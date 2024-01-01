Happy New Year!!!

For those who celebrate and for those who don’t, we still wish you infinite blessings

Well, here we are at the end of another year of covid-19 cray, cray craziness.

Tyranny has been busy advancing and retreating and advancing and retreating and laundering and financing the UN-WEF-WHO pandemic preparedness and response.

and..

We here at Interest of Justice have been busy trying to EXPOSE and DEFEAT the wicked ones in their evil schemes using the rule of law, diplomacy and LIGHT over MIGHT.

It’s time things turn around. How much more can we take? The Health Cabal has penetrated our governments and our GENOME.

DIGNITY. Dignity and rule of law is at stake.

In 2024 IOJ is committed to finding the key to give effect to the law, and in particular to give effect to research protections.

Surely the upcoming year holds many bright openings to unravel the dark one’s nefarious human experimentation and unjust enrichment racket.

Among MANY excellent news that came out this year:

The Texas Attorney General sued Pfizer for misrepresenting the efficacy and interfering with free speech of critics & we are near certain he will win, opening Pfizer up to scrutiny and liability big time. - Thanks Ken Paxton for filing it!

The Columbian Health Minister confessed the covid “vaccine” is a big EXPERIMENT… a noble confession that allows clean up - UNLIKE Dr. Salas the former Costa Rica Health Minister who refused to come clean, even under oath and is now accused of false statements in 7 of our 2021-22 cases by the prosecutor including lying its not experimental… 2024 should be interesting as prosecutions begin.

The Italian former Health Minister is being investigated for murder after ordering the hiding of deaths at the onset of the vax rollout.

So much more to be grateful for and to focus on for 2024!

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Here we are at the end of the year and we want to tell you what your support has achieved and what we intend to pull off in 2024 with your continued support:

We pretty much legally kicked the lying ass of the corrupt lying Health Minister Salas who was hired by WEF’s YOUNGEST Global Leader ever!

On top of it, we made a dent in the World Health Organization, WHA, HHS OGA, and the FDA. We’re not through yet so hold tight for what is coming for the new year! Posted below is a little example:

2020-2023

IoJ is presenting merely a very small snippet or portion of what we actually accomplished during the COVID fiasco. We didn’t want to overwhelm you because there would be many many pages of information similar to the info we’re posting below. We have actually written thousands and thousands of pages due to all of the court cases we have filed. Out of 40 of the cases we filed and won 4 in the supreme court against the Costa Rica Health Minister, there were thousands of pages of demands and freedom of information requests, notice of claims, reports, phone calls to top government officials, etc.

2022

IoJ spoke at every public meeting in WHO & HHS OGA (7 total) regarding IHR Amendments and Treaty

April 12, 2022 - Spoke at WHO 1st treaty hearing - https://rumble.com/v10s1rx-interest-of-justice-establishes-strict-limits-for-the-who-pandemic-treaty-p.htmlWrote WHO's head attorney Kennith Piercey to complain that he gave no reason why he wrote to tell us we could not talk a second time. We complained that WHO was not providing meaningful participation by limiting our speech to 2 minutes and not allowing more time to speak despite ending early! IOJ confirms no response was received from WHO's Head Attorney Piercey Relevant and valuable information was not able to be shared by IOJ.

May 13, 2022 - Spoke HHS OGA Stakeholder Listening Session sent SHEP May 13, 2022 - non response 50,000 demands sent to HHS OGA to withdraw IHR Amendments submitted by Loyce Pace May 22-28, 2022 - success at 75th WHA (12 of 13 IHR Amendments withdrawn) IOJ made sure to formally Protest the WHA May 22-28, 2022 VOTE that allowed the remainder IHR Amendments - protests for cause, and demanded rebuttals (no response)

Sept 29,30, 2022 - Spoke WHO 2nd treaty hearing, made video IoJ https://rumble.com/v1jkrh4-interest-of-justice-90-second-video-to-the-whoinb-pandemic-treaty-september.html Interest Of Justice 90 second video to the WHO/INB on the "New international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response: contributing to the second round of public hearings at the WHO/INB"

Costa Rica FOIA & Oversight

NOTES:

Wrote the WHO and Costa Rica Ministry of Foreign Affairs many times to ask how to get on Annex E - non response (Annex E in the WHO is for civil society Organizations to participate. May 2, 2022, September 9, 2022 Wrote FOIA many times to get INB deadline to answer us WGIHR info how give effect law,Superiors, relevant departments - we recieved 1 horrible response not duly motivated or pertinent

May 3, 2022 - Stakeholder engagement packet sent to WHO DG Tedros, Swaminathan, Piercey

May 13, 2022 - IoJ’s Stakeholder engagement packet sent to HHS OGA (Health and Human Services, Office Of Global Affairs

May , 2022 - sent CR Ministry Foreign Affairs letter with Xavier, etc not to adopt IHR Amendments, reasons why to rebut, and included WHO is communist proof they still need to rebut

September 13, 2022 - we wrote Ministry of foreign Affairs Costa Rica for the request of whom is the delegate of the WHO?

October 12, 2022 - IoJ sent a FOIA request to the Costa Rica Ministry of foreign affairs as a “Petición” Request for mere non-technical administrative reports Requested all contracts from PAHO WHO WEF IMF ETC...

October 31, 2022 - (WHO) World Health Organization, WGIHR and IHRRC

January 23, 2023 - Rule number 1130 we sent Ethics Dept. of the WHO NOTIFICATION OF CHARGES AND REPLY (How to get on Annex E request for assistance again)

February 19, 2023 - IoJ sent notifications to the Second meeting of the Working Group on IHR to GBS-INDICO Another of numerous requests to attend IHR meetings and know the secret information being discussed

March 2023 - Comptroller costa rica opens investigation for Pfizer contract irregularities

May 21, 2023 - WHA must terminate WHO DG Tedros Contract for reasons of exceptional gravity likely to prejudice the interests of the organization Petition posted - https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/terminatetedros/ Notice of claim email WHO staff rule 1130 Notice of claim for responsibility to "The Health Monopoly": United States And Other Wrongdoer States, Covid Action Platform (WHO, WEF, Wellcome), WHO Vaccine Pre qualification EUL Program (WHO, FDA-CBER, EMA et al), UN Procurement including pharmaceutical Sponsors and Investors or Funders of WHO and all challenged programs and funds including Agenda 2030 SDG’s Not Backed By Science and violate Jus Cogens

July 24, 2023 Announce Writ of Prohibition & Demand for Global Referendum to Terminate UN Programs Open call for hearing & served by email to all delegates, WGIHR, INB, WHO DG, WHO Head Attorney Prohibition on Treaty, IHR and UN Programs issued until hearing for WHO to show us the science, ethics and law https://noticeanddemand.org/petition/writ-of-prohibition/

July 2023 INVALIDITY Report - The Oversight Committee (project by IoJ) issues IHR Invalidity Report https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/invalidity-report-on-the-ihr-2005 November 2023 INVALIDITY Report - The Oversight Committee issues Pandemic Treaty (CA+) Invalidity Report

August 29, 2022 email Formal Letter to Department of Exterior of Costa Rica Politics, requesting delegate for WHO Treaty * August 29, 2022 Dept. Polit. Exterior Costa Rica

September 19, 2023 email to UN political SDG Summit IoJ protested the United Nations Political Declaration SDG Summit for Climate Change IoJ started communications with the United Nations SDG summit in regards to the invalidity of the UN political Declaration and the funding of the SDG's on Climate change https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/8-days-until-leaders-adopt-permanent



November 9 Nuremberg Hearing!

Interest of Justice vs Costa Rica et al

Judges agreed lower court must hear experts, sent us to the correct court to file again as a MAIN CASE which they must listen to our experts!

Nov 11, 2023 - Letter to WHO, Costa Rica foreign affairs, etc - Objected to IHR Amendments, UN Political Declaration, Treaty and request to support Science Task Force. or * November 10, 2023 Global Science compact Sent to INB, and 13 others 1, Protest IHR and Request to support our science task force starting December 1st, 2023

November 14, 2023 Wrote Costa Rica Legislators to ask for help to stop the IHR in CR

A series of FOIAS in 2023 to HHS and DoD IOJ FOIA DOD March 6, 2023 Experimental Vaccine rollouts to DOD and HHS October 20, 2023 FOIA request in regards to OTA DOD October 20, 2023 - FOIA in regards to HHS DOD Dual Use Bio agent C-19

December 6, 2023 Interest of Justice World Health Organization GPW14 CSO Participation

We hope to present everyone the full detailed outline from the beginning until current in an easily digestible format with links to the details and evidence we obtained from governments and WHO, which can be used for other peoples classes as well. It’s quite the task, but the overview will be incredible to see the amount of energy and love IoJ gave and for you to have the evidence in your own hands.

We say this to soothe you: There is REAL ACTION BEING TAKEN. THEY CANT WIN IF WE STICK TOGETHER AND STAY IN HONOR! Rule of law will rise 2024 if IOJ has anything to do with it.

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The WHO vouched for the COVID-19 shots, and countries took its word. We allege the WHO's emergency listings were commercial conduct, which its immunity doesn't cover. IoJ is raising the fund to take that case to U.S. federal court, where the law's commercial-activity exception means the WHO's immunity does not apply.

Fund Sue the WHO

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