the bestselling author of "Sapiens," recently released a new volume of this work for younger readers. He gives his Brief But Spectacular take on what it means to be human.

“I think it's more difficult to write for kids than for adults.” - Harari

When you write about complicated stuff, and you are actually not sure what you want to say, then with adults, you can just cover yourself by talking with these very long, complicated sentences. With kids, it doesn't work. You need to speak very clearly. And for that, you really need to think deeply to know what do you actually want to say.

When I was a kid, I asked these big questions about life. I mean, what are we doing here? What is this all about? And I think what struck me the most is not that the adults often had no answers, it was that they were not concerned about the fact that they really don't understand the world.

In a way, I wrote "Unstoppable us" to answer at least some of the questions that really bothered me when I was 10 or 12. How did we get here? If you look at any major human achievement, it is always based on large scale cooperation.

You want to build pyramids, you want to fly to the moon, you want to create an atom bomb, you want to build a health care system -- you always need thousands of people cooperating together. And we are the only mammals that can do that. How do we do that? By inventing and believing fictional stories. You can't do that with chimps.

Humans, unfortunately, are, you know, we are very smart. But despite our wisdom, we keep doing some very stupid things. We know that nuclear weapons could destroy the whole of human civilization. We know that now artificial intelligence can escape our control, and yet we keep on producing it.

The three, I think, biggest challenges that face humankind today in the 21st century are ecological collapse, disruptive technologies, like artificial intelligence, and the threat of nuclear war. The one thing everybody needs to know about A.I. Is that it's the first technology in history that can make decisions by itself, and can create new ideas by itself. It's often compared to previous technological breakthroughs, like the printing press or the atom bomb. It's completely different. Printing presses could not decide what book to print. Atom bombs could not decide by themselves which cities to destroy.

But A.I. Can do that.

The dedication of the book says that our ancestors made the world what it is, and we can now decide what it will become.

The main message of the book, and also in the title "Unstoppable us,"is that humans, all humans, are the most powerful entity on the planet and we should own it.

We should acknowledge our immense power, because only then we can also take responsibility for what we are doing with this power. My name is yuval Noah Harari and this is my brief but spectacular take on what it means to be human.

Yuval Harari

Our species Homo sapiens, I don't think we'll be around in a century or two.

Geoff: It's fascinating that feminism and communism and all these things happen in the 20th century so many interesting things happen in the 20th century so many movements so many ideas nuclear weapons all of it computers it's just like it seems like a lot of stuff like really quickly percolated and it's accelerating it's still accelerating.

History is accelerating I mean history is just accelerating you know for centuries and uh the 20th century you know you we squeezed into it the things that previously took thousands of years and now I mean we are squeezing it into decades and you very Human historians, well could be one of the last historians human historians to have ever lived could be.

I think you know our species Homo sapiens I don't think we'll be around in a century or two. we could destroy ourselves in a nuclear war through ecological collapse uh by giving too much power to AI that goes out out of our control but if we survive we'll probably have so much power that we will change ourselves using various technologies uh so that our descendants will no longer be Homo sapiens like us they will be more different from us than we are different from Neanderthals um so maybe the they'll have historians but it will no longer be human historians or sapiens historians like me.

I think it's an extremely dangerous uh uh development and the chances that this will go wrong that will this will you people will use the new technologies trying to upgrade humans but actually downgrading them this is a very very big danger if you let corporations and armies and ruthless politicians uh change humans using tools like Ai and bioengineering. It's very likely that they will try to enhance a few human qualities that they need like intelligence and discipline while neglecting what are potentially more important human qualities like compassion, like autistic sensitivity, like spirituality.

If you give Putin for instance bioengineering and Ai and brain computer interfaces he is likely to want to create a race of our super soldiers who are much more intelligent and much more stronger and also much more disciplined and never rebel and march on moscow against him, but he has no interest in making them more compassionate, or more spiritual so the end result could be a a a new type of humans, a downgraded humans, who are highly intelligent and disciplined, but have no compassion and no spiritual depth, and this is one for me this is you know the dystopia, the Apocalypse.

That when people talk about the new technologies and they have this scenario of you know the Terminator robot trying industry shooting people. This is not what worries me I think we can avoid that.

What really worries me is using the the corporations, armies, politicians will use the new technologies to change us in a way which will destroy our Humanity or the best parts of our humanity and one of those ways could be Brave new world removing the compassion,

Geoff: Another way that really worries me for me is probably more likely is a Brave New World kind of thing that uh uh sort of removes the flaws of human maybe it removes the diversity in humans and makes us all kind of uh these dopamine chasing creatures that just kind of maximize enjoyment in the short term which kind of seems like a good thing maybe in the short term but it's it creates a society that doesn't think that doesn't create that just is sitting there enjoying itself at a more and more rapid pace which uh seems like another kind of society that could be easily controlled by a centralized Center of power But the set of dystopias that we could arrive at through this um through allowing corporations to modify humans is uh uh is vast and we should be worried about that. so it's it seems like humans are pretty good as we are, all the flaws, all of it together. we are better than anything that we can intentionally design at present

Harari: yeah like any intentionally designed humans at the present moment is going to be much much worse than us, because basically we don't understand ourselves. I mean as long as we don't understand our brain, our body, our mind it's a very very bad idea to start manipulating a system that you don't understand deeply, and we don't understand ourselves.

Harari

