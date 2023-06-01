Is Humanity Willing To Fight For Our Rights? The 76th WHA Ends With A Wake Up Call… 1 Year To Stop Tyranny.

We can still beat the treaty if we sue the WHO & raise hell.

The Member States are NOT all in agreement.

WHA closing speech noted recognizing the diverse viewpoints on many sensitive issues…

They REALLY want the pandemic treaty:

“The continuing negotiations on the pandemic Accord and amendments to the international Health regulations are unprecedented opportunity to learn from the mistakes of the covid-19 pandemic and ensure they are not repeated .

Your challenge as member states is to negotiate a strong Accord for approval just 12 months from now”

Below are the WHO’s official videos and a transcript of the closing speech yesterday with highlights:

Our favorite: “Your challenge as member states is to negotiate a strong Accord for approval just 12 months from now. This Accord is a generational opportunity that we must seize. We are the generation that lived through the covid-19 pandemic so we must be the generation that learns the lessons it taught us and makes the change to keep to keep future Generations safer. In particular we must work hard to counter the means and disinformation about the Accord that's circulating in many member states ”

The WHO thinks any opposition to the Pandemic Treaty/Accord is disinformation.

Moving on - heres the scoop from the 9 days of WHA deliberations….

We put the results of the Closing speech yesterday up front then all the other videos of Day 1 and on.

Below there are a bunch of resolutions adopted in the closing statement and then some quotes we pulled out that are informative as to the plans & where they are all at.

Make sure to read the bottom where Ecuador speaks of the need for scientific consensus on behalf of the following delegations Argentina Brazil Canada Chile Colombia Costa Rica Dominican Republic El Salvador Guatemala Honduras Mexico Panama Paraguay Peru United States of America Uruguay Dominican Republic Uruguay.

Closing Speech 76th WHA:

Excerpts From Last Day Closing Speech:

today's meeting today's plenary meeting will start with item agenda item eight which are the reports of the main committees

“we have had 400 discussions in in both committees on all the items contained in the reports”

please disregard the word draft since these reports were adopted by the committee with amendments Note to readers - the resolutions were so long and boring we put them below

I would like to specifically highlight the first ever resolution on the health of indigenous peoples

Other resolutions and decisions include well-being and health promotion ending violence against children social determinants of Health the impact of chemicals waste and pollution on human health accelerating action on global drowning prevention and on efforts for preventing micronutrient deficiencies

I would like to thank all the delegates of committee B it has been truly an exceptional week I would like to express my gratitude for your valuable contributions which have enabled us to conduct a highly successful and a fruitful committee work I am sure you will agree with me that we have made meaningful contributions to shape the future of our organization…

Ecuador on behalf of the following delegations Argentina Brazil Canada Chile Colombia Costa Rica Dominican Republic El Salvador Guatemala Honduras Mexico Panama Paraguay Peru United States of America Uruguay Dominican Republic Uruguay

the delegate from Ecuador Ecuador you have the flow which is Russia thank you Mr President first of all I would like to congratulate you and the vice chairs one of the vice chairs was represented by one of our Ministers of health and also the chairs of committees A and B for the excellent worker carried out during the current World Health assembly that is drawing to Ananda I would like to present the following joint statement I take the floor on behalf of the following delegations Argentina Brazil Canada Chile Colombia Costa Rica Dominican Republic El Salvador Guatemala Honduras Mexico Panama Paraguay Peru United States of America Uruguay Dominican Republic Uruguay and my own country Ecuador I would like to acknowledge this significant work and cooperation that has taken place during the 76th World Health assembly and the numerous positive outcomes that have emerged from said work is

important for us to support fully the technical work that is based on science carried forward by who and we want to redouble our commitment on the practice of working on the basis of consensus in the governing bodies of who

we believe that it is through dialogue and discussion that we can achieve consensus and move forward together to benefit the health of all thank you

TEDROS CLOSING: thank you thank you so much Mr President your Excellency president Chris farron president of the assembly excellencies ministers heads of Delegation dear colleagues and Friends we have come to the end of another long but fruitful World Health assembly I'm sure many of you are tired and are looking forward to going home but as you do spare a thought for delegates at the First World Health assembly in 1948. which lasted for four weeks so we should be grateful at the beginning of this assembly we took a photo in exactly the same spot that the photo was taken of the First World Health assembly in 1948. 75 years ago thank you all for being part of it and I hope you have received a photo of this year the assembly and also 1948 and you found yourself in the photo

you can be satisfied that you return home having made many significant resolutions decisions and strategies on the vast array of issues on which who works this includes Behavioral Sciences

Best Buys for ncds diagnosis disabilities drowning prevention emergency critical and operative care food micro nutrients indigenous Health infection prevention and control maternal and Child Health Medical oxygen Primary Health Care Refugee and migrant Health Rehabilitation traditional Medicine and More

The approval of the budget for 2024-25 including the 20 percent increase in assess contributions is very encouraging and the next step in the direction of a stronger and more effective and empowered who

We also appreciate your support for the idea of an investment round and we look forward to working with member states further to bring that idea to fruition both the increase in assets contributions and the investment around are historic and a huge milestone thank you so much and we're very very grateful for this last week's strategic roundtables offered an opportunity to highlight some of the most pressing public health challenges pandemic preparedness and response climate change and health tuberculosis immunization The Who framework convention on Tobacco Control and health Workforce which is Central to addressing every threat we face this week also saw

the launch of the final report of the Council on the economics of Health for all with several strong recommendations for how we value human and planetary well-being rather than accrued focus on GDP

I comment the report to you the year I had offers several significant opportunities to make substantial progress on all the issues you have discussed over the past nine days in particular the high-level meetings on universal health coverage tuberculosis and pandemic preparedness and response at this series U.N General Assembly are major opportunities to catalyze much needed political commitment likewise

"The continuing negotiations on the pandemic Accord and amendments to the international Health regulations are unprecedented opportunity to learn from the mistakes of the covid-19 pandemic and ensure they are not repeated .

Your challenge as member states is to negotiate a strong Accord for approval just 12 months from now"

This Accord is a generational opportunity that we must seize.

We are the generation that lived through the covid-19 pandemic so we must be the generation that learns the lessons it taught us and makes the change to keep to keep future Generations safer

in particular we must work hard to counter the means and disinformation about the Accord that's circulating in many member states

We cannot means words the idea that this Accord will seed authority to who is simply fake news this is an accord by member states for member states and will be implemented in member states in accordance with their own laws

Adopted Resolutions:

we will begin with the first report of committee a which is contained in document a76-50 the report contains one resolution entitled program budget 2024 2025 is the assembly ready to adopt this resolution I see no objection therefore the resolution is adopted than the first report of committee a is therefore approved

we will now consider the second report of committee a which is contained in document a76-52 the report contains one decision entitled Health Emergency in Ukraine and Refugee receiving and hosting countries stemming from the Russian federation's aggression is the assembly ready to adopt this resolution I see no objection decision is therefore adopted and the second report of committee a is therefore approved

let us now consider the third report of committee a which has contained documentation 76-56 the report contains four resolutions and one decision the first resolution is entitled integrated emergency critical and operative care for universal health coverage and protection from Health emergencies is the assembly ready to adopt this resolution actually no objection the resolution is adopted

the second resolution is entitled increasing increasing access to Medical oxygen is the assembly ready to adopt this resolution I see no objection the the resolution is therefore adopted

the third resolution is entitled preparation for the high level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on universal health coverage is the assembly ready to adopt this resolution again I see no objection there for the resolution is adopted

the fourth resolution is entitled strengthening Diagnostics capacity is the assembly ready to adopt this resolution I see no objection resolution is adopted

we will now consider the first decision entitled political Declaration of the third high-level meeting of the general assembly on the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases and mental health is assembly ready to adopt this this decision all right so no objection the decision is adopted in the third report of committee a is therefore approved

let us now consider the fourth report of committee a which is contained in documentation 76-57 the report contains one resolution and two decisions the first decision is entitled substandard and falsified Medical Products is assembly ready to adopt this decision I see no objection the decision is adopted

the resolution is entitled strengthening Rehabilitation and Health Systems is the Assembly reditude of this resolution I see no objection the resolution is therefore adopted the second decision is entitled the global strategy on infection prevention and control ready to adopt this decision again I see no objection the decision is adopted and the false report of committee is therefore approved

let us now consider the fifth report of committee a which is contained in documentation 76-59 this report contains one resolution the resolution is Untitled Behavioral Sciences for Better Health is the assembly ready to adopt this resolution I can see no objection therefore the resolution is adopted and the fifth report of committee a is therefore approved

let us now consider the sixth report of committee a which is contained in documentation 76-60 this report contains one decision the decision is entitled Global health and peace initiative is the assembly ready to adopt this this decision I see no objection the decision is adopted and the sixth report of committee a is therefore approved

we now go to committee to the reports of committee B with regard to each of the reports again please disregard the word draft as the reports were adopted by the committee without amendments we will now consider the first report of committee B which is contained in document a 76-51 the report contains one decision entitled health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory territory including East Jerusalem and then the occupied Syrian Golan is the assembly ready to adopt this decision I see no objection the decision is adopted and the first report of committee B is therefore approved

let us now consider the second report of committee B which is contained in document 876-54 the report contains six resolutions and six decisions the first decision is entitled results report 2022 program budget 2020-2023 performance assessment and financial report and audited financial statements for the year-ending 31st December 2022. is the assembly ready to adopt this decision I see no objection the decision is adopted the first resolution is Untitled scale of Assessments for 2024 2025 the assem is the assembly ready to adopt this resolution as an objection the resolution is adopted

the second resolution is entitled amendments to the financial regulations and financial rules is the assembly ready to adopt this resolution I see no objection the resolution is therefore adopted the third resolution is entitled status of collection of assessed contributions including member states and arrears in the payment of their contributions to an extent that would justify invoking article 7 of the Constitution is the assembly ready to adopt this resolution I see no objection resolution is adopted

the second decision is entitled report of the external auditor is the assembly ready to adopt this decision and it's a new objection the decision is adopted the fourth resolution entitled housing allowance for the director General is the assembly ready to adopt this resolution I see no objection the resolution is adopted

the fifth resolution has entitled salaries of stuff in ungraded positions and of the director General is the assembly ready to adopt this decision this is actually a resolution I see no objection therefore the resolution is adopted

the sixth resolution is entitled report of the international Civil Service Commission is this simply ready to adopt this resolution National objection the resolution is adopted

the third decision is entitled reform of the global internship program is the assembly ready to adopt this decision I see no objection the decision is adopted

the fourth decision is entitled appointment of Representatives to the World Health Organization staff pension committee is the assembly ready to adopt this decision as you know objection the decision is adopted

the fifth decision which is report of the agile member states task group on strengthening who's budgetary programmatic and financing governance is the assembly ready to adopt this decision and see no objection the decision is adopted

the sixth decision is entitled sustainable financing feasibility of a replenishment mechanism including options for consideration is the assembly ready to adopt this decision I see no objection the decision is adopted and the second report of committee B is therefore approved

let us now consider the third report of committee B which has contained document a76-55 the report contains one resolution and two decisions the first resolution is entitled extension of the who Global action plan on promoting the health of refugees and migrants 2019 2023-2030 is the assembly ready to adopt this resolution now it's no objection the resolution is adopted

the first decision is entitled the extension of the World Health Organization traditional medicine strategy 2014 to 2023 through 2025. is the assembly ready to adopt this decision I see no objection the decision is adopted

the second decision is entitled voluntary health trust fund for small island developing States terms of reference is the assembly ready to adopt this decision as you know objection the decision is adopted and the third report of committed B is therefore approved

let us now consider the fourth report of committee B which is contained in document a76-58 the report contains five resolutions and two decisions the first resolution is entitled to the appointment of the external auditor is the assembly ready to adopt this resolution it's no objection the resolution is adopted

the first decision is entitled achieving well-being a draft Global framework for integrating well-being into public health utilizing a health promotion approach is the assembly ready to adopt this decision I see no objection the decision is adopted

the second decision is entitled social determinants of Health is the assembly ready to adopt this decision I see no objection the decision is adopted the second resolution is entitled the health of indigenous peoples is assembly ready to adopt this resolution I see no objection resolution is adopted

the third resolution is entitled the impact of chemicals waste and pollution on human health is the Assembly reditude of this resolution as you know objection the resolution is adopted the fourth resolution is entitled accelerating action on global drowning prevention is the assembly ready to adopt this resolution I see no objection resolution is adopted

the fifth resolution is entitled accelerating efforts for preventing micronutrient deficiencies and the consequences including spina bifida and other neural tube defects true safe and effective food fortification is the assembly ready to adopt this resolution I see no objection the resolution is adopted and default report of committee B is therefore approved

this completes our consideration of item eight of our agenda reports of the main committees we shall now consider the last item of our agenda which is item nine closure of the assembly

I now invite Dr jalila Ben Dal Sayed Hassan of Bahrain chair of committee to come and address the health assembly to give us an overview of the work of committee a you have the floor…

“also historic decisions committee a considered the program budget for the next two years 2024 2025 and approved the appropriation resolution ensuring a more sustainable funding for who this Landmark resolution is a milestone toward increasing member State assist contributions by 20 percent commitment agreed by last year's Health assembly”

a recommendation made by the working group in a sustainable financing a sign of the confidence and the trust placed in the WHO committee and identified a way to initiate the development of the 14th general program of work 2025 2028 which will serve as the Strategic basis for a who investment around the second half in this era who around in the second half of 2024…

…it has been a pleasure to witness the committed engagement with almost 700 statements in total we managed to take the agenda to the Final Destination and set our road to the Future committee a approved committee approved seven resolution and five decisions the summaries of which have already been conveyed to you all in

my previous reports six reports on technical matters were also considered and noted recognizing the diverse viewpoints on many sensitive issues..

I know that I have the delegates from Ecuador who would like to take the floor however I would like to ask him to be a bit patient and we will take him after uh we hear from the chair of committee B

I will now therefore invite Dr Carlos Gabrielle alvarenga Cardoza of El Salvador chair of committee B to come to the Rostrum and report on the work of committee B Dr alvarenga you have the floor so you proceed Dear Mr President director General distinguished delegates ladies and gentlemen on behalf of Vice chairs uh Miss Catarina from Poland and doctor from Thailand and araportura Miss Lucy castles from New Zealand have the honor to present to you the report of committee B held nine meetings and approved 12 resolutions and 11 decisions as usual the majority of committee B work was on pillar 4.

committee B accepted the results report 2022 the audited financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2022 and the report of the external auditor committee B elected the external Auditorium and appointed representatives to who staff pension committee it also proved a set of decisions which allow for the smooth running of our organization related to Budget Finance as well as Staffing matters

For the first time in WHO's history committee B approved decisions on sustainable financing

The feasibility of replenishment mechanism and on the terms of reference of the voluntary health trust fund for small island developing States we extended the global action plan promoting the health of refugees and migrants the global strategy on traditional medicine and revise the deadlines for achieving the target of at least 50 percent of accept accepted interns to originate from low and middle-income countries we held discussions on prevention of sexual exploitation abuse and harassment on cooperation within the United Nations system and other intergovernmental organizations as well as on 16 progress reports from all areas of who's work as usual the committee also approved the decision on health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory including East Jerusalem and in the occupied Syrian Golan through a roll call voting process as traditional habits committee B also considered several technical items transferred from committee A

Recap:

Opening Speech 76th WHA:

Its essentially a long absurd sales pitch with a bunch of sell out delegates from our own countries begging to invest in and expand more WHO nonsensical control. They insist climate change and pandemics demand a transnational response for the “interconnected world” and look to the “wise council of the UN and specialized agencies such as WHO” see 49min in…

The whole thing is a waste of time to watch in reality because we the people will sue all year and win, therefore, all their schemes and dreams are VOID and will be proven as such - totally INVALID. Why watch void BS?

We did extract some key highlights for you all below to spare you. We did not edit the bad transcription, but it gets the point across! Enjoy the crazy rants at the 76th WHA!

Boring Meetings From May 21-30:

The meetings were mostly secret behind closed doors where we do not know the details. These videos below only show what the WHO will allow you to see.

Climate Alarmists Discussing Work To Combat Government Disinformation & Fraudulent Fear Propaganda Schemes:

WHA video claiming “climate change will be UNDERMINING ALL OUR HEALTH SYSTEMS!”

Transcript of the baseless claims promoted at the 76th WHA:

“Obviously climate change is a crisis that will be undermining all our health systems for which we need to make sure that we will create the resilience and the capacity we need as in the health systems to face climate change”

8:23 side of the fact and the truth so talk to us about trust trust in science trust in health institutions first such a pleasure to be with you all today thanks for the opportunity and you're right whether it's climate pandemics Health more broadly a lot of this really comes down to trust as the major driving issue and what we're starting to see is that while trust in institutions broadly have declined gradually over decades there was a big hit in the last several years of the pandemic we're seeing a lack of trust at that individual and household level like you mentioned a lack of trust between individuals communities and public health institutions with their own political institutions but also in a global level a lack of trust between the global North and the global South just seeing how inequitable the response to the pandemic has been so there's a lot of work to be done and what we have started to do is to try to understand what are the levers to actually find solutions to this issue of trust and as you pointed out a large part of it is being driven by misinformation

9:21

disinformation from all sorts of sources. In some cases from public officials as well and to be able to fight it we've done a lot of work

including with your colleagues here at who and others and starting to look at this idea of three C's what are the three levers we might be able to to pull on one is community, the second is Communications, and the third is competence.

So if we think about communities how do we Empower communities again to feel like they have the ability to create accountability to their own institutions and their own governments? the second round Communications how do we make sure that all of us that are communicating health information have the skills the tools and resources but also

how do we get better at the communication science so that we understand things like risk-based communication

and thirdly competence so are we building a system where the institutions and the individuals are actually delivering what they're supposed to are we trustworthy in order to earn that trust by actually delivering quality And Timely services and we think that this combination of these three C's can help us find a path forward where we're starting to rebuild trust across all of those different areas

25:37 on the issue of uh how we we communicate as well that the communities and the message that we need to come from the the people that they need to understand are totally in agreement people need to understand that if the day is very polluted your eyes will be very irritated if you were asthmatic you will have problems and you will feel it immediately and and this has been a very close connection

people might not see very easily the connection between climate change and health but they see it with the pollution they feel it I'm sure that nobody in in India or in Mexico and many of the many polluted places around the world will not understand the connection between pollutions for sure and you have been affected on a way in another so the trends are not very positive

I'm sorry to say that but we are we are definitely working very very hard to push to present the health argument to put pressure on the governments you have to use your vote as well

we put pressure on menus as well as the local leaders that can take a lot of measures on sustainable transport on transition to clean sources of energy and of course governments financing

No time for questions!

27:07 I'm going to read the names of all the countries from where our people are asking questions and then I'm going to come to both of our panelists for their 30 second download on of what you would like to say to our audience sorry we're running out of time so many questions

sorry we couldn't accommodate all of you but people are writing to us and watching us from Denmark Nigeria Pakistan South Africa Kenya Colombia Namibia Nepal England Tanzania Hungary France USA Angola Ethiopia Saudi Arabia Afghanistan Egypt the Netherlands Mozambique Canada Argentina Bangladesh Syria Ghana India Malawi Yemen Tunisia Australia Croatia Liberia Iraq Iraq Lebanon and Greece

Share

Demanding Climate Change Behavioral Change

“It takes One generation for behavior change”

when we talk about climate change it is on that day we write a essay that's it but I think it has to be part of the main curriculum of the schools so children learn for Behavior change to happen it takes a generation so I think at schools they are learning about climate change they're learning about implications of climate change so for me I think the treaties provisions and conventions I think needs to be translated into actions and I think that not only requires political commitment it requires advocacy and awareness like the science in five amazing work and I think

“we need a similar things like this so that people are able to translate the science part into something that they can absorb and take action and own it”

and I think that to me is very important thank you health Minister here's to making science popular again and and explaining it to everyone and making it something that everyone is well informed and can use to keep themselves protected

